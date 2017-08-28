Novartis AG: The Reliable European Healthcare Stock

I discuss Swiss-based Pharmaceuticals giant Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS). I look at what's been happening and what to look forward to.

Background

Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Novartis International AG is a well-established multinational pharmaceutical company represented by a $215.59 billion market cap. Novartis is involved in the development, manufacturing and marketing of medicine targeting consumer and animal health. Operations are segmented by three key divisions: Innovative Business Division (constitutes of Novartis Pharmaceuticals and Novartis Oncology), Surgical and Vision Care Division (Alcon) and the Generics Division (Sandoz). Novartis, notably, has a sizeable but passive position in competing Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche Holding AG (Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine) (OTCQX:RHHBY).

Current Standing

Novartis held a solid financial position, offering steady, consistent growth and boasting dividend yields of around 2-3.25% (3.41% currently, estimated to rise to 3.6% next year- qualifying it as an elite dividend payer) over the past decade-and-a-half. Their Q2 results reveal a 3.4% outperformance of EPS estimates, and a 2.9% EBITDA outperformance on analyst estimates. Revenue was in-line with estimates (all calculated from CIQ data), but it is expected to pick up momentum after some concerns facing Novartis' generic heart failure drug 'Entresto'.

Novartis trades at 2.8x its asset value, and offers 60% growth in expected earnings over the next three years. There are plenty of upcoming catalysts, but Novartis' breast cancer drug winning EU approval and taking Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) head-on for its Ibrance could prove to be a sizable growth opportunity.

Opportunities

Entresto, listed at $4,600/annum was a controversial candidate, outpricing its peers (which have saturated the market), leaving insurers and pharmacy benefits managers with a sour taste, subsequently encountered struggles in sales momentum. Despite this, endorsements from respected institutions (American College of Cardiology, the American Heart Association and the Heart Failure Society of America) that actively called physicians to switch to the drug have triggered a shift towards the large-scale adoption of Entresto, which saw a 244% (YOY%) increase in sales (circa $110 million in total sales throughout 2017) and a near 5% outperformance of analysts' sales estimates. The earnings call following the earnings release brought with it a declaration from Novartis CEO that the drug is en route to achieve half a billion dollars in sales this year. Analysts expect a lifetime peak of $3 billion for the drug.

Novartis recently took aim at drug-resistant malaria, one of the most devastating infectious diseases with approximately 212 million infections and 429,000 deaths each year- despite a halving in cases since 2000, as per the World Health Organization's 2016 World Malaria Report. The firm checkpointed the initiative by launching (human) clinical trials of their KAF156 drug in nine countries across Africa and Asia (Reuters). The program is in the mid-stage of its phase 2b trial program, in conjunction with the MMV (Medicines for Malaria Venture), a public-private partnership, and charities including the Welcome Trust and Gates Foundation.

KAF156 derives from a novel class of antimalarial compounds called imidazolopiperazines. The intention is to use the drug in combination with an improved formulation of the existing antimalarial lumefantrine. Preliminary testing reveals that KAF156 has the potential to rapidly clear malaria infection, as well as block the transmission of the mosquito-borne malaria parasite, as reviewed by Novartis' head of drug development, Vas Narasimhan.

Investors should be warned, though. Dr David Reddy, MMV chief executive, explains that the commitment of Novartis is a combination of business and philanthropy: "If a company is looking only at commercial return, they are not going to be part of this," he added. "In the long term, Novartis is approaching malaria on a no profit, no loss basis.". This is, nonetheless, testament to Novartis' potential.

Company Pipeline

In their July presentation, Novartis highlighted two particular trial results. RTH258 (brolucizumab), a next-gen VEGF inhibitor for wet AMD (age-related macular degeneration), showed non-inferiority to aflibercept in neovascular AMD and safety comparable to aflibercept. Their ACZ885 (canakinumab), a human monoclonal antibody used in the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysm, met its endpoint in the CANTOS study, lowering cardiovascular risk post myocardial infarction.

CTL019 (a new CAR-T drug), a that will treat leukemia in children is also edging close to market. Furthering this drug will demand a lot of capital, though, and controlling the situation among lobbyists. Novartis is the leader in this space.

Furthermore, since Q1, they had achieved the following:

Decisions Ahead

CEO of 7 years, Joseph Jimenez will have to make some crucial decisions to ensure the continued success of Novartis by allocating resources efficiently.

In 2014, GlaxoSmithKline PLC (NYSE:GSK) and Novartis struck a multi-billion-dollar deal to launch a joint venture in consumer healthcare. Many shareholders believe that Novartis may sell its 36.5% stake in the growing operation, which should raise around $10billion. Perhaps Novartis may buy-out GSK? Jimenez did express reluctance to let go of the growing venture.

There remain holes in Novartis' pharma portfolio, which could be filled by some strategic acquisitions. In the case of a viable opportunity arising, it may be more reasonable to liquidate ties with GSK and redirect the capital towards their portfolio.

As mentioned prior, Novartis owns a stake in its Swiss rival, Roche. This diversification to their portfolio weighs in at around $14 billion, again, capital that could be invested internally. At the time, this was an attempt to edge towards a merger, which in hindsight, is clearly an unlikely prospect.

Q2 brought with it, rare, good news for the eye-care division, Alcon, bought from Nestlé (Nestle SA) (OTCPK:NSRGY) for $51.6bn in 2010. The division saw a 3% increase in sales (despite a wearing away of value since its acquisition, currently valued at circa $25-35 billion).

Obstacles

Threats and set- to operations has come in the form of the patent expiry of blockbuster drugs, lobbying for price decreases, legal battles in Russia and South Korea, price pressures in the US market and the failure of RLX030 (serelaxin), in patients with acute heart failure, earlier this year in its efficacy tests.

Conclusion

Novartis makes for a stable economic franchise opportunity, offering a geographical diversification in healthcare and exposure to industry-driving drugs with high growth potential. Novartis has an efficient pipeline that never ceases to innovate, and offers good value.

