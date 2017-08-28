Offshore Drilling Demise Is Overblown

Recent reports that offshore production activity is dead or will be in the short-term are overblown. Yes, there are threats to global oil & gas demand that will eventually significantly impact offshore drilling activity. However, from all the literature pointing to the demise of oil & gas consumption, there is a wide variance in when the inflection point will occur. No one can agree when. The threats of emerging electric vehicles powered by economical battery development will eventually impact global oil demand. Solar and wind electric generation will eventually impact natural gas and coal power generation. A more realistic and fair assumption is that these non-fossil fuel trends will have a more significant impact post 2030, but even then the impact to global oil & gas demand will more likely be a deceleration in demand growth that accelerates downward as we approach 2040.

However, for the immediate future, global oil & gas demand will remain dominant energy sources. Particularly, offshore drilling is expected to recover in the near-term driven by the Majors' need to replenish their reserves to feed their production portfolios. The Majors listed here are Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Chevron (NYSE:CVX), BP (NYSE:BP), Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B), Statoil (NYSE:STO), ENI (NYSE:E), Total, (NYSE:TOT), Petrobras (NYSE:PBR).

Global Offshore Oil Production is Roughly Equivalent to OPEC Oil Production

Ensco Corp. (NYSE:ESV) estimates that offshore oil production in 2017 is roughly 33% of global supply. At 30% or 33%, offshore oil production is roughly equivalent to the total output from OPEC. Clearly, offshore activity is a critical source of oil supply that will not disappear quickly.

Offshore Production Provides the Bulk of the Majors' Production Portfolio

On a weighted aggregate average of the eight majors' production portfolio, 60% is fueled from the offshore. On a reserve basis, 55% of the eight majors’ 2P reserves are found offshore. 2P reserves are proven reserves with a 90% probability of being produced, and probable reserves with a 50% probability of being produced.

Two key takeaways is that offshore oil & gas production is critical to sustain global supplies and that offshore production and exploration are critical to sustaining the Majors’ production portfolio.

It is fair to say that offshore activity is critical for global consumption and for the Majors’ portfolios. The likelihood of offshore activity facing an immediate abrupt end is at the lower end of the probability range.

The Majors Do Face an Existential Threat

A more immediate threat or concern to the Majors’ livelihood is their ability to replace their production - called reserve replacement.

Production replacement can be two types: one that includes external reserves through acquisition and internal replacement called production or reserve replacement. The other type of production replacement is solely through the drill-bit or internal called Finding & Development Replacement, or F&D. Over a 13-year period, from 2004 to 2016, aggregate “proven” reserve growth to replace oil production for the Majors was below 100% or for every ten barrels produced only eight were replaced. Only during the high oil period from 2011 to 2014 of roughly $100 oil per barrel or higher was reserve growth able to replenish production and then only on a rough one-to-one basis. During the very low oil price period from 2015 to 2016, production replacement was almost non-existent. It is important to note that the prevailing price of oil is a one of several key determinants in determining whether reserves are classified as proven. However, normalizing for high and low oil price periods, production replacement over 13 years was inadequate.

Source: Company 10-K

Natural gas production replacement has experienced the same disappointing results.

Source: Company 10-K

Combined Oil & Gas replacement results:

Source: Company 10-K

While oil price is a market signal that people focus on; however, the overriding imperative driving the Majors to resume greater offshore exploratory drilling activity is an existential need to replenish production. That drilling intensity is magnified when you consider that exploration success has been disappointing since 2010. Global offshore oil & gas discoveries peaked by 2010 driven mainly by the Brazilian sub-sea discoveries in 2007.

A similar report by Wood Mackenzie and HSBC Global Research reaffirmed post-peak production in 2010 along with a declining success rate and that oil resources discovered per well has been declining since 1960.

When you consider the very long timeline from initial exploration to first production from seven on a fast track to 10 or 12 years, the longer the Majors reduce their exploration efforts, the longer it will take to replenish their production and the greater the likelihood that we have a supply crisis in a few years.

The Oil Recovery Has Begun

But there are positive signs on the horizon; oil prices have begun to recover from their lows in 2016.

Source: EIA

Higher oil prices have generated improved margins and cash flow for the Majors.

Greater budgetary discipline and cost control look to a bottom in capital spending in 2017, with an upturn in upstream and offshore spending beginning by 2018.

Source: IHS Markit, EIA

Offshore spending increases will gradually drive offshore drilling rig demand by 2018. Already in 2017, we have begun to see a slight uptick in the Majors tendering for new drilling rig activity in 2018. The Majors do not need $100 per barrel oil to pursue offshore drilling, they need positive margins. As Wood Mackenzie has reported, deep-water project costs have been reduced by a fifth, making offshore projects competitive even with low oil prices and competition from U.S. shale plays. As some oil companies have cut the break-even costs of projects in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico from $70 a barrel to $50 a barrel.

Costs associated with deep-water drilling are finally coming down. Rental rates for drilling rigs have been cut in half since 2014, and companies are redesigning projects to be more cost efficient instead of to maximize output.

Offshore projects have been reworked to stream line, prioritize and standardize their costs to operate in a lower price environment, and margins have begun to improve.

Source: Rystad Energy

Building on lower offshore costs, improved project planning and the need for Majors to replenish production, Wood Mackenzie released its near-term outlook for exploration activity where it sees modest growth by 2018/2019.

Conclusion

There are several key takeaways in our discussion. Offshore oil & gas production is critical to sustain global supplies and global consumption, and offshore activity is critical for the Majors’ production portfolios. The oil recovery has begun, however, slow and gradual. The Majors drive the offshore supply chain and have improved their balance sheet with positive margins and increased cash flows. Offshore production provides a majority of the Majors’ production portfolio. Probably more importantly and often overlooked is that the Majors’ production replacement over the last 13 years has been insufficient. It is the Majors' existential need to replace production that is and will drive them to increase offshore exploration drilling activity in a lower price environment due to lower operating and capital costs.

I am/we are long CVX.

