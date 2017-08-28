Hurricane Harvey May Cut Natural Gas Production For Many Weeks

Historic flooding will leave many wells shut-in for weeks before crews can reach them to turn the wells back on.

Natural gas production relies on electricity to operate natural gas gathering plants to remove impurities and get the gas processed to the right specifications to be placed in the pipelines.

Hurricane Harvey could well cut more natural gas production for a more extended period of time than any hurricane in recent memory. According to the Energy Information Administration, "Hurricanes Gustav and Ike in 2008 and Hurricane Isaac in 2012 were the most recent hurricanes to make landfall on the U.S. Gulf Coast, with Ike being the last hurricane to directly affect Texas. All three storms affected oil and natural gas infrastructure in the region, each shutting in more than one million barrels per day of crude oil production and more than three billion cubic feet per day of natural gas production and temporarily shutting down significant pipeline and refining capacity. About half of U.S. oil production has historically come from Texas and the Gulf of Mexico. Texas also accounts for about a quarter of U.S. natural gas production."

Below is a look at an image from the EIA which shows the significant oil and natural gas infrastructure along the Gulf Coast in Texas:

The image above shows the numerous pipelines located along the Gulf Coast. All of the pipelines in the path of the storm will need to be shut-in. Because the storm is sitting over South Texas crews will not be able to make the necessary preparations to restart many pipelines for days. Below is a look at the path Harvey took across this infrastructure:

While the wind damage from the Category 4 Hurricane has downed transmission lines temporarily cutting electricity, it will be the flood waters that will last in some areas for weeks that will keep a significant amount of natural gas production off-line. Take a look at the five day tracking forecast below courtesy of Weather Underground:

The storm is expected to dump up to five feet of water on parts of Southeast Texas. That is approximately two years worth of rain for this part of the country. All of that water will need to flow down the rivers to the Gulf Coast keeping many rivers well out of their banks for weeks. This is not a 100 year flood event, this is a 1,000 year flood event. Water is already flooding many areas not included in the 100 year flood plain.

For example, according to the Brazos River Authority Big Creek near Needville, Texas, has a flood stage of 19 feet and is already at 20.5 feet. There is a lot more water coming. The Brazos River, which flows down to the Gulf south of Houston has rapidly rising water and may well reach flood stages for all areas south of College Station. There is simply so much rain there is no place for it to go.

According to the Lower Colorado River Authority, the Lower Colorado near La Grange, Texas, has already passed the major flood stage of 37 feet. La Grange is a town 50 miles southeast of Austin. The forecast is for the river to reach 49 feet as can be seen below:

The state is, and will continue to be, inundated with rain for days. Here is a look at the Sunday afternoon radar for Southeast Texas courtesy of ABC Channel 13 in Houston:

These are just examples of the large amounts of coming water damage from Hurricane Harvey. The impact on natural gas production is going to be significant. According to the EIA, Texas averaged 18.2 billion cubic feet a day in natural gas production in 2017 through the end of May. That is about a quarter of the nation's lower 48 natural gas production. Well over half of the state's production flows through pipelines impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

Beyond the water impact is the loss of electricity. Natural gas gathering plants require electricity to operate. Until the power is restored the inability to operate these plants will shut-in all the wells connected to the plants. Many of these plants and wells are in rural areas accessible only by dirt roads. Those roads could be impassable for weeks.

The EIA reported natural gas storage was only 45 Bcf above the five-year average as of August 18, 2017. The impact from lost production could drive natural gas storage well below the five-year average before winter. This could cause a sharp move up in prices of natural gas futures.

The bottom line is the market's knee jerk reaction to the storm is that it will create more demand destruction than production destruction. But that analysis is flawed. Hurricane Harvey is an historic storm that will keep a lid on natural gas production for weeks, maybe months, and long after almost all of the power is restored to most areas of Texas.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.