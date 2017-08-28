DryShips, TOP Ships, Diana Containerships And Kalani

There are many other good shipping stocks out there (see, for example, my previous article entitled “Best Shipping Stocks”).

All three have flawed business models and should be avoided.

Now, TOP Ships is in a similar situation; on August 23, 2017, TOP Ships shareholder Christopher Brady took legal action against TopShips and Kalani.

As you know, DryShips shareholder Herbert Silverberg has taken legal action against DryShips and Kalani, with a complaint alleging violations of federal security laws by DryShips.

Investment Thesis

Even though DryShips (DRYS) has canceled (at 97% completion) the Kalani deal, there is no guarantee that the company won't harm its shareholders in the future through similar deals (massive share dilution). All three companies - DryShips, TOP Ships (TOPS) and Diana Containerships (DCIX) - have flawed business models, and I would avoid all three.

TOP Ships Lawsuit

I strongly recommend you go through the entire court document, which uses the following chart to detail the scope and magnitude of the reverse split issuance scheme.

The court document further alleges that:

During the class period, the company made materially false and misleading statements The company was intimately involved in deciding which disclosures would be made, as well as deciding to manipulate securities offerings and reverse splits Kalani was directly involved in the decision to manipulate stock offerings and reverse splits TOP Ships' CEO/family's private companies charge various fees (technical management fee, commission etc.) through TOPS TOP Ships sells its common shares and securities, convertible into common shares, to Kalani at a significant discount to market price, and Kalani resells these shares into the market. This causes share price collapse. The company helps Kalani to bring up the share price by doing voluntary reverse splits.

DryShips

As I mentioned in a previous article, canceling the deal with Kalani at 97% completion seems suspicious and inflates the stock price. The bulls argued that DRYS would run wild once the deal was over. In reality, nothing has happened. The 5-day share performance shows that the stock is down 14% from high to low. I strongly believe that DRYS is going to burn its cash quickly due to the bad dealings (dealings between the CEO/family's entities and DRYS). Since the Kalani deal is over, we don't see any more dividend announcements. We also notice that there is little in the way of press releases from the company.

Diana Containerships

The company performed a reverse split a few days ago. The stock once again collapsed and is trading below the $1 mark due to massive share dilution, which means that another voluntary reverse split is unavoidable. The company may continue to perform voluntary reverse splits until share dilution is over.

Conclusion

Some shipping stocks may be safe and solid, but you're almost certain to lose your entire investment if you invest in these three: their business models are flawed, the dealings between DryShips' CEO/family's controlled entities and DRYS involve enormous conflicts of interest, and the other two (TOPS, DCIX) are in a similar situation. Earnings reports suggest that their private companies had better deals than their public companies. On top of this, the class action lawsuit has been filed. To conclude, therefore, I would avoid all three.

