Exxon Mobil Is Good, But I'm Staying Long Chevron

However, both companies are in a good position to benefit from a rebound in the oil market.

In terms of oil stocks, I am currently long Chevron (CVX). However, Exxon Mobil (XOM) is one oil company I’ve been pondering about for some time.

The reason for this is that on a couple of my past articles on Chevron, several readers have commented that Exxon Mobil is more undervalued at this point in time, and therefore could be considered a better buy. There is no question that on returns alone, Chevron has been by far the better performer over the past 10-year period:

However, the counter-argument is that having seen a greater drop in price than Chevron, Exxon Mobil now trades at a much more attractive valuation than Chevron and thus makes it the preferable choice.

For instance, since 2015, Chevron has shown virtually 0% returns overall on a price basis, while Exxon Mobil has actually declined by over 16%:

However, when we compare valuations on a P/E basis, it is important to bear in mind that cash flow levels for both companies dropped off quite dramatically when oil prices bottomed, and we can actually see that the Price to Cash Flow ratio for both companies trades significantly above levels pre-2016, even with a rise in free cash flow levels in the meantime:

Chevron

Exxon Mobil

From this perspective, the argument that Exxon Mobil is undervalued doesn’t hold water. Technically speaking, both companies are overvalued – as their price trades at a significant premium relative to the levels of cash flow they are generating.

Therefore, if as an investor you are going long these stocks with the expectation of significant returns over the next five-year period or so, you are doing so on the basis of the belief that oil companies will manage to greatly ramp up cash flow levels in the near future, thus putting them at a discount at the current price.

Previously, I made the assessment that even if one assumes that oil prices remain at a level of $50, Chevron could sustainably increase production and still continue to grow free cash flow levels.

In the case of Exxon Mobil, some investors argue that due to its lower debt levels, growth in free cash flow over the long term is likely more sustainable.

However, Chevron has still seen a faster rate of growth in its cash flow this year. For instance, when comparing Q2 performance for both companies, Chevron has shown a 75% increase in net cash flow in operating activities (on a six-month ended basis), while that of Exxon Mobil has been just above 50%. Moreover, high debt levels are part and parcel of a capital-intensive industry. While too much debt is clearly a bad thing, I would not use it as a primary metric upon which to judge oil companies.

Chevron

Source: Chevron Second Quarter News Release

Exxon Mobil

Source: Exxon Mobil Q2 News Release

To conclude, Exxon Mobil and Chevron are both expected to benefit from an uptick in oil prices. Even if oil prices continue to hover at around the $50 mark, I still see potential for sustainable upside in free cash flow.

In this regard, I think an investor could do well with either Chevron or Exxon Mobil. Having said that, I disagree that Exxon Mobil trades at a significant discount to Chevron – and don’t expect that this company will significantly outperform Chevron on that basis looking forward. Therefore, I’m personally staying long Chevron and expect the company to continue to grow cash flow from here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.