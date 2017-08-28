Retirement Planning With 20 + 2 Dividend Stocks

Like this couple, perhaps you should start planning your retirement.

Apple, Starbucks, and Exxon Mobil are some of the great starts to this retirement portfolio.

This research report was produced by Colorado Wealth Management Fund with assistance from Big Dog Investments.

Warren and Oprah are both 45 and have started their journey in planning for retirement. They initially picked 20 stocks based on companies they knew at least a little about. Investing was overwhelming at first, but they both decided to buckle down and start doing some research. Warren and Oprah know the importance of living frugally and putting money aside for their future.

What Warren and Oprah have been up to:

The couple decided to add two new companies to their portfolio.

The couple decided to add two new companies to their portfolio. Warren and Oprah have been doing some research on Seeking Alpha.

Warren and Oprah have been doing some research on Seeking Alpha. They decided to choose their own companies and manage their portfolio.

Portfolio

Let’s take a look at their portfolio:

Warren & Oprah's portfolio Ticker Name Ticker Name (IBM) IBM (PEP) PepsiCo (DUK) Duke Energy (ABBV) AbbVie (CVS) CVS Health (PG) Procter & Gamble (PFE) Pfizer Inc (JNJ) Johnson & Johnson (XOM) Exxon Mobil (AAPL) Apple (GE) General Electric (DIS) Walt Disney (LOW) Lowe's (ROST) Ross Stores (MO) Altria Group (KO) Coca-Cola (PM) Philip Morris (SBUX) Starbucks (AMGN) Amgen (EXPE) Expedia (TGT) Target (SKT) Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

The new additions to the portfolio were TGT and SKT. Warren and Oprah believed they found good valuations for both companies.

Target

The couple have read many articles on Seeking Alpha. One of which clarified the narrative behind Target’s valuation. The narrative on Target is for declining comparable sales, declining earnings, and declining total revenue. Those story lines shouldn’t play out. Comparable sales increased 1.3%. Digital sales were 1.1% out of the 1.3%. For digital sales to have such a big impact, they had to grow by 32%. Target publicized they would end their Cartwheel program. I believe this is helpful for online sales because having two apps for Target was a frail strategy. Customers shopping via an app mainly care about convenience. Having two separate apps is the opposite of convenience.

Strong online sales growth combines with modest physical store sales growth to challenge the narrative of customers avoiding Target. As it stands, the consensus analyst forecast for 2018 is exceptionally weak. The larger boost for Target could be a result of analysts revising their forecasts for 2018.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet is trading at remarkably cheap valuations. The company can easily cover the dividend with AFFO per share, and the reconciliations are top tier. The REIT has an additional property coming online in the nearby future and a major expansion which should drive growth in AFFO for 2018.

NOI growth looks mediocre so far this year, but the trend is still positive. This is an important metric for the success of the REIT. These positive numbers for comparable store NOI indicate that SKT’s business model is still successful.

Diversified starting portfolio

Let’s review why Warren and Oprah picked each of their initial 20 stocks:

PG: The consumer staples giant has a very diverse line of products and a stellar dividend history.

KO & PEP: Oprah likes the way KO and PEP are transitioning to healthier foods. Perhaps, healthier is only accurate in the sense of how low the bar was set.

PM & MO: PM should benefit from the weakening of the dollar. Their share price has been dipping lately since the FDA’s announcement. The FDA has very little impact on PM since all of PM’s sales are international. MO is exposed to risk from the FDA, but their lobbying dollars should influence regulation.

CVS, JNJ, PFE, AMGN, ABBV: Warren and Oprah chose CVS because it was good enough to be chosen as the healthcare allocation to a consumer staples fund. If it’s good enough for the Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC), then it’s good enough for them. JNJ got included because a lot of Seeking Alpha authors believe it’s a great dividend champion. PFE was included because Warren believe it was stable and liked the 3.8% dividend yield. AMGN and ABBV were included because even though they have had a rocky price, they are trading at attractive PE ratios, offer a strong dividend yield, and Oprah read they were some of the best companies to get dividends from in the sector.

SBUX: Starbucks was chosen for being a go-to for many customers and its growth potential.

LOW: Warren and Oprah live right next to a Lowe’s. They enjoy doing projects and question whether Amazon can effectively compete in this space.

DIS: Disney is likely to be around for eternity. Why not.

ROST: Discount stores have been faring better than most retailers in the face of online competition.

EXPE: Expedia was Warren’s pick. The couple loves to travel and have used Expedia for most of their traveling needs. They are convinced the company will be successful in growing revenues because their service helps hotels reach customers and helps customers evaluate their options.

XOM, GE, & DUK: XOM is big oil. This helps protect them if fuel prices increase. Mostly these three were chosen for their high dividend yields.

AAPL & IBM: Two giant tech exposure companies. IBM was chosen for its already high yield. AAPL should continue to see dividend growth in the future because earnings go well beyond covering the dividend rate.

Returns

Warren and Oprah have just started their portfolio. Therefore, there won’t be too much emphasis on how their picks have performed thus far.

Here’s how their portfolio has done so far:

Warren and Oprah mostly started out with large companies and a proven track record. The two companies they chose to add, TGT and SKT, have a solid dividend track record and are trading at attractive valuations. They plan to mostly invest in companies which have a dividend yield.

Other dividend stocks Warren and Oprah are interested in

Warren and Oprah chose stocks they are interested in across several sectors. So far, they’ve wanted to make sure they weren’t allocated too much to one sector.

Here’s a list of the companies they’ve been researching:

Consumer Staples Healthcare Consumer Discretionary Technology & Others Target TGT Gilead Sciences (GILD) General Motors (GM) CenturyLink Inc. (CTL) Kroger (KR) Anthem (ANTM) Ford Motor Company (F) AT&T Inc. (T) Wal Mart (WMT) Merck & Co Inc (MRK) Carnival Corporation (CCL) Verizon (VZ) Archer Daniels (ADM) Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) Best Buy Co Inc (BBY) Intel Corporation (INTC) General Mills (GIS) UnitedHealth Group (UNH) TJX Companies Inc (TJX) Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) Sysco Corp (SYY) Amgen Inc (AMGN) Time Warner Inc (TWX) Bank Of America Corp (BAC) Kellogg Co (K) Medtronic PLC (MDT) 21st Century Fox (FOXA) Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Walgreens Boots (WBA) Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Home Depot Inc (HD) Alphabet, Inc. (GOOG) Costco Wholesale (COST) Abbott Laboratories (ABT) McDonald's (MCD) Facebook, Inc. (FB) The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) Celgene Corporation (CELG) NIKE Inc (NKE) NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

Consumer staples

With current market valuations being at all-time highs, Warren and Oprah have been taking a look at how well consumer staples did in the last recession. Based on how well consumer staples did in the last recession, the couple plan to have a large portion of their portfolio invested in these companies.

Healthcare

The healthcare sector is somewhat defensive in nature. No matter how the economy is doing, people are almost certain to need some semblance of healthcare. Even if it’s a poor system, it’ll still be used. This is a sector where Warren and Oprah want to have a decent allocation.

Consumer discretionary

There are companies which are up for debate whether they should be in consumer staples or consumer discretionary. For instance, MCD may be considered consumer discretionary, but it’s unlikely for people to stop eating cheap food during a market panic. Even in a large market drop, many companies within consumer discretionary should bounce right back. While there may be more volatility overall in this sector, companies like HD should have great returns over a long investment horizon.

Information technology & others

E-commerce is growing quickly and the technology sector should continue to see nice growth. There are also many enormous companies within the sector that will withstand almost any market panic. Currently, most valuations are high. However, strong companies like Intel still trade at a low earnings multiple.

Conclusion

Investors need to be more like Warren and Oprah and put money in their portfolio. Many seem to wait too long to start saving for retirement and then feel regret. It’s almost never too late to put money away for retirement. The couple wish they would’ve started investing in their 20s, but at least they have started in the right direction.

Click The Mortgage REIT Forum to sign up for:

Actionable buy and sell target prices

buy and sell target prices Best research on preferred shares and REITs

research on preferred shares and REITs Best reviews on the site – 219/220 stars

Stable dividend yields over 7%

7% You get instant actionable SMS alerts.

Sign up before September 1st, 2017 to lock in at $350/year

Disclosure: I am/we are long SKT, MO, PM, WMT, TGT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. Tipranks: Buy TGT and SKT.