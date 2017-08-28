An Active Short-Only ETF - Focus On Bad Stocks, Not The Whole Market

Given the North Korean incident, other geopolitical events such as Venezuela, and domestic US political gridlock some investors may be thinking that there may be some market volatility coming up or a correction as investors reassess their risk. Household debt at a level at that of prior to 2008, record levels of corporate debt and flat corporate profits may also worry some. The S&P 500 (SPY) is also at a record high valuation level, with a CAPE not seen before except for the great depression and the tech bubble.

If you're bearish about the market or are looking at a way to hedge the market, AdvisorShares Ranger Equity Bear ETF (NYSEARCA:HDGE) would be a better way instead of using inverse/short ETFs such as the ProShares Short S&P 500 ETF (SH). While both have been offering negative returns, with HDGE returning -23.5% in the past 3 years and SH returning -27.1% in the past 3 years, HDGE has offered outperformance in the early 2016 correction.

This is because it only shorts stocks, which are expected to underperform compared to the S&P 500, which includes lots of good stocks. HDGE includes stocks not only including a quantitative accounting screen but also uses active management and research which could filter out those companies with bad numbers now but have just launched a project that will turn them around or those with good numbers but in a dying industry.

The investment objective of the AdvisorShares Ranger Equity Bear ETF (NYSE Arca: HDGE) is capital appreciation through short sales of domestically traded equity securities. HDGE is sub-advised by Ranger Alternative Management, L.P. ("Portfolio Manager"). The Portfolio Manager implements a bottom-up, fundamental, research driven security selection process. In selecting short positions, the Fund seeks to identify securities with low earnings quality or aggressive accounting, which may be intended on the part of company management to mask operational deterioration and bolster the reported earnings per share over a short time period. In addition, the Portfolio Manager seeks to identify earnings driven events that may act as a catalyst to the price decline of a security, such as downwards earnings revisions or reduced forward guidance. HDGE Overview

Performance in the Past 3 years:

Now, a one-year lookbook.

There are significant performance benefits compared to the Short S&P 500 ETF - with HDGE having a 1-year performance of -8.80% while SH had a significantly lower performance of -13.1%, even after its high management fee combined with the short-interest fee.

Holdings

Short holdings can be found on the website.

Biggest short holdings are Snap-On (SNA), FactSet Research Systems (FDS), Signet Jewelers (SIG), O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY), and Simon Property Group (SPG).

Snap-On offers good value ratios and margins but some claim there is a short case for it.

FactSet Research offers good margins but is somewhat overvalued and has increasing debt and a low Piotrowski score of 3 - the chairman also sold $7.1M worth of stock last month and the stock currently has downward momentum declining by 9% in the past year. There is a summary of the short case on Seeking Alpha.

Signet has declined in price by 21% over the past year and 40% over the past 3 years but after its latest earnings reports - beating analysts at $1.33 to an expected $1.04, its shares have spiked from $52-$62. It still has a high amount debt in the bottom 34% of global luxury goods businesses at an equity/asset ratio of 0.35 (10y range 0.21-0.66, med:0.56), and in the bottom 8% for cash/debt at 0.07 (10y range:0.05-no debt, med:0.27). It does offer excellent margins and good value ratios so I suspect they might close this short soon for other opportunities depending on their luxury goods market outlook.

O'Reilly Automotive has fallen by 28% in the past year. It's overvalued but offers good margins. However, the auto sector has been suffering from lowering car sales (lowest since 2011) and increasing inventories. O'Reilly is also highly leveraged having an equity-asset of 0.12 (10y range: 0.12-0.87, med:0.65) and a cash-debt of 0.01 (10y range: 0.01-9.25, med: 0.24).

Simon Property Group has fallen by 22% over the past year. It invests in retail properties mostly in the US - US retail stocks (XRT) have been having a tough time lately as e-commerce takes over, which has been blowing back onto retail REITs like SPG. Retail REITs have also been underperforming compared to other REITs as measured by the Vanguard REIT ETF (VNQ).

In conclusion, if you're looking for a quick and easy way to provide short exposure, as a buy and hold hedge or as a way to bet against the market, HDGE provides a good way to do that. The high management fee (1.5%) may mean high-net wealth investors may be better off shorting themselves (you can see all its holdings online daily) but given the risk of shorting it's not usually worth it for those who aren't skilled in shorting, otherwise, HDGE may be worth it, given its outperformance during corrections even when accounting for fees.

Do you short any of the ETFs holdings? Let me know what your favourite short is in the comments.