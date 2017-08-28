Hasbro: Boardwalk Is On Sale

Although shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) are up about 17% over the past 12 months, this summer has not been kind, as they’ve dropped from about $115 mid-summer to $95 today. In my view, the shares represent good value again, and investors would be wise to back up the truck at these levels. I’ll go through my reasoning below by focusing on the financial history here, focusing primarily on the dividend. I’ll also talk briefly about the stock relative to the market and why it makes sense to buy only when the market is relatively pessimistic about a given company’s future.

Financial Snapshot

Although both revenue and net income have been somewhat volatile over the past several years, they have both generally grown nicely in my view, with revenue up at a CAGR of ~3.3% and net income up at a CAGR of about 4.8%. I like the fact that net income has grown at a faster rate than revenue, as it suggests the company remains somewhat scalable. Each marginal dollar of revenue creates more profit, which is a plus.

It’s also apparent that management has rewarded shareholders handsomely over the past seven years. In particular, the company has spent a little over $1.5 billion in stock buybacks and just over $1.3 billion in dividends in that time. In my view, a shareholder-friendly management is a necessary precondition for investing in a business, and on that score, Hasbro delivers.

Although the level of debt has grown over the past seven years, I’m not overly concerned about it for two reasons. First, the company has a cash hoard on the books that represents 82% of the outstanding debt. Second, the vast majority of the debt (77%) is due in 2028 or later. Both of these facts suggest to me that there’s little reason to fear an imminent credit or solvency crisis.

Finally, the dividend per share has grown at a CAGR of just under 11% on the back of a generally declining share count and increased dividend payments. I consider the dividend to be not only sustainable but also a critical driver for shareholder value. It’s with that in mind that I’ll use it as the basis of my price forecast below.

Modeling The Dividend

The relatively good financial performance that Hasbro has shown over the past few years is impressive, but investors are by definition more concerned about the future than they are the past. For that reason, I must spend some time forecasting what I consider to be a reasonable future. Whenever I forecast, I engage in a ceteris paribus assumption, meaning that I hold all variables constant but the one I consider the most important. In this case, I consider the dividend per share the most relevant driver of value, so I’ll move it while holding all else constant and see what happens to price.

Over the past seven years, the dividend per share here has grown at a CAGR of about 11%. I want to be as conservative as possible in my forecast, though, as I prefer pleasant surprises. So, I’m going to lower the growth rate to about 8% over the next four years. When I perform this forecast on Hasbro, I infer a compound return over the next four years of about 10.25%. Note also that fully a quarter of this return comes from the dividend, which I consider to be less risky than capital gains, which depend on the capricious stock market. Also, please note that I consider this to be the worst possible return, given the low payout ratio (46%), high cash hoard, and the very manageable debt situation. For all of these reasons, I consider this to be an excellent investment from a risk-return perspective.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the trend for HAS would turn bullish with a daily close above $96.00. The shares are now just above the strong support level of $94.00, and a close above $96.00 would break a downtrend line which began on August 2. From here, we see the shares rising to $106.00 over the next three months.

We will buy HAS call options, which will provide us with approximately 16x leverage on our long trade, when the stock closes above $96.00. Our initial stop loss exit signal will be a daily close below $93.50.

For investors in the shares, we recommend you hold for three months or $106.00, whichever comes first. For longer-term investors (years not months), we believe HAS is a solid addition to any dividend growth portfolio.

Conclusion

For better or worse, investors are usually doomed to access the future cash flows of a given company via the public markets. The problem is that the public market often acts according to rules all its own, and that means that the price of a security can deviate from the fundamental value of that security for some time, often years. This isn’t a controversial claim. In my view, when the shares are priced as though the future of the company they supposedly represent is perfect, investors are at the point of maximum danger. When near perfection is “priced in”, investors are in a terrible payoff situation. Perfection of execution isn’t really rewarded, as it’s what we were expecting all along, and any misstep is punished as hopeful expectations come crashing down. Given that all companies will suffer a misstep at some point, this is a compelling reason to avoid companies that have lofty valuations.

At the same time, if you come across a company whose shares are priced cheaply, that may be a good investment. If you find a cheap price, and excellent operating results, it’s almost surely one. Given that this profitable, high dividend payer is trading at a 20% discount to the overall market, that suggests to me that it’s worthwhile. In my view, investors would be wise to pick up shares of Hasbro at current levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HAS over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We trade options. Sometimes our trades last a few days, sometimes a few weeks, sometimes a few months. Please review our trade history listed in our Seeking Alpha BlogPost to get a feel for our trading style.