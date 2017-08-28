Will Seagate Technology Stock Fall Below $30?

Seagate Technology (STX) disappointed investors when the company reported poor quarterly earnings last month. At a share price of $31.25, the stock now offers a dividend that yields a seemingly unsustainable 8.06 percent. Similarly, GameStop (GME) reported weak results and its stock fell. Investors are questioning the electronic gaming retailer’s dividend yield sustainability of 7.84%. But for Seagate, the company’s stock price is in danger of falling lower due to its future prospects. Worries over the impact of a dividend cut on its share price are secondary.

Seagate commanded around 40% of the hard disk market share in 2016. It lost a few points earlier this year and is in danger of losing more if Western Digital’s (WDC) deal to control the chip unit from Toshiba succeeds. Despite the headwinds, Seagate is optimistic. It expects to get half the Exabyte share (10TB – 12TB market) by the end of this year. Cloud storage and hyperscale markets continue to grow. This will drive hard drive demands. Management is comfortable with the HDD product mix and believes the storage sizes (from 2TB and up to 16TB) will satisfy customer needs.

Strong quarterly results

In the fiscal fourth-quarter, Seagate reported a healthy gross margin of 29.5%. It generated $1.9 billion in cash flow from operations:

With 289.7 million shares outstanding and a dividend of $2.52/share, Seagate has plenty of cash flow to cover the current dividend. The company also has around $8.80 per share in cash. The company forecasts next quarter’s revenue will be between $2.5 billion - $2.6 billion. Gross margin will match or improve at 29% to 33%. Operating costs will trend lower, from $415 million this quarter to $400 million or lower in the December quarter.

Risks in Demand Shifting from HDD to SSD

Seagate’s mid-term risk is the customer demand shifting from mechanical HDDs to solid state drives (“SSD”). Markets already expect an acceleration in demand for SSD. Micron Technology (MU) is benefiting from strong prices for NAND. Its 3D Xpoint development, in partnership with Intel Corporation (INTC), will only accelerate the technology shift to high-speed I/O products. Seagate’s only move today is selling 4TB and 8TB mechanical drives for slow-access data storage and retrieval. PC upgrades may need SSDs for the primary drive for optimal performance. Fortunately, the shift towards cloud storage will sustain Seagate’s HDD business. Near-term, higher DRAM and NAND pricing is disrupting demand for large-capacity storage. Customers must balance the impact of higher memory costs and chips against storage purchases. As Intel refreshes its commercial CPUs, the high cost of the related components is hurting Seagate’s sales. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is disrupting the price to performance equilibrium previously dominated by Intel. As data centers and commercial customers install EPYC, AMD’s latest chip solution, saving on costs in the process, the customer will re-start its storage purchases. Western Digital did not report the same issue last quarter but it may have experienced lower-than-normal demand for HDDs in the current quarter. But WDC shareholders will not worry because strong SSD sales from its SanDisk unit will offset that risk.

Valuation

Seagate trades at a P/E of 12 times and a forward P/E of 8 times. Western Digital’s forward P/E is 7.8 times, even after the 8.5 percent weekly gain on the stock market. While I still find WDC stock more compelling than Seagate’s, the stock is unlikely to fall below $30. If it does, it should not stay there for too long. The world has a need for more storage and Seagate is one of the few suppliers. Applying a 5-year DCF Revenue Exit Model, assuming growth stalls but stabilizes in fiscal 2020:

Source: finbox.io (Click to enter your assumptions)

Assuming a discount range of 10.5% - 11.5%, Seagate has a fair value that is 20 percent below the recent closing:

Source: finbox.io (Click to enter your assumptions)

At a discount to future cash flow SimplyWallSt calculates STX stock is worth even more:

Source: Simply Wall St

Takeaway

Value investors should pick Western Digital as the preferred storage solutions company to invest in for the long-term. But Seagate’s stock is so oversold that the market is ignoring the demand for HDDs is still growing. Management has plenty of cash to work with for making strategic acquisitions to boost growth. In the meantime, the dividend is attractive and the company is trading at a discount. Please [+]Follow me for continued coverage on value stocks in technology. Click on my name next to my avatar at the top of the article.

