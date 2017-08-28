Not All Dividend Growth Stocks Are Created Equal

In this article, I will explain my division, and explain how to allocate between three based on your horizon and appetite for risk.

When we build a dividend growth portfolio, it is important to have proper diversification between sectors, and between the three types.

Introduction

In my writings I try to share with you valuable information. Some of that information is stock analyses. Yet I find it more important to share my thoughts, strategies and ideas. I learned many lessons over the past decade, and I am using them to improve my investment skills in order to become a better investor.

In my articles I often discuss the importance of diversification. You should own companies from different markets and different sectors. Having exposure to different currencies will also help you protect your investments. In this article, I will discuss the importance of owning dividend growth stocks with different characteristics.

The table that I use in the quarterly updates of my portfolio will probably be familiar to most of you. It shows a division of dividend growth stocks based on two main characteristics. You can see here the three common types of dividend growth stocks, together with some that are more unique and harder to find.

The more common stocks are called type 1, type 2 and type 3. The difference between the three is the future estimated growth rate and the dividend yield. The three rubrics painted in green are unique opportunities. They offer an uncommon combination of growth and yield.

Characteristics of each type

Type 1 stocks are stocks of companies that offer high initial yield but lower future growth. We can find in this group mainly stocks from the utilities, real estate and telecommunications sectors. However, we can find type 1 stocks in almost every sector. The initial yield is around 5%, and the growth rate is close to the rate of inflation. Several common names in this group: AT&T (T), Verizon (VZ) and Consolidated Edison (ED).

Type 2 is the most common type among most dividend growth investors that I follow. This group is just in the middle. It offers medium dividend growth, usually between 2.5% and 3.2%, and offer medium dividend growth, usually medium single digits to high single digits. Many renowned dividend aristocrats are in this group. For example: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), PepsiCo (PEP) and United Technologies (UTX).

Type 3 stocks are stocks that offer investors an opportunity to buy future growth, but they have to forfeit current income. These stocks offer higher-than-average dividend growth, usually higher than 12%and lower than average dividend yield, usually around 1%. Several common names in this group: MasterCard (MA), Visa (V) and FedEx (FDX)

The three unique types that are painted in green are pretty hard to get. Usually there is correlation between the dividend yield and the dividend growth. A company that offers higher growth will usually trade for higher valuation and therefore offer investors lower yield. The best opportunities to get the unique types are during corrections. For example, during the financial crisis in 2008, investors could buy Altria (MO) with a very high initial yield and medium dividend growth.

Comparison between the three types

The graph below shows the comparison between the three main types of dividend growth stocks. Type 1 is obviously for investors who seek income right here and right now. On the other hand, type 3 is suitable for investors who have a very long investment horizon. These are true long-term investors, who can afford to wait for the income and take advantage of the growth right now.

At some point type 3 stocks will offer better yield on cost than type 1 stocks. The higher growth rate will eventually turn drive earnings and dividends forward. Choosing between the three types is more complicated than it may initially seem. Investors should take several factors into account, mainly their appetite for risk and the investment horizon.

In this graph, I took three generic companies that fit the characteristics of each type.

Type 1 Type 2 Type 3 Yield 5% 2.80% 1% Growth 2% 8% 15%

The first factor to take into account is the investor's appetite for risk. In general, investing in type 3 companies is riskier than investing in a type 1 company. Investors who prefer taking fewer risks should allocate more capital to type 1 and type 2 stocks.

The second factor is the investment horizon. I try to refrain from looking at an investor's age. A 30-year-old investor who wishes to retire at 40 is not very different from a 50-year-old investor who wishes to retire at 60. In fact, the 30-year-old investor will have to build a portfolio that will serve him for much longer. Investors with shorter horizon, who look to retire soon, will probably allocate more funds towards type 1 and type 2 stocks.

Taking appetite for risk into account

In general, type 3 stocks are riskier. The reason for that is that you buy them as they trade for higher valuation. Moreover, you pay for the future growth, and no one will promise you that the growth will stay at the same pace. At the same time, type 1 stocks usually trade at lower valuation, and you pay for dividend and the current slow growth rate.

The valuation is a key. In general, the higher the growth rate, the higher the valuation. Therefore, type 1 will be cheaper than type 2, which will be cheaper than type 3. When you buy stocks that trade for lower valuation, you have larger margin of safety. Type 3 stocks leave you with much less room for miscalculations.

If your analysis is wrong, you may find yourself invested in a type 3 stock, with no margin of safety. You may be in a position where you overpaid for a growth rate that doesn't exist anymore. Take a look at Disney (DIS), for example. Investors bought it when it traded with P/E of 25, as the company grew each year very quickly. When the growth slowed down, the price plunged 20% from its all-time high.

Buying type 3 stocks is buying the future prospect of the company. It is far from certain that a company will succeed. Therefore, if you wish to take less risks, you will consider buying more type 1 and type 2 stocks, where you buy the current income and a more conservative growth rate.

Taking investment horizon into account

I am not using age as a parameter, because I find it misleading. Investors nowadays have different goals, and looking at the age which is merely a biological fact is wrong. The criterion should be the investment horizon. Some investors are willing to live off their investment in 6 years. At the same time, others are not willing to withdraw from their portfolio in the next 25 years.

Investors who want to retire in the next 10 years should invest almost all of their funds in type 1 and type 2 stocks. It will take 10 years for a type 2 stock to achieve a higher yield on cost than a type 1 stock. A type 3 stock needs 13 years to achieve higher yield on cost than type 1. Moreover, it will need 17 years to reach the yield on cost of generic type 2 stocks. Moreover, in order to do so, it will need to keep that growth rate for over a decade.

Investors who wish to retire right now will have more exposure to type 1 stocks, as they need the income. However, be careful - if you retire early, you will need some stocks that offer growth as you may be looking at decades of retirement. The 2%-3% dividend growth that type 1 stocks offer may not be enough if inflation bursts.

Young investors who still have plenty of time before their retirement should invest in type 3 stocks. If you have more than 17 years before you retire, they will offer you strong growth, while you still have time as your assistant. Even if you are wrong, and the growth rate slowdown, the market and the stock will have time to get back on tracks.

Conclusion

This article tries to put another emphasis on the importance of diversification. I don't invest in bonds or in CDs. Therefore, I must make sure that while I expose myself to one type of asset, I should stay as diversified as I can. Therefore, I am looking at companies from foreign markets, companies that invest in emerging markets, and companies that operate in different sectors.

Diversifying your exposure to different stocks is also crucial. You have to understand the characteristics of each type, and the risks that it holds in it. Base your allocation according to the two main factors: your appetite for risk and your investment horizon.

Understand what happens if you invest only in type 1 or type 3 stocks. This way, you will build a portfolio that won't necessarily beat the market, but it will suite your strategy, personality and goals. Personally, I invest mostly in type 2 stocks. I have a little bit more exposure to type 3 stocks than type 1.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DIS, T, VZ, MO, JNJ, PEP, UTX, V.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.