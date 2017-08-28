Cisco Systems: When Will It Turn Around?

Cisco Systems' (CSCO) fourth quarter results point to the seventh straight quarter of lower sales as the company transitions form its legacy hardware switching and routing business to one of software, security and subscriptions for enterprises. This is a transition that Cisco pretty much has to make if it wishes to stay relevant, but as with a number of other 'old tech' companies in a similar phase, the declines of the legacy business are exceeding the growth in its "new" business.

If you're an income investor, Cisco has a lot going for it: lots of cash in the bank, a large amount of free cash flow, and a low dividend to EPS ratio. The only problem is that there's no overall organic growth. This article takes a look at Cisco's latest quarter, and what it means for those income investors in this stock.

Lackluster quarter

Cisco's last quarter was not so great. Revenue was down 4% year-on-year, and EPS declined 3% year-on-year, led by declines in the legacy switching and routing business, which both declined 9% respectively. Collaboration and Data center revenue declined 3% and 4%, respectively. On the full year revenue was down 2% and EPS declined 1%.

Cisco's software and subscription businesses did considerably better. Wireless revenue grew 5% and security revenue, which Cisco is heavily banking on, increased 3%. During the Q&A session, an analyst asked CEO Chuck Robbins whether the security business had reached an 'inflection point,' in what customers were looking for in security, to which Robbins answered "the short answer is 'yes.'" Security demand is going from 'point based' to 'architechtural.' That's probably a good thing for Cisco in the long run, but I don't know when or whether that will be enough to turn Cisco's revenue back into growth.

Courtesy of Cisco Systems Investor Relations.

As you can see above, Switching and NGN routing still occupy the lion's share of business, and security and wireless are still relatively small. Cisco introduced several new products even in its 'legacy' businesses, but even still, management sees continued revenue declines ahead. Outlook for fiscal 2018 is for another revenue decline of between 1% and 3%, and midpoint EPS guidance lower by about 2%.

Not cheap enough

I last wrote about Cisco Systems back in mid May. At that time shares were just over $31 dollars, and interestingly enough, shares are back at $31 once again. Back in that article I said that Cisco, despite being down significantly at the time, was no bargain. I maintain that stance.

Cisco currently yields 3.7%, which is a good consolation prize for the fact that there are no growth drivers. Over the last ten years Cisco has averaged 13.5 times earnings, according to data from FAST Graphs. Today shares trade at 13.1 times trailing earnings - just a couple percentage points below its average valuation. Thirteen times earnings is not an unreasonable price, but if Cisco's earnings and revenue are shrinking, and shares trade at their business-cycle average valuation, then it's difficult to recommend this one.

Cisco does have a lot going for it. Cisco has a whole $68 billion in cash (with only $32 billion in total debt). There aren't many large companies that have that much cash and that little debt. Cisco generated $12.6 billion in free cash flow over the last twelve months, $5.3 billion of which was paid out to dividends. The dividend is only 46% of trailing earnings, and so even if there is no organic growth ahead, that dividend is going to keep growing by at least high single digits over the next few years.

Nevertheless, as a dividend investor I don't want to fall into the trap of buying declining businesses unless they are at a substantial discount, and Cisco Systems is not. If Cisco were to drop another 15% I may consider recommending this one for dividend investors, but for now, given the situation, the price just isn't right.

