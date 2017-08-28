The Japanese Yen Will Fall

The Japanese economy has been showing convincing signs of strength throughout the month of August. Despite softer than expected imports, Japan still managed to beat Q2 GDP expectations. Economic indicators like the PMI also signal growth. However, despite the strong GDP outlook, Japan's inflation rate remains dismally below the Bank of Japan's targets, leaving the possibility of rate hikes firmly off the table. While the United States is also suffering from lower than expected inflation, Japan's situation is much worse, and I expect the USD/JPY (FXY) to fall, indicating a strengthening of the dollar against the yen.

Japan Still Faces Deflation Risk Despite Economic Growth

Japan's gross domestic product grew at an annualized 4%, beating the 2.5% expected for the second quarter. But I do not believe this economic growth is enough to support the yen because deflation is still a major concern, making rate hikes impossible. Japan's inability to generate inflation may be due to stagnant wage growth along with disfavorable demographic trends such as an aging workforce and labor shortages. Paradoxically, the shortage in the labor force is not resulting in significant wage growth, and this may be due to cultural factors that are difficult to measure or fix.

Japan's May 2017 unemployment rate was only 2.8% compared to 4.3% in the United States. However, despite enjoying the conditions for strong inflation, the Japanese economy still fails to meet BOJ targets by a staggeringly wide margin. The BOJ's current target is 2.00% while inflation remains flat at 0.4%. Wages are probably the driving factor behind the weak inflation. Japan's monthly average wages are still significantly below 2008 levels after almost half a decade of stimulus. This could be due to a variety of cultural factors such as a reluctance to request wage increases or inefficient employment practices.

The above chart shows that, even though Japanese workers work significantly more hours than the OECD average, their labor productivity rate is below the average. Japanese labor is in short supply, yet demand for workers is not driving up wages. The Japanese public sector seems unwilling or unable to respond to what looks like clear free market incentives, and this is reducing the effectiveness of monetary policy in the Japanese economy.

Conclusion: The Japanese Yen To Fall Against The U.S. Dollar

The U.S. Dollar is currently in a downtrend because the market priced in an inflation outlook that was too optimistic against the data. However, in the proper perspective, American inflation is still strong compared to Japan and Europe. American inflation for July was around 1.7% compared to 0.4% for Japan and 1.3% for the Euro. Even though European inflation is picking up nicely, the ECB will have a tougher time raising rates due to the disparate economic situations of member states in the Union.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.