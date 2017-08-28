A Major Retail Bankruptcy Could Trigger Recession

Normally I do not spend a lot of time thinking about macro risks. Whether it is Kim Jong Un’s belligerence or the daily shenanigans emanating from Washington, these unpredictable factors do not make an iota of difference in how I value any asset. However, foreseeable risks in sectors such as retail should concern investors, even for those with no ties to the sector.

In my opinion, the eventual bankruptcy of one or more major retailers could conceivably trigger the next recession. Here I will review the challenges facing physical retail and why it is such a tough business. I will also argue why its collapse could blunt economic growth by putting hundreds of thousands of people out of work and negatively impacting landlords and vendors.

Physical Retail – An Industry in Turmoil

The dissolution of brick-and-mortar stores’ place in the supply chain is a phenomenon well-documented in the business press. During the Great Recession many prominent chains shuttered, and the parade of failure does appear to have an end. A number of major chains announced a fresh wave of store closures for 2017, and the pace of complete liquidation is also expected to increase.

Commentators often blame online competition brick-and-mortar’s recent woes, although this is only part of the problem for physical retail. During the boom years prior to the crash, brick-and-mortar chains in the U.S. indulged in furious overexpansion, and retail space per capita ballooned to many times that of comparable countries. There are simply too many places to shop, and deflation of the physical retail bubble seems likely to continue even though the U.S. consumes more than the rest of the world. Urban Outfitters (URBN) founder and CEO Richard Hayne explained the problem on an earnings call earlier this year:

Retail square feet per capita in the United States is more than six times that of Europe or Japan. And this doesn’t count digital commerce. Our industry, not unlike the housing industry, saw too much square footage capacity added in the 1990s and early 2000s.

Online competitors such as Amazon (AMZN) and other upstarts have only compounded traditional retailers’ woes. Although it seems preposterous today, at one point many Wall Street analysts thought Amazon would eventually fail because of its higher cost structure. But observers underestimated Amazon’s ability to pad its margins and overestimated the willingness of brick-and-mortar to take on higher operating expenses.

Even some physical retailers have contributed to the chaos, especially discounters such as Wal-Mart (WMT) and T.J. Maxx (TJX). Much of their success comes at the expense of department stores and specialty retailers with higher cost structures. Generational attitudes toward shopping in general also do not bode well for traditional merchants, since American consumer spending is shifting away from “stuff” and toward travel, dining, and other “experiences.”

Beware of Sudden Death

Although a retailer’s decline takes place over many years, management and investors usually do not realize that death is imminent until it is too late. Many retailers live out their lives at the edge of a cliff, even if the income statement seems to indicate otherwise. Whenever a physical store gets into trouble, problems can quickly spiral out of control because it takes a long time to correct course.

First there are the leasing agreements. Leases represent a significant—and often overlooked—liability for retailers. Under new accounting rules that will take effect in 2019, operating leases will be recorded as a liability on the balance sheet. According to estimates from PwC, retailers’ reported debt loads could increase by an incredible 100 percent.

The issue of long-term leases is critical, since these agreements can impede a retailer’s ability to restructure operations when times get tough. When electronics retailer Circuit City shuttered in 2009, half of the chain’s stores were still profitable, but the company was weighed down and ultimately destroyed by the inability to close underperforming locations quickly.

Brick-and-mortar retail is also highly illiquid for other reasons, such as the need to operate on credit with suppliers. Inventory piled up near the end of Circuit City’s existence, and the company fell behind on payments to vendors totaling nearly $300 million. This operating structure means that even a brief interruption in business can quickly end in disaster. A recent summary of a Moody’s report on Retail Dive summed up this critical concern:

If for some reason a company with a reasonable balance sheet, favorable market position, solid management and strategy were to face a debt maturity at an inopportune time in the financial markets, the situation could rapidly lead to default. This means companies need to proactively manage their maturities by refinancing well in advance of the actual date.

Even when retailers near the end of their corporate lives, management often puts on a brave face and denies that death is imminent. In Circuit City’s final annual report, filed just months before the chain declared bankruptcy, CEO Philip Schoonover wrote, incredibly, that he saw “tremendous opportunity for growth” and that the company would “look forward to 2009.”

Macro Risk

The latest annual report from Sears Holdings (SHLD) ominously warned investors about “significant doubt as to the company's ability to continue as a going concern.” But despite the company’s slow decline into irrelevance and eventual death, Sears and its subsidiaries, including Kmart, remain one the country’s largest private employers with more than 140,000 people on the payroll, including over 4,000 at the Hoffman Estates headquarters. That number is not insignificant. Last year the U.S. economy created 2 million new jobs, which could have been blunted by as much as 7 percent by a Sears liquidation.

Indeed, physical retailers collectively employ more people in the United States than any other industry, despite dubious growth prospects for many. Kroger (KR) and Albertsons, the largest pure grocery chains in the country, employ over 700,000 people. Struggling discounter Target (TGT) sustains a workforce of 323,000. The three largest specialty chains—Bed, Bath & Beyond (BBBY), Best Buy (BBY), and GameStop (GME)—count 229,000 people on their payrolls.

However, the most vulnerable names probably belong to department store giants. The top five department stores, consisting of Sears, Macy's (M), J.C. Penney (JCP), Nordstrom (JWN), and Kohl's (KSS), together command an army of 550,000 employees. It does not take a genius to see that the future is bleak for the last survivors of a once dominant retail breed, with bloated cost structures ill-suited for the new competitive landscape. All of these companies are shedding store count at a rapid clip after the worst holiday shopping season in history for their industry.

The demise of a big department store chain would do more than endanger employee livelihoods. Malls and their tenants have suffered enormously from the decline of department stores, which often anchor shopping centers and drive foot traffic to smaller shops. Commercial mortgage-backed securities have lately become a favorite target for short sellers, with many betting against older and weaker properties in lousy markets.

Department stores have traditionally played an important distribution role for high-end apparel and accessory producers, which are also performing poorly amid the loss of this lucrative portal. Handbag makers Coach (COH) and Kate Spade recently merged in the face of crumbling sales. Fashion stalwart Ralph Lauren (RL) has been unprofitable for two years running. Other retailers might pick up some slack, but T.J. Maxx and its ilk will never match the enormous premiums paid by department stores.

The Role of Private Equity

When many retailers foundered in the aftermath of the recession, private equity swooped in to buy them on the cheap. The modus operandi of these finance wizards is particularly brutal: cut costs to increase cash flow, load up the company with debt, and pay yourself a huge dividend while the company is still making money.

While this practice often proves fatal for many companies, it is particularly lethal for retailers who require solid balance sheets in order to move quickly in line with changing trends or a challenging business environment. Indeed, many of the retailers that have filed for bankruptcy this year were highly-leveraged former private equity assets. It does not appear that many will get a second reprieve.

Conclusion

Virtually no one debates the fact that physical retail is mostly in secular decline; the only question is if the decay will continue gradually or suddenly fall off a cliff.

Structurally, it appears that many physical stores will burn through investor capital over the long term, and eventually there may come a day when a major retailer will file for bankruptcy. Most likely this will not present a systemic risk, but the consequences for the distribution chain and the effect on the overall economy could be substantial.

While it is true that many retail jobs are low-skill, low-wage positions, a large department or grocery store often staffs about ten salaried managers (about 2-3 percent of the store’s employee count). Assuming a matching percentage at the corporate home office, that adds up to more than 30,000 well-paying positions at just the five largest department store firms. Even the loss of a low-wage job can make a huge difference for struggling working-class families.

Right now there is little evidence that major physical retailers are in grave danger, but at least two—Sears and J.C. Penney—are losing money. Even if a retail die-off does not necessarily trigger a recession, an economic slowdown caused by something else could turn into an extinction event for many brick-and-mortar establishments, many of which are highly leveraged.

Again, I do not subscribe to a “top-down” approach of analyzing securities, but value investing is all about limiting risk. Focusing on what could go wrong is often more important than analyzing what could go right, and the impending collapse of longtime retail businesses should definitely not be ignored.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.