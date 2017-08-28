Abercrombie & Fitch: Avoid

After reporting its earnings last week Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) has rallied over 28% and reversed its year-to-date decline in market cap. While the chance to make a quick buck over the extension of this rally is teasing, I would exercise caution on the ticker. Yes, earnings were better than expected and comp declines seem to have eased a bit. Other apparel retailers such as American Eagle Outfitters (AEO), Gap (GPS) and Express (EXPR) also reported figures that hinted problems could be easing in the sector. But a closer watch reveals that most of this demand was stimulated by letting their gross margins shrink substantially. Buckle (BKE) was probably the only exception in this segment that I know gained margins this quarter. But it was at the expense of a 7.8% decline in sales, far worse than other chain retailers. Had Abercrombie kept pricing, too, it would have suffered a similar fate. I think the industry still has a lot of rightsizing ahead of itself. So long as overcapacity thrives, I would avoid picking Abercrombie just because it trades cheap.

Q2 Review and Commentary

Net sales in the quarter fell 0.5% to $779.3 million as a 6% increase in Hollister brand sales offset much of the decline in Abercrombie. Blaming it on a challenging and promotional environment, the company reported a 180 basis point compression in gross margins (59.1%). Adjusted operating loss in the quarter was $15 million compared to $17 million last year. If we look at second quarter figures, the last time company had a positive operating income was in 2015. Abercrombie had gross margins of 62.35% then. Since then SG&A expenses have declined by just 8%. Current targets are not very ambitious either. The firm is targeting a 3% reduction in last year’s reported operated expense of $2 billion. While the management said this will drive significant leverage, the amount is anything but significant. Given the slow pace at which operating expenses are declining, I think the company will have to rely on some leverage in pricing to revert to profitability. In the current environment I remain fairly skeptical of that happening any time soon.

As far as the downside is concerned, Abercrombie is likely to survive this period of retail malaise. The operating losses have helped the company shield itself from taxes even as it remains free cash flow positive year after year. A large portion of this benefit goes to the company’s depreciation expense management. Abercrombie’s (6%) depreciation as a percent of sales is greater than that of American Eagle Outfitters (4.3%), Express (3.8%), Urban Outfitters (3.8%), and Gap (3.8%). Depreciation is not a cash expense and the company has managed to report strong operating cash flows in contrast to the operating loss on the income statement. Whether this is by design or just a coincidence is something that we can only speculate on. But it definitely seems like a smart move given that peer companies pay over 35% in taxes.

Conclusion

Abercrombie & Fitch is definitely an investable company given some of the attractive aspects of its management that I described above. But I don’t think second quarter was an inflection point, not with the kind of margin compression the company experienced to gain sales. After the nearly 28% increase in its price and expectations of a tough pricing environment throughout the year, I would hold my horses until the fourth quarter to create positions on this ticker.

