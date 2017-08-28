Into The Breach, This Time Concerning Safe Bulkers And Its Fail To Redeem Preferred

Having recently discussed and debated Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP) in a recent article concerning its preferreds to determine whether or not the higher prices paid for its B and C series preferreds containing the Fail To Redeem clause had been worth it, I decided to run a companion study utilizing Safe Bulkers (SB) preferreds to determine if I would find results similar to those found with TNP preferreds. Apparently, SB-B contains the FTR clause while SB-C and SB-D do not.

At the request of my SA editor for the TNP article, I added the following explanation, which frankly, applies here as well. Thanks, Rebecca.

Here's why I believe the FTR clause offers little to no value. TNP's B & C Series preferreds contained the draconian "fail-to-redeem" clause that would place a great burden upon TNP if those shares were not redeemed in a timely fashion. (B shares would breach the conditions of the clause if uncalled by 7/30/19, and C shares would do likewise after 10/30/20.) Consequently, investors valued both the B & C shares approximately $2/share more than the D, which has no such clause. Although a contrarian view, one which I still hold today; should the B be called in a timely fashion, I contend that my D shares would be considered more valuable because TNP displayed the fiscal strength to be able to redeem the shares as required. And should it redeem the C Series in a timely fashion, I expect my Ds would benefit even more. I'm aware that Tsakos might have to issue additional commons and/or preferreds to pay for this call, which might or might not prove advantageous were this to occur. Time will tell. What I am certain of is that if the shares are redeemed in a timely fashion, I will continue to receive dividend payments at the effective higher yield I've had since the day I bought them, as displayed above. Conversely, should TNP fail to redeem as required and incur the costly penalties, I believe all the preferreds - series B, C, and D - will suffer accordingly, but I will have been invested at approximately $2 less per share, or more succinctly, I would be at risk for $2 less per share.

Now let's see if the same is proven out in the following review of the SB preferreds, which might be more relevant and a better study because, in my opinion, with its being in the dry bulk sector, its foothold on viability is lots more tenuous.

As with TNP, I'll begin making my case by offering my initial SB article (actually my first article dedicated exclusively to SB) as Exhibit #1, which I now enter into evidence. In this article, published July 25, 2016, sadly, B's FTR clause wasn't even on my radar. Consequently, I only have the price of the D, which was, $13.90. However, resourceful me will now attempt to dredge up the numbers of both the B and C at the time.

Therefore I opened up my trusty Yahoo Finance Chart and set it to a 2-year graph, and discovered that SB-B traded at $22.75 on 7/25/16. I then did the same for SB-C, also $13.90 at the time. The C as the D contains no FTR clause. Consequently, both the C and D that had no FTR clause trade for $13.90, while the B that did was priced at a whopping $22.75. Now let's compare their effective yields at the time had all three been bought at those prices.

Symbol Yearly Dividend Price Dividend/Price Yield % SB-B 2.00 22.75 2/22.75 8.79 SB-C 2.00 13.90 2/13.90 14.39 SB-D 2.00 13.90 2/13.90 14.39

Was the supposed safety of the FTR clause worth the vast difference in price and yield between the B and the others? I think not - in fact, I know not. Investors had to be certifiably crazy to have bought the B, yet they did.

Let's fast forward to today's current prices for the three and do some math.

The SB-B investor invested 22.75 to earn $8.00 for a yield of 8.70% His C & D brother investors invested $13.90 each for the same return at a 14.39% yield. More impressive, SB-B has a current unrealized capital gain of $2.75, respectively the C & D have gains of $6.30 and $6.38. And those gains would be realized if they were sold at tomorrow's open.

I believe I made my contrarian case. The comment section is now open for discussion and debate, that's if any of you Fail To Redeemers care to accept my challenge.

And thanks to Grid, I'll be following this article with a study of the SSW preferreds, and with the benefit of the Seaspan's (SSW) SSW-C, which has successfully been redeemed in a timely fashion.