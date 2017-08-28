Will Barrick Gold Stock Move Higher?

Barrick Gold (ABX) the world’s largest bullion producer, has delivered an impressive performance so far in 2017. The company has improved revenues, earnings and continues to generate strong levels of excess cash flows, even with the increase in capital expenditure. And it will likely continue to do well.

Barrick Gold continues to earn strong levels of earnings. For the second quarter, the company reported revenues of $2.16 billion and adjusted net profit of $261 million, depicting gains of 7.4% and 65.2% respectively from the corresponding period last year. So far, in the first six months of this year, the company’s revenues and adjusted profits have risen 5.4% and 48.4% to $4.15 billion and $423 million respectively.

The revenue and earnings growth has come on the back of uptake in gold production. The company reported a 6.9% increase in gold production for the second quarter and a 4.6% increase for the first half of 2017 from the corresponding periods last year to 1.43 million ounces and 2.74 million ounces respectively. In the second quarter, the company did not receive any boost from realized prices for gold which averaged $1,258 per ounce, almost flat from 2Q16. But the company was able to reduce its gold AISC by 9.2% to just $710 per ounce, which had a positive impact on earnings. The 1H2017 results, however, benefited from both higher realized prices (up 1.6% to $1,239 per oz) and lower AISC (down 0.7% to $739 per oz).

But what I particularly like about Barrick Gold is that it has become a cash flow machine that continues to self-fund its capital expenditure as well as dividends. The company has generated excess cash flows in each of the last two quarters, even though its cash outflows have grown due to higher levels of capital expenditure and dividends.

In 2Q17, Barrick Gold generated $448 million of cash flows from operations, which were 15% lower than a year earlier, primarily due to higher Pueblo Viejo - related cash taxes paid to the Dominican Republic. But the cash flows were enough to fully cover the cash capital expenditures of $405 million, which increased by more than 60% from a year earlier. Consequently, the company ended the quarter with free cash flows of $43 million. The company now also holds an impressive track record of reporting positive free cash flows for nine quarters in a row. The company’s dividend expenditure increased by 52.4% from last year to $32 million, but this was well covered by the free cash flows, resulting in excess cash flows of $11 million. So far, Barrick Gold has generated $141 million of excess cash flows in 2017, after accounting for capital expenditure and dividends.

One of Barrick Gold’s biggest problems has been a weak balance sheet, but the company has managed to significantly improve its financial health, aided by asset sales and strong levels of cash flows. Its total debt fell to $7.44 billion by the end of 2Q17 from $9 billion in the year-ago quarter. At the same time, its cash reserves have grown from $2.44 billion to $2.93 billion. This represents around $2 billion reduction in net debt. The company’s leverage, measured in terms of net debt ratio, has improved from a lofty 47.2% a year earlier to a more manageable 31.9% at the end of 2Q17.

Barrick Gold’s future outlook is also looking good as the company looks well positioned to benefit from the strength in gold prices. The commodity’s spot price averaged $1,257 an ounce in 2Q17, but it has largely stayed above that level since late-July. The price hit this year’s peak of a little more than $1,300 last week, before settling in the high $1,290s at the time of this writing. The strength has been fueled in large part by the uptake in geopolitical tensions, particularly with the ongoing war of words between the US and North Korea and the heightened terrorist threat related to Islamic State and its affiliates who recently carried out an attack in Spain. The tense political situation in the US where the Trump administration remains embroiled in an unending string of controversies is exacerbating an already uncertain environment. Against this backdrop, I think gold’s demand as a safe haven asset could remain strong. The commodity may continue to hover well above $1,260 level.

This will likely have a positive impact on Barrick Gold. The company may report higher realized prices in the coming quarter, which will fuel earnings and cash flow growth. The miner could continue reporting strong levels of excess cash flows, which can help the company in achieving its debt reduction target. The debt is already well positioned to decline further in the short term, given the company intends to use $960 million of cash proceeds, related to the sale of its 50% stake in Veladero mine, collected at the end of 2Q17 for debt reduction. With additional asset sales and excess flows, Barrick Gold will end up achieving its target of bringing the debt down to $5 billion by the end of next year. I believe debt reduction, coupled with strong gold prices, should lift Barrick Gold stock.

Barrick Gold’s shares are currently at $16.86 in New York, which is in line with the stock’s 50-day and 200-day moving average. If gold prices remain strong, then I think the stock could easily move to $19.35, which is a key resistance level in the short term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.