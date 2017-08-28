Is Royal Dutch Shell's 7% Yield Safe?

Shell represents the best place to put new money to work among Big Oil Companies.

CEO Ben van Beurden has done a great job of slashing costs, absorbing BG Group, and completely revamping the business.

Shell’s 7% yield looks suspicious, but the company is generating ample cash flow to fund the payout.

Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS.A, RDS.B) looked like the inside of an outhouse after the lightning hit, as one of my analyst buddies in the oil patch described it.



In early 2016, low crude prices rocked the energy giant. The company had just completed an overpriced acquisition of BG Group - a transaction roundly criticized by many for its awful timing.

The dividend looked unsustainable. Management kept borrowing funds to keep the party going. With a yield topping 10%, some might have confused the stock for a master limited partnership.

What a difference a few months can make.

CEO Ben van Beurden has since cleaned up the mess. Over the past few quarters, the company has slashed costs, absorbed BG Group, and completely revamped the business. Its push into natural gas and big refining operations has paid off, too.

Furthermore, van Beurden pulled off this turnaround without cutting the dividend. Today, the stock represents a cash machine with a sustainable 6.7% yield. This is all the more impressive when you consider oil prices still trade with a $40-handle.

So, after the recent run, does Shell represent a good place to put new money to work? Let’s take a deep dive into this dividend.

The Dividend - Is It Safe?

Any time you see a yield near 7%, alarm bells should go off.

It usually signals an impending dividend cut, as traders don’t believe the current payout is sustainable. That might have been true for Shell at one time, but it isn’t true today. Under CEO Ben van Beurden, the company has positioned itself to survive sub-$50.00 per barrel oil prices.



Here’s how the math works: Over the last four quarters, Shell produced $38.5 billion in operating cash flow. Management plowed $22.1 billion back into the business. Distribution payments to shareholders topped $10.6 billion.



In other words, Shell doesn’t need to borrow or sell off assets to fund the dividend. The payout ratio near 70% is a little higher than I’d like to see, especially for a cyclical energy company. But with new projects coming on-line in the months ahead, executives should get a little more wiggle room.



The Dividend - Can It Grow?



I get really excited about Shell when I look further out.



For years, Shell executives pushed growth for the sake of growth. But while guiding over a larger corporate empire might stoke management egos, it did little to fund investors’ retirement accounts. You could see this in the company’s lackluster share price returns over decades.



No more. Over the past few years, CEO van Beurden has slashed operating costs. Every dollar reinvested back into the business must earn a sufficient return or be paid out to shareholders. Capital spending has been cut to $25.0 billion, down from over $40.0 billion a year ago.



You can see these efforts pay off in the company’s financial results. Total production now tops 3.6 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, up 23% from 2015. Yet, over the same period, operating expenses have declined by 20%. To put it another way, management is doing more with less.

Furthermore, several big projects will start coming on-line in the months ahead. In 2017, management expects these initiatives will add $5.0 billion in extra cash flow. By 2018, this windfall could top $10.0 billion.

Where will this money go? Management’s financial priorities include reducing debt, maintaining the current dividend, and reinvesting funds for new projects. At current energy prices, we can expect a long-term distribution growth rate in the low single digits.

The Dividend - What’s the Return?



At $57.00 per share, we lock in nearly a 7% yield. Assuming a modest long-term dividend growth rate, that brings our total return into the low double digits. That might not knock your socks off, but it represents one of the best deals among Big Oil stocks right now. And in the event oil prices rise, these numbers look even better.



Of course, Shell is no slam dunk. Lower energy prices could put the dividend back in the red zone. Governments around the world have stepped up pressure on fossil fuels, putting caps and prices on carbon emissions.



I have no idea where energy prices will go next. That said, Shell is positioning itself well for a post-fossil fuel world, selling off high-carbon properties like oil sands and moving into relatively cleaner fuels like natural gas. The company’s recent decision to begin selling electricity represents a direct admission that the writing is on the wall for oil.



CEO van Beurden has cleaned up a big mess. Now, he’s turning Shell into a cash machine. For yield-hungry investors, this stock represents a good place to put money to work.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.