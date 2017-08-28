Wait Before You Pounce On The Ulta Beauty Dip

Ulta Beauty (ULTA) reported its second quarter earnings a few days ago and they were quite spectacular when compared to the average retail sector performance. The stock though, trades at a very rich forward price/earnings multiple of 26.2x (Source: Morningstar). With earnings per share expected to grow in the high 20s in FY2017, one could easily argue earnings growth justify that multiple. While the firm seems like a pretty good long term investment, I think pricing can ease a bit in the near term. The company is currently operating in a highly promotional environment where departmental stores have been throwing as many punches as they can to survive the ongoing retail malaise. Coupled with the reading of a soft Q3, I would be cautious and ride out the volatility before accumulating this stock in my portfolio.

Q2 Review and Commentary

If I had to sum up the message from the earnings call in a brief manner I would put it this way. The management essentially hinted that they will keep pricing and still manage to grow comparable sales between 7% and 9% in the long term. While comparable sales have been considerably higher in prior quarters some moderation in upcoming quarters are likely.

Net sales were up 20.6% to $1.29 billion. Gross margins expanded 40 basis points to 36.4% as the company chose to avoid the discounting route taken by its peers. Ulta did say that foregoing promotions had a modest impact on comp figures. Despite the lack of promotions, the firm chalked up a neat 11.7% increase in comparable sales in the quarter. Around 340 basis point of that increase was contributed by e-commerce sales which surged 73% to $96.3 million.

Increasing brand awareness has allowed the firm to increase new store productivity. This essentially means that stores have a lower payback period and mature earlier. While this delivers increased growth in the initial period of operation, comparable sales will also slow down faster as the stores mature. Therefore, I would be a bit wary of a steep P/E compression at the inflection point even though it could distant by a couple of years.

Why wait on the dip?

In their bid to stay relevant, departmental stores have been flirting with several strategies to ebb continuing declines on their topline. They have been losing out to specialty retailers, off price retailers and online competition. One of the ways they are trying to stay relevant is by copying successful aspects of their competitor's businesses. Macy's testing its off-price "backstage" concept is a case in point.

The beauty counters were the last bastion exempt from discounting in departmental stores. However, departmental stores have now started discounting these products as well. This kind of fire sale along with the possible imitation of some of Ulta and Sephora's strategies will inevitably put pressure on Ulta's comparable sales in the near term. Add to this the perennial obsession of Wall Street with quarterly results. With conditions developing towards a weaker than expected quarter investors may find better opportunities to accumulate the Ulta beauty stock at a cheaper multiple. I would therefore, wait till the third quarter results before including this stock in my portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.