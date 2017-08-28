How Wal-Mart Is Now Turning The Tables On Amazon

There are two reasons why this development puts Wal-Mart in a very strong position against Amazon on its own turf of online sales.

The way comps have grown in the last five quarters has given Wal-Mart additional pricing power without affecting margins in a negative way.

Wal-Mart (WMT) US reported $78,738 million in revenue during the second quarter of 2018, accounting for 63.8% of total revenues. With more than six out of every ten dollars Wal-Mart makes coming from its domestic market, Wal-Mart's fortunes definitely swing up and down with its performance in this market.



Wal-Mart reported comparable sales growth of 1.8% during the second quarter, an excellent number considering the way most retailers are suffering from the competitive squeeze. But a closer look at Wal-Mart’s comparable store sales performance over the last three years reveals that the company may already have turned a corner, and is possibly on its way to challenging Amazon (AMZN) on its own turf: online sales.



A look at the above chart would make you think everything was rosy for Wal-Mart in the last few years. To some extent it was true, as Wal-Mart US comparable store sales have now grown for 12 consecutive quarters in row. That’s three long years, and in the current retail environment, that kind of a stretch is worth its weight in gold.



But the positive comparable store sales streak of Wal-Mart had little to do with luck, and the company had to work its way through before getting more customers to walk into its store. And, quarter by quarter, the company has also gained the strength to pass on some price increases to its customers as well.



If we dig a little deeper, there is a stark difference between the way comps grew in fiscals 2015 and 2016, and how they grew in the last five quarters. Take a look at the chart below, which tells you how traffic responded to Wal-Mart’s price changes during the last twelve quarters. Average ticket refers to the increase or decrease in the amount of money spent per customer per trip, and that can be influenced by price increases, among other factors like discounting, promotions, etc. Traffic refers to the growth or decline in footfalls.



Wal-Mart kept a tight leash on prices during the Q4-2015 to Q1-2017 period, when the company frequently alternated between increasing prices and slashing them, but all the time keeping traffic growth on the positive side. In the last five quarters, however, Wal-Mart increased its prices throughout - except during one quarter - but still managed to increase traffic right through the period.

Was that an overall market phenomenon that Wal-Mart was simply riding out? I think not. Yes, US retail sales expanded overall during this period, but the growth was less than a percentage point for the past several quarters. Wal-Mart’s growth in the US, on the other hand, has very obviously exceeded the overall retail sector.



Where did that strength come from? Wal-Mart’s strong performance in the last five quarters can be directly attributed to their recent successes in e-commerce. During the second quarter of 2018, e-commerce contributed 70 basis points to their comps growth, compared to 40 basis points last year (Q2-17) and 20 basis points the year before (Q1-16). As e-commerce kept its sales numbers moving, Wal-Mart was able to improve its ticket without hurting traffic.



Wal-Mart has steadily improved its digital sales channels through acquisitions, as well as some smart moves such as free two day shipping without membership fee, offering multiple pick up methods and so on. Their SKUs, or stock keeping units, have increased from just 10 million units in the first quarter of 2017 to 67 million units by the end of the second quarter of 2018.



Though Wal-Mart made a series of acquisitions on the online front, during the company’s second quarter earnings call, the management said most of its online sales growth was organic:



“In Wal-Mart U.S. e-commerce, Marc Lore and the team delivered another quarter of robust topline growth with GMV up 67%, including acquisitions. The majority of this growth was organic through Wal-Mart.com as customers are finding a broader assortment and more options to receive what they want at their convenience.”



Investment Case

It’s clear now that Wal-Mart is riding a wave of e-commerce success, but how far is the company from mounting a direct challenge to Amazon on its own turf - my original argument? The truth: a lot closer than I thought when I started writing this article.



Let’s take a closer look.



Wal-Mart does not break out its e-commerce sales numbers, so we have to depend on third-party providers to get their numbers.



According to Internet Retailer Research, Wal-Mart had $13.7 billion in revenue from e-commerce in 2015. If we assume $15 billion to be Wal-Mart’s e-commerce revenue in 2016, which is ten percent YoY growth, it would have averaged $3.75 billion in revenue per quarter in 2016. If Wal-Mart’s e-commerce sales grew 63% in the first quarter and 60% during the second quarter of the current fiscal, that would mean Wal-Mart’s e-commerce sales have been increasing by a little more than $2.2 billion every quarter.

Now let’s take a look at Amazon, the king of the online retail jungle. Amazon’s revenue in North America reached $22,370 million during the second quarter of the current fiscal. Revenue grew 26.5% and, in absolute dollar terms, increased by $4,696 million.



If Wal-Mart sustains its above 50% online sales growth, it will keep closing the gap with Amazon every year, and there are a couple of important reasons why Wal-Mart will be able to differentiate its position in the online turf, especially on the pricing front.



The biggest reason is that Wal-Mart already has stores within ten miles of 90% of the population in the United States. The combination of large stores, smaller format Neighborhood Market stores and online operations will allow Wal-Mart to ship products more efficiently to its customers, and offer better prices for customers who want to directly pick up their goods. Last-mile shipping is the most expensive part of the online ordering journey, and Wal-Mart sits on a huge advantage due to its vast physical presence when compared to Amazon's physical footprint.



And the cherry on Wal-Mart’s cake - the second big reason - is its operating margins.



During the second quarter, Wal Mart's operating income was $4,618 million, representing an operating margin of 5.86%. What if Wal-Mart chose to drag that down to 1.9%, which was Amazon’s operating margin during the second quarter of the current fiscal? Or may be even go lower, increasing sales and reducing the time taken to catch up with Amazon?

While I don’t necessarily think that Wal-Mart will take that route since its own e-commerce business is already growing at a fair clip, it does show that Wal-Mart now sits in a position of strength over Amazon.



The world’s largest retailer by revenue may already have secured its long-term future against Amazon, and that can only be great news for Wal-Mart investors.

