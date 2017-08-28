Stock Market Sees More Internal Improvement

Stocks edged higher on Aug. 25 to end the week on a positive note. For the week, the S&P 500 Index (SPX) added 0.7%.

Turning our attention to the short-term outlook, even more internal improvements have been made in just the last few sessions. The NYSE 52-week highs-lows turned positive on Tuesday, Aug. 22, with each subsequent day showing more new highs than new lows. On Thursday, the new lows fell below 40 and were even lower on Friday, with 110 new highs and only 19 new lows for the day. That’s more like a normal, healthy reading – the kind of reading we haven’t seen since the first day of August just before the internal correction began.

Confirming this internal improvement is the NYSE advance-decline (A-D) line, which has not only turned up again but which has maintained its intermediate-term rising trend despite the market’s recent dip. While the A-D line is still below its Aug. 1 peak, the relative strength visible in the A-D line is an encouraging one – especially since the A-D line often leads the S&P 500 (SPX) at turning points.

Source: www.stockcharts.com

Even more important than the A-D line is the NYSE cumulative new highs-lows, the graph of which is shown below. New highs-new lows on a cumulative basis have maintained a steady rising trend all year, with only the slightest dip during the August correction. As can be seen here, the highs-lows line is turning up again which bodes well for the near-term outlook.

Chart created by Clif Droke

Another important factor I’ve been closely watching of late is the OEX put/call open interest ratio. This indicator reveals whether smart money OEX options traders (who are usually correct) are bullish or bearish on the intermediate-term outlook. It’s based on S&P 100 (OEX) options, which the pros typically trade in. The open interest ratio is obtained by taking the total put open interest and dividing it by the total call open interest. A ratio of 1.50, for example, indicates there are 1.5 put positions for every one call position.

Chart created by Clif Droke with data from www.cboe.com.

When the OEX open interest ratio gets above 1.80, it typically means a market rally will soon end – at least on a short-term basis. This indicator exceeded the 1.80 level on Aug. 9, which was just one day before the market plunge commenced. Since then, the OEX ratio has fallen back below 1.80 and registered a 1.40 reading on Friday. This suggests that smart money options traders are winding in their recent hedges and becoming more upbeat on the intermediate-term outlook.

As an aside, I’d also like to point out that the SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) has technically confirmed an immediate-term bottom after closing two days higher above the 15-day moving average. JNK is not only highly sensitive to changes in U.S. financial conditions, but it also tends to lead the stock market. Note, for instance, that JNK preceded the SPX decline in August by at least seven trading days.

Source: www.BigCharts.com

Right now, though, the most important factor guiding our trading posture is internal momentum. The following graph is based on the 4-week rate of change in the new 52-week highs and lows. We should ideally see the short-term directional indicator shown below turn up when the market is ready to resume its advance. The directional indicator is trying to reverse, as can be seen here.

Chart created by Clif Droke

If the next breakout above the 15-day moving average in the S&P 500 (SPX) is accompanied by a rising directional indicator (below), the stage will be set for a late summer rally.

