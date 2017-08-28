Sand In My Shoes - My Biotech Pick

Today I’m going to talk about one of the stocks I purchased after I had started reading articles on Seeking Alpha, but before I began writing.

If you remember the contents of my portfolio then you will know that the stock, is of course, Amgen Inc. (AMGN).

With all of the changes to the Sand in Shoes IRA portfolio over the past month I have gotten away from discussing the components that were already in place when I wrote my first article. Some of the stocks I’ve discussed and sold, giving my reasons why I didn’t think the stock fit in my portfolio, for example Coach Inc. (COH). Some of the stocks I’ve discussed and have decided to keep them around for a little bit longer but may ultimately sell them off, like Bank of America (BAC). And some of the stocks I have discussed and at present have no plans to sell them ever, like BlackRock Inc. (BLK). Amgen is one of those stocks in the third category. Unless something drastic changes, I see this stock being in the portfolio for a long time.

What is Amgen?

First things first. AMGN is what I would call a “blue-chip” stock, since it had the 123rd highest revenues in the land, according to Fortune.

The name Amgen comes from its original name “Applied Molecular Genetics Inc.”. Founded in 1980, it has grown to become one of the world’s largest biotech companies. In 2016 they derived more than 50% of their revenues from three products: Enbrel, Neulasta, and Aranesp. Enbrel primarily is for rheumatoid arthritis and without getting too technical about things I don’t know about, the other two help people undergoing chemotherapy or with anemia or kidney disease.

The current yield on the shares is 2.7%, and they have a five year dividend growth rate well above my desired 6-10%. Last year they increased the dividend from $1.00 per quarter to $1.15, which is 15% (I can even do that math without Excel). So before I put my guidelines in writing I was fairly confident that AMGN was the kind of stock I was looking for in general. Now let’s look at the specifics:

Guideline #1 – Revenue Per Share Increasing

2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 CAGR 22.18 24.79 26.40 28.15 30.32 6.5%

I really like what I see here. Sales are increasing and at a very nice rate, look at this chart, it's just beautiful:

AMGN Revenue (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

AMGN gets a huge pass on this metric.

Guideline #2 – Book Value Per Share Increasing

2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 CAGR 24.59 29.35 33.97 37.04 39.95 10.2%

Even better. Looks like the growth in BV/share has slowed down lately, but just to around 8% growth from 2015 to 2016, still very nice growth. BIG pass!

Guideline #3 – Quality Rating

Value Line Safety Financial Strength 1 A++

Does not get any better than this for the two metrics I look at from ValueLine, both are the highest that they give out. Pass!

Guideline #4 - Cash and Total Debt

2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 68% 44% 63% 72% 80%

Well this is just great. AMGN, at the end of December, had $38 billion in cash and a little bit under $48 billion in total liabilities ($30B of it in long term debt). The $38B in cash at the end of 2016 is up from $24B at the end of 2012. Cash has increased even further in the first two quarters of the current fiscal year:

Cash and investments total $39.2 billion, an increase of $4.2 billion from the second quarter of last year. This increase reflects continued solid net cash flow generation. Source - Q2 Earnings Call

Fantastic balance sheet – pass.

Guideline #5 - FCF and Payout Ratio

2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 FCF 5.2B 5.6B 7.8B 9.1B 9.6B Payout Ratio 21.6% 25.4% 23.6% 26.3% 31.2%

AMGN is generating boatloads of free cash flow, and even with a 2.7% yield and rapidly growing dividend, there appears to be plenty of room to boost the dividend substantially. Pass.

Guideline #6 - Common Shares Outstanding

2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 775.0M 753.0M 759.0M 758.0M 748.0M

AMGN does have a share buy-back program, and has pledged to return capital to shareholders in this manner through 2018:

We continue to provide significant cash returns to shareholders, consistent with our commitments as we deployed $1 billion to repurchase 6.2 million shares at an average of $162 per share and are on track to achieve total share repurchase for this year in the range of $2.5 billion to $3.5 billion as previously communicated. Source - Q2 Earnings Call

Guideline #7 – Show Me the Money!

AMGN data by YCharts

The number of outstanding shares has gone from 775 million at the end of fiscal 2012 to 734 million at the end of last quarter (June 30). That is not a tremendously rapid pace of share repurchases but that's OK. Because AMGN is also returning cash to shareholders through dividends, and the dividend is growing rapidly.

As mentioned above, they raised it 15% last February and their five year CAGR is an astounding 48.2%. While I don't expect they'll be able to raise the dividend by 48% going forward, I don't think 15% is out of the question, and I certainly think the next increase could be in the 12-13% range to around $1.30 from $1.15. Last year they announced the increase on December 20th, so here is hoping I receive a similar early Christmas present this year.

Conclusion:

So obviously after I had started reading articles here at Seeking Alpha I had already started to formulate these guidelines in my head if not on paper. Amgen certainly checks all of my boxes, and so far I've been very pleased with the purchase.

I purchased 25 shares on December 28 of last year for $148 per share. I've collected two dividends for $28.75 each of the past two quarters and will receive the next one in a few weeks (Sept 8). Right now this stock makes up 14% of the "individual stock" portion of my portfolio so I'm not looking to add to it at this time because I have other holes to fill, which I hope to get to next month. However, if for some reason having nothing to do with AMGN or the underlying business the stock drops back down to the $150 range I would definitely be interested in adding to my stake.

Obviously the stock is trading a bit higher than what I bought it for at this time (closed just under $170 on Friday) so do your own due diligence. As always thank you for reading this and good luck!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMGN, BAC, BLK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.