Tackling The Octopus: GE Sum-Of-The-Parts Valuation

Without making assumptions about management's future plans, the assets will be valued to show how much management has been underperforming.

This restructuring has gone on too long and has led to a management shakeup.

Our case for GE (NYSE:GE) is that the current assets and business lines are undervalued by the market. If we are talking about the past, there might be a reason for the significant discount beyond what the normal conglomerate discount is. This piece will not address management's past digressions nor will it make assumptions about the future of the business. There has clearly been mismanagement, excesses in compensation, a culture too inclusive for its own good, and significant divestitures of assets by some of the same managers who invested in those assets. This piece will value the company on an asset level and show how valuable the company is or COULD be.

GE is in a restructuring phase where it is seeking to streamline and focus on the industrial segments instead of its historically massive financing wing. While this hasn’t fully materialized yet, revenue growth in the industrial segments is there, but whether or not it will translate to the bottom line is unclear.

What GE does have going for it are seven unique business segments that would be great companies by themselves. The scale of operations, expertise and the ability to win large, long term, and capital intensive projects is what sets it apart from its rivals. The potential is there for management to develop, and the business lines are robust and strong.

The major question is to whether or not GE will actually be able to restructure in a productive way. Cash flow growth and restructuring costs are two vital metrics to watch in the next year. Management has stated 2017 is the final year for restructuring, but it has been wrong about guidance in the past. For the dividend to remain and for the company to operate close to its potential, the Baker Hughes and Alstom acquisitions are key. Continued cost cutting and focusing on expertise at the industrial segments are also paramount.

The assets are there. The stock would be a screaming purchase if the company took the right steps. Until something material happens, we rate the stock a hold for the short to mid term, but there is value there and the potential for significant profit if a REAL restructuring takes place or if management spins off certain divisions. For a long-term investor willing to watch this company closely, the assets are there and this company is a buy.

Revenue Stream and Profit Margins

As GE is going through transition to a more industrial focused company, the trends of revenue streams and margins are changing. Historically, GE Capital was a major driver of earnings, but with the GE Capital exit plan, this will be a smaller revenue source moving forward. Overall, the company has generated lower revenue numbers but on a smaller asset base. The company's return on assets has stayed within its historical range near 2% over the last 10 years. 2015 was a down year across all metrics due partly because of a continued downturn in oil but mainly due to the one-time $13.6B loss on the disposal of GE Capital assets in Q1 2015. In looking at industrial revenue alone, there was a y/y increase of 1.29% from 2014 to 2015. Industrial revenue increased 6% from 2015 to 2016 aided mainly by large growth within Power, Renewable, Aviation and Healthcare.

Overall, margins on the gross level and operating levels are deteriorating. With the structure of GE drastically changing, it's unclear how much the margin change is attributed to restructuring, weakening sales growth or mismanagement of firm assets.

(Source: Created by author with data from FactSet)

GE continues to focus on stronger industrial segments, so looking at each individual segment performance may have more relevance on the future of the company. Industrial revenue is growing and the structure of the segments is changing. GE is divesting its assets that it believes are hurting performance and acquiring in areas where it seeks to further growth in depth and expertise.

Segment Assets % of Total Power $55,474 15% Aviation $38,899 11% Healthcare $28,639 8% Energy Connections & Lighting $17,858 5% Oil & Gas $24,615 7% GE Capital $187,804 51% Renewable Energy $8,794 2% Transportation $4,288 1% Total 366,371

(Source: Created by author with data from FactSet)

(Source: Created by author with data from FactSet)

(Source: Created by author with data from FactSet)

Summary of Segment Breakdown and Performance

(FY16 year-end assets as reported in 10-K - $ Billions USD)

Power

The Power division, which was recently split from the Renewable division, has had an increase in revenue but a drop off in margins. The increase in revenue has been attributed to its power services segment as well as steam systems volume. The Alstom acquisition has also added sales volume but attributed to lower margins and a loss in 2015. Unit sales in turbines went from $107 million to $104 million Y/Y, but increased service volume offset this. Power services accounted for 55% of segment revenue in 2016.

(Source: 2016 GE 10-K)

Renewable Energy

The Renewable Energy division is showing growth in both equipment and services. This is also a segment that will benefit from the Alstom acquisition. While margins are getting worse as competition and a preference for auction style pricing will cut into margins, the growth of revenue from volume of sales is continuing.

(Source: 2016 GE 10-K)



(Source: 2016 GE 10-K)

The move to cleaner energy should continue and volume growth of sales should as well, but margins may be tight as more competitors move into this space and cost-cutting strategies are stressed.

Oil and Gas

This has been a weaker segment for GE since oil prices have remained low since 2014 due to a combination of reasons from increases of shale oil, global oil supply, and lower demand due to a weaker global economy, stronger dollar, and lack of inflation. This segment isn’t the largest for GE; it currently sits at fifth in percent of assets as well as revenues. As companies face lower oil prices, they will cut many of the services and products GE Oil and Gas provides. The segment was able to maintain profitability, which is a positive in this space as most service companies have had severe losses in the previous two years.

Looking forward, the merger with Baker Hughes will give GE control of a new entity that will capture the second largest market share in the oil and gas services space. While Baker Hughes has generated losses for the last two years, in 2014, the company generated ~$1.7B in net income on ~$24B of revenue. Baker Hughes has written down and has taken losses on a number of items since the downturn in oil, but has generated positive cash flow in each of the last two years. GE is contributing $7.4B in cash financed by GE Capital. GE’s capital budgeting and forecast estimates are summarized below:

(Source: Management presentation, October 31, 2016)

Aviation

The Aviation segment has continued to improve margins and grow revenue on the back of commercial service and equipment growth. The military segment has shown weaker revenues, which is a counter cyclical trend as military demand should be fairly stable and defensive. The company was awarded two military contracts in 2016, so over a multiyear basis, the military shipment volumes should resume. The company also made two acquisitions related to production technology that should improve current efficiency as well as open up future product lines moving forward.



(Source: Created by author with data from FactSet)

Healthcare

The Healthcare segment continues to be a strength for GE. Accounting for 18% of industrial segment profit, growth has been driven mainly by the Healthcare Systems product line which is 70% of the healthcare segment respectively. Operating margins have remained strong and were ~17% for FY16. There is uncertainty about legislation in the United States with the potential repeal of the Affordable Healthcare Act, but growth in emerging markets and China, while volatile, will be a strength moving forward. Healthcare in general is a defensive industry and will grow alongside industrial development in emerging markets and population growth.

(Source: 2016 GE 10-K)

Transportation

Revenue wise, this is one of the smaller segments for GE, but with strong and improving margins, this segment generates solid profit for its size. This segment is also the smallest in reported assets at only 1.1% of assets. Revenue growth was weaker in 2016 Y/Y due to a decrease in equipment sales across products. Weaker natural resource demand and weakness in locomotive demand have been affecting volume. Locomotive demand could be a long-term structural issue or it could be related to weaker shipment volume related to other coinciding business cycles. Demand in all lines of business has been weaker due to lower commodity and resource demand.

(Source: 2016 GE 10-K)

Energy Connections and Lighting

One of the older divisions in GE’s arsenal from the time the lightbulb was first invented, this division has seen a decrease in profits across many of its product lines. GE has already sold many of its lighting assets and sold its appliance assets in June 2016. GE also announced the intent to sell its industrial solutions business, and there are rumors of a sale of its consumer lightbulbs and commercial lighting gear product lines. This divestiture seeks to move away from consumer directed solutions and more towards its industrial focus. Margins in this division are extremely low at 2.1% in 2016, and it only generated $300 million in profit. This is a major weakness for GE as this is a large division which accounts for 13% of industrial revenue. Strengths can be seen in its grid service and products which are more closely aligned to its other lines of business.

GE Capital

This is a very volatile segment as the composition is ever changing. With the GE Capital exit plan, the segment generated massive losses in 2015 attributed to write-downs and charges, but the majority of write-downs should be behind the company. Revenue has remained fairly constant on a changing asset base, so margins and trends aren’t appropriate for this segment. Moving forward, this segment will seek to provide financing for internal business operations as well as financing services to clients and projects that align with GE’s line of business.

Valuation

Reversion to the Mean Valuation

P/E FY1 - 17.02 - This sits above the 15-year harmonic mean of 15.79.

P/E FY2 - 14.8 - This is above the 15-year harmonic mean of 14.29.

P/S - 2.5 - This is above the 15-year harmonic mean of 1.66.

Dividend LTM Yield - 3.39% - This is above the harmonic mean of 3.09. The management is committed to dividend growth and has grown its dividends every year for the past 15 years except 2009 and 2010. Cash flow was negative in 2016 and continues to be a weak spot for GE, which is a troubling trend for dividend reliability. The company’s retention rate was a mere 12%, which is very low, and at current cash flow levels, the dividend payout is not sustainable.

While normally all of this would signify an expensive stock, it is worth noting that recent losses and write-downs have been present due to the restructuring of the business. These figures reflect a different company than the previous 15 years, and the nature of earnings and sales in these equations will continue to change moving forward.

Sum-of-the-Parts Valuation

A sum-of-the-parts valuation implies a $34.69 per-share value. In valuing each segment, precedent transaction ranges were used based on Enterprise Value to EBITDA multiples on transactions that fit the nature of business of GE’s segment. A 35% tax rate was applied to GE Capital’s operating income and a P/E multiple from comparable companies was applied. Some weaknesses to this model are informational gaps due to management’s reported number and possible misallocation of corporate costs in deriving EBITDA. Another weakness is the reconciliation from enterprise to equity value in deriving per share value. A lot of the ranges captured don’t measure up exactly with GE’s lines of business due to the unique nature of what GE does, so apart from general ranges, an estimate was placed on each segment to give a more precise estimate of valuation.

Multiple Justification

(All Multiples are LTM EV/EBITDA unless otherwise noted)

Power

In order to derive a transaction multiple (LTM EV/EBITDA), we used a range of multiples within the power generation space of 9.6-20.2. Within this range, the transaction of Alstom by GE was chosen as the lowest multiple and the acquisition of Chloride Group by Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) was at the top end of this range. Both of these businesses are similar to this segment, so an average of five comparable comps were used to derive the 13.56 multiple. This implies a valuation of $82.8B EV, and a per-share EV of $9.40 was used.

(Source: Created by author with data from FactSet)

(Source: Created by author with data from FactSet)

Renewable Energy

In the Renewable Energy valuation, a range of multiples was built to derive an implied enterprise value for this segment. The precedent multiples were at a slight premium to the trading comps, which is normal for valuation multiples. This is a difficult segment to value because GE has recently separated this segment from the Power segment, and the renewable space is new and greatly affected by external factors. This valuation derives a $8.3B EV and a $.95 per-share EV.

(Source: Created by author with data from FactSet)

(Source: Created by author with data from FactSet)

Aviation

The most appropriate transaction here was the Satair acquisition by Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) at 13.9 LTM/EBITDA and the Goodrich acquisition by United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) at 11.5 LTM/EBITDA. Both of these business compete with GE in the Aviation segment and cover the majority of the products and services offered by GE. The average of these transaction multiples was 12.7 LTM/EBITDA, and the average of the other comps was 12.475 LTM/EBITDA. The 12.475 LTM/EBITDA was used to capture a wider range of years because the Satair and Goodrich deals were both in 2011. These multiples imply an $87.5B EV and a $9.93 per-share EV. This is the most valuable segment for GE and, looking at trading comps, this may be a conservative estimate.

(Source: Created by author with data from FactSet)

(Source: Created by author with data from FactSet)

Healthcare

Most of GE’s competitors in this space are other conglomerates with healthcare equipment segments, so a direct comparison to an acquired company was harder to find. The transaction used for comparison was Danaher’s (NYSE:DHR) acquisition of Pall Corporation. Pall is engaged in many of the same lines of business as GE Healthcare. The transaction multiple used was an EV/EBITDA multiple of 20x, giving this business a $78.92B EV, which is $8.96 EV per share. This multiple was used because the businesses lined up and the lower multiples from 2008 to 2009 may be outliers and bringing the average down. The trading multiples are even higher, so 20x LTM/EBITDA may be conservative.



(Source: Created by author with data from FactSet)

(Source: Created by author with data from FactSet)

Energy Connections and Lighting

The precedent transaction for this segment is the acquisition of Cooper Industries by Eaton (NYSE:ETN). Cooper Industries engages in electrical components and tools. Eaton competes with GE in this space currently, and the Cooper transaction added to Eaton’s capabilities in this space. Cooper has much higher margins than GE, but GE is also engaged heavily in consumer lighting which has been driving down margins. GE has also announced its intent to sell its consumer lighting business. The remaining entity will be very similar to Cooper Industries. Cooper’s multiple was the max multiple for this set, so the average was used to account for a lack of data for this sample. A multiple of 10.98 LTM/EBITDA was assigned to this segment, which implies an $8.25B EV and a $.94 per-share EV.



(Source: Created by author with data from FactSet)

(Source: Created by author with data from FactSet)

Oil and Gas

While the most appropriate comparison would be the GE/Baker Hughes transaction, but because the Alstom multiple was used, a different multiple will be assigned for Oil and Gas. The thought is that in the event GE is overpaying for segments, this will seek to avoid upward valuation bias directly related to GE's management decisions. Instead, a range of multiples was used to capture the new segment’s exposure across a variety of Oil and Gas service products and services. The multiple assigned was 12.88 LTM/EBITDA. GE’s EBITDA was also normalized over a five-year basis because of recent oil price volatility and to account for the added EBITDA from the Baker Hughes addition. The mean of these multiples gives this segment a $33.7B EV and a per-share EV of $3.84.

(Source: Created by author with data from FactSet)

(Source: Created by author with data from FactSet)

Transportation

This is one of the more complicated spaces to value because GE provides a wide array of transportation, mining, and construction applications and products. A range of multiples was compiled, and the average multiple of 11.75 LTM/EBITDA implies a $15.89B EV and a $1.8 per-share EV.

(Source: Created by author with data from FactSet)

(Source: Created by author with data from FactSet)

GE Capital

A P/E multiple was used in this space because EV is not a sound way to value financials. The values of multiple were derived from a range of different industries because this segment engages in multiple lines of financing and insurance. There are no direct comparable estimates, so a range is more appropriate. The median of ranges was taken to provide a point estimate for valuation. The median financial firms', excluding capital market firms, P/E is 16.25.

Summary

This valuation implies a $34.56 enterprise value without GE Capital. In adjusting for equity value and adding GE Capital, the implied value per share is $34.69.

Summary of results below and full model and assumptions attached in appendix.

Below are the different methods for deriving equity value from enterprise value. The lower comp value is due to possible double counting of debt of competitors that also hold a large amount of debt in their finance wings. The implied value per share is the median of the four different methods of allocating debt, cash, pension, minority interest, preferred stock, and unconsolidated equity. Because GE breaks its cash and debt out by Industrial vs. GE Capital, it allows the valuation to be done accurately on an industrial vs. capital level. The most compelling case for GE lies in the per share value of each segment. While there would be lost synergies, and costs associated with breaking the entities apart, the underlying valuation is strong at 34.69. This indicates a 15-20% discount to its recent share price trading range.

(Source: Created by author with data from FactSet)

(Using Median of All Sum-of-the-Parts Valuation Methods)



(Source: Created by author with data from FactSet)

Adjustments to Derive Equity Value

Case 1

Added/subtracted all industrial balance sheet items back to derive Industrial equity value. Added GE Capital implied value. Made further adjustments to account for other balance sheet items not counted before. Divided by share count to derive implied value per share.

(Source: Created by author with data from FactSet)

*Adjustments were made to account for unaccounted for balance sheet items (pension, minority, equity investments, preferred).

Case 2, 3, 4

Case 2 used trading comp data to associate cash and debt per share in deriving segment share prices, summed them, added it to GE Capital value and adjusted for non-accounted balance sheet items. Case 3 broke down cash debt as a % of assets, and case 4 used a % of EBITDA. These cases were used to back up the first case. Weaknesses include possible double-counting in case 2.

(Source: Created by author with data from FactSet)

(Source: Created by author with data from FactSet)

Case 1 Model Appendix

(Source: Created by author with data from FactSet)

(Source: Created by author with data from FactSet)

(Source: Created by author with data from FactSet)

(Source: Created by author with data from FactSet)

Conclusion

GE has a lot of question marks moving forward. The company still has many profitable divisions despite rocky performance in the last few years. Mainly, the company has been a disappointment for the size and scope of its operations. The GE moving forward is half the size of the old company, and is essentially an entirely new business. Dividend yield is attractive, but with weak cash flow, this could be reduced. Catalysts for GE will be positive FCF growth and a continued focus on profitable industrial segments. The success of restructuring will be make or break for GE, and without positive cash flows, and continued industrial organic growth, there will be trouble for GE in the future. This model has shown that the assets are there and waiting for the right management to develop them.

