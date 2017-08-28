Is Boeing Underestimating The Regional Market?

Bombardier, Embraer and Sukhoi have a lot to offer, and it would be unwise if they did not try to penetrate this market.

In this article, I want to look at why Boeing (NYSE:BA) might currently be undervaluing the regional jet market in India. I will demonstrate this by giving some information about the Indian civil aviation regulations and some order news, which support my thesis that Boeing under-appreciates the market for regional jets. On the other hand, I will also look at why it might only look like Boeing is under-appreciating the regional market.

Demand for regional jets

For the regional jet market, Boeing predicts that there will only be a total of 10 deliveries valued less than $1B in India in the coming 20 years. Overall, India is expected to take 5% of all deliveries, but for the regional market, it only expects that the Indian market will take less than .5% of the deliveries without any clear explanation.

The first reason why it does not make sense for India to absorb only 10 regional jets in 20 years is the fact that Boeing forecasts that Indian airlines will absorb 5% of all deliveries in the coming 20 years but less than .5% of the deliveries in the regional jet segment. It is usually said that 2-3 aircraft are needed to maintain a route, which means that for a starting airline in a growing market, an order of 10 aircraft (completely filling the forecasted demand for regional jets) would not be uncommon.

Boeing has no product

Another reason to question the accuracy of Boeing’s forecast is the fact that Boeing has nothing to offer in this segment. While forecasts should be completely objective, this is not always the case. A clear example is the market forecast from Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) (OTCPK:EADSY), which saw a huge potential for the Airbus A380. Years after commercial service entry of the jet, its business case has yet to develop.

Per Boeing’s segmentation rules, the regional jet segment consists of aircraft that seat less than 90 passengers. In this segment, there are six manufacturers but Boeing is not one of those manufacturers.

Infrastructure and regulations

I have been in India in 2001 myself, and while the country is beautiful, its flaws are obvious as well. The lack of proper infrastructure and the inability to fix this even within 2-3 decades were clear. Combined with India’s economic and population growth, the development of infrastructure has lacked. In some cities, the infrastructure has improved, but this has happened mostly in and around India’s primary cities. In and around India’s secondary and tertiary cities, the infrastructure is still bad, and air travel is often preferred over travel by road or train.

The problem for those secondary and tertiary air connections is that they are often not profitable and not attractive for airlines. The Indian government wants to stimulate the connectivity in these routes by waiving certain taxes and charges at airports while a number of seats should be discounted. This number should not exceed 40 and be at least 50% of the seats on the aircraft. This means that any more seats than 80 on the aircraft go at the higher undiscounted price, which is a risk for the airline as it costs money to fly around with an aircraft with empty seats.

This stimulation scheme, which is unique in the world, strongly steers towards improving connectivity with smaller aircraft, a segment in which Boeing has absolutely nothing to offer.

Additionally, via another set of civil aviation rules, airlines in India are required to deploy a certain percentage of their fleet on unprofitable routes. This puts a focus on putting the right aircraft on the right route; an aircraft that flies around with too many (empty) seats will continue to be loss-making while putting smaller aircraft such as regional jets for which Boeing sees little to no demand are likely to improve profitability.

Boeing's role in connectivity scheme and loss-making routes

Boeing sees a role for its aircraft in the connectivity scheme in the coming 4-5 years, and this would somewhat make its low outlook for the regional jet segment understandable. While the Indian market is growing quite rapidly, I am not expecting that Boeing really has what it takes to be active in this market segment. We are looking at aircraft that can have maximum 40 seats discounted and at least 50% of the seats on the aircraft required to be discounted. This means that the biggest aircraft that fulfills the requirements has 80 seats, which puts the capacity requirements favorable for the ATR 72-600, Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF) Dash 8 Q400 and Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) E170/E175/E175-E2.

The smallest aircraft Boeing has to offer is the Boeing 737 MAX 7 or Boeing 737-700, which has dual class seatings of 128-138 seats. So, the Boeing 737 MAX 7 is quite a big aircraft considering that now the 80-seat aircraft cannot even be operated without waiving taxes. I do not expect that within 4-5 years demand will grow 60% on the secondary and tertiary routes. With the 4-5 years, Boeing is sitting out the minimum three-year period in which the routes are operated with the package of stimulation measures, mostly with regional turboprops. After those three years, the route and the required stimulation for the route are re-evaluated and Boeing sees a possible role for its aircraft, but its aircraft can only benefit from the stimulation package if the stimulation package is no longer required or, in other words, the market environment for these routes is healthy enough to fully stop the stimulation package. I think that if we look at how small the aircraft currently are and still require a stimulation package for airlines to consider deploying their aircraft on these routes, it is not realistic to assume these routes will become fully profitably with bigger aircraft anytime soon.

It is more likely that airlines are going to play it safe and put smaller aircraft on these routes for the coming 10 years, which makes sense since it reduces the costs of "carrying empty seats" and these smaller aircraft should be considerably cheaper than what Boeing can sell its smallest Boeing 737 for, and since it is all about operating low-cost on these routes, having a cheap airframe is important.

What should also be noted is that economic growth and therefore growing demand for air travel are not uniform. Between the primary cities in India, we are likely to see a huge increase in traffic. On the other routes and especially on the regional routes, we are going to see a vast increase as well, but it will likely require smaller aircraft. With India being one of the biggest countries in the world, there are several big regions within the country and each regional network will require its own jets.

Commitments

So far airlines including IndiGo and SpiceJet have placed orders or expressed their order intentions with aircraft manufacturers, ATR and Bombardier, for the purchase of 100 aircraft. IndiGo has tentatively signed for 50 ATR 72-600 jets and expects to have a fleet of 20 regional aircraft by 2018 while SpiceJet operates the Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 and has expressed its intent to order 50 more of these aircraft. So, there will be deliveries of regional aircraft, but it is important to note that these are not regional jet deliveries but deliveries of regional turboprop aircraft. With that in mind, you could say that Boeing is right with its current market forecast since it does not come up with forecasts for the entire regional market that includes turboprops and turbofans but only the part of the market that uses turbofans.

Conclusion

The connectivity scheme in India is an ambitious one, but primarily comes from its relatively underdeveloped infrastructure. Instead of investing billions of dollars in the infrastructure, the government is trying to stimulate the airlines to improve connectivity with a package of measures. At least for the coming three years, I expect that airlines will deploy their smallest jets on these routes and will evaluate performance. In combination with traffic growth and economic growth, some of these routes might evolve into profitable routes with the smallest aircraft, while other routes might require bigger aircraft. This, however, does not mean that Boeing will be the jet maker selling that bigger jet. The Embraer 170/175/175E2, Bombardier CRJ and Sukhoi Superjet are just a few examples of regional jets which can be deployed on thin routes in India and evolved connectivity routes.

Boeing usually touts demand for bigger aircraft and has marked 160 seats as the sweet spot of the market. With a significant portion of the Indian people not being able to fly and a chunk of these routes (next to the connectivity routes) being unprofitable, I think that this sweet spot does not hold for the Indian market.

The Indian market is a big, but delicate, market and putting aircraft that are too big and possibly too expensive to acquire on certain routes can have catastrophic effects for airlines. With that in mind, I think that Indian airlines will be looking into cost reductions on certain routes and that includes buying the more efficient Bombardier CSeries and smaller aircraft such as the Embraer 175, but also the Sukhoi Superjet is an extremely strong candidate for the Indian market.

While the majority of the deliveries to the Indian aircraft market will be done by Boeing and Airbus, I do think that on the single-aisle market, Bombardier could play an important role and it could also offer regional jets for which I think Boeing has significantly understated demand. Bombardier is one of the airlines that could leverage its position on the single aisle and regional market to help setting up an all-Bombardier airline. Also, Embraer, which saw its main customer in India being grounded, could focus on the regional market in India with its next generation jet, while Sukhoi could support aircraft production in India.

All these jet makers have something to offer to either Indian airlines or the Indian economy and aerospace industry. Therefore, it would be unwise to rule any of those jet makers out and put too much emphasis on the single-aisle market.

