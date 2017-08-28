Gilead Drops The Acquisition Bombshell

Kite Pharma's lead drug candidate could get approved in a couple of months and has the potential to replace almost all of the company's HCV revenues.

Gilead (GILD) has agreed to acquire Kite Pharma (KITE) in a deal valued at $11 billion -- Gilead engaging in M&A is something many investors have been awaiting for a couple of years. Let's look at the deal and what it could mean for Gilead.

For years investors were waiting for Gilead to finally utilize the vast cash hoard the company has been building up on its balance sheet, and the company has now finally found a way to use at least some of its $37 billion cash pile: Gilead will acquire Kite Pharma for $180 per share ($11 billion in total), with the transaction being estimated to close in this year's fourth quarter.

Not surprisingly Kite Pharma's shares rallied close to the takeout price:

If the deal closes in November, owners of Kite Pharma would see a total return of 0.6% over the next three months, which is equal to 2.5% on an annualized basis -- it thus seems reasonable for Kite's owners to sell at the current price, I believe, unless they want to speculate on an even higher takeover offer by another company.

Gilead's shares reacted positively to the news as well, shares are currently up slightly pre-market.

The strategic rationale for Gilead to make acquisitions is quite simple: The company's HCV business has peaked, and sales have now been dropping for a couple of quarters in a row, although the most recent quarter saw a sequential increase in sales. It is nevertheless likely that Gilead's HCV revenues will continue to decline going forward, thus the company has to find new revenues sources to complement its HIV business:

GILD Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

Kite Pharma is not able to deliver any meaningful revenue contribution right now (the company grossed $10 million in revenues in the most recent quarter), but Kite Pharma has a pipeline that poises the company for future revenue streams:

The company's pipeline consists of two research areas, Chimeric Antigen Receptors and T Cell Receptors. Its lead product candidate is CAR-T candidate axicabtagene ciloleucel, which is being evaluated for several kinds of lymphomas in five different studies right now. The therapy is currently under review by the FDA as well as by the European Medicines Agency, and approval is expected later this year (the FDA's action date is November 29). If the drug does indeed get approved, it could turn into a homerun for Kite Pharma and its (soon-to-be) owner Gilead: Peak sales of axicabtagene ciloleucel are expected to hit $7.9 billion in 2022 -- this alone would be equal to almost 30% of Gilead's current annual sales. Axicabtagene ciloleucel, which is estimated to be the most valuable CAR-T candidate right now could replace almost all of Gilead's HCV sales alone, as those are forecasted to hit $9 billion this year.

Gilead is making a bit of a bet here, as Kite Pharma has basically no sales yet and is not profitable, but for the cost of $11 billion, which is less than a third of Gilead's cash position, the company has the potential to replace the vast majority of its HCV product sales going forward.

If Kite Pharma's lead product candidate gets approved, Gilead is likely to see a stabilizing top line in the foreseeable future, and its top line is likely to start to grow toward $30 billion (and likely beyond) again -- when we add in the strong growth from Gilead's HIV franchise as well as the fact that HCV sales are likely not dropping to zero but will still come in at a low single digit billion pace for the foreseeable future, the company does not need any more homeruns to hit $30 billion in annual sales in 2020, I believe -- at least if its bet on axicabtagene ciloleucel succeeds.

Kite Pharma also has other pipeline candidates that are less advanced, those include KTE-C19 with estimated peak sales of $1.9 billion (according to Goldman Sachs), as well as a couple of candidates that are still in phase I studies. Kite Pharma gives Gilead want the company was seeking for quite some time now: An entry into the high growth oncology market, where Gilead hasn't had a lot of success with its current pipeline. With Kite Pharma's assets Gilead has the potential to become a major player in that area, which would mean the potential for a long lasting and continuously growing revenue stream that complements its HIV franchise -- the HCV business had giant peak sales, but was never poised to remain a growth driver for a long time, with the acquisition of Kite Pharma Gilead is moving into the right direction.

Takeaway

Gilead has a lot of cash on its balance sheet and is producing huge cash flows, it is sensible to utilize those cash flows where the company sees value in an acquisition. The takeover of Kite Pharma gives Gilead a strong oncology asset that could, if expectations come true, replace almost all of Gilead's HCV sales alone. On top of that Gilead gets several more pipeline candidates that could become the foundation for Gilead's future in oncology -- establishing a second long term revenue stream in addition to its existing HIV business would position the company well for the future.

It is not known yet whether Kite Pharma's assets will turn out to be as good as many hope, but it seems that this bet is one with a strong risk-reward ratio for Gilead to make.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GS, GILD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.