Amazon: Is The Moat Strong Enough?

Alexa and Echo devices have a strong moat which should allow Amazon to protect its market share in this segment.

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is facing a strong challenge in one of its most promising segment. Amazon's Echo devices have seen rapid growth which has helped increase the usage of Alexa. As more customers get used to ordering directly from Echo it would be a major headwind for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) which receives 88% of total revenue from advertising. Earlier this year Google Home had started offering voice shopping with partner retailers like Costco (NASDAQ:COST), Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) and PetSmart (NASDAQ:PETM). It is now upping the ante by partnering with Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) , the nation's second biggest online retailer.

This partnership can allow Google to add a very important feature to its smart speaker. In case voice shopping really takes off, Google can use its partnership with retailers to defend its search advertising revenue. On the other hand, retailers like Wal-Mart get technology support of Google and an important platform to reach online shoppers.

Flaws in this partnership

However, this partnership has a number of flaws. The biggest issue in the successful execution can come from the fact that retailers and Google have different expectations from smart speakers. Wal-Mart would like to see rapid proliferation and usage of these devices for purchases to increase its online revenue whereas Google is using this partnership as a hedge against a fall in advertising revenue.

Google hasn't fully integrated this platform in its advertising system. A few months back Google played audio ads for Beauty and the Beast for Google Home users. This had to be removed immediately due to user backlash. If Google decides to aggressively pursue advertising revenue on Google Home, it could lead to rapid fall in user experience and switching of customers to Echo.

Google is already behind Amazon's Echo in terms of market share. According to a recent eMarketer report, Echo controls 70.6% of the market, Google Home controls 23.8% and the rest is divided among other players like Lenovo (OTCPK:LNVGY), LG and Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT). It estimates that this year 35.6 million Americans will use a voice activated assistant device at least once a month. This represents a growth of over 128% from last year.

Amazon does not have to depend on advertising for Echo devices. It has also been more aggressive in giving discounts and incentives for purchasing its Echo products. Amazon has come up with different products from Echo Show to Echo Tap which serve varying needs of customers. Having complete control over design of devices and the retail segment helps Amazon build products which are a step ahead of competition.

For example, Amazon recently donated 1,600 Echo Dots to Arizona State University to install these devices in student's dorm. Amazon can undertake a program of installing these devices in a number of universities and other institutions because it will eventually benefit from the stronger ecosystem and future profits through its retail sales. However, a Google-retailer partnership might not be willing to plow cash in such a venture as future benefits are not clearly visible between different stakeholders.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) are planning to join the smart speaker race. They might also partner with retailers to provide seamless shopping alternative to users. But they will face a similar issue of balancing the needs of retailers and their own long term vision for these devices.

In the current ecosystem, Amazon is well-placed to capture a large percentage of future growth in smart speaker segment. Alexa, Prime membership and better control of Echo design gives Amazon a decisive moat against competitors.

Investor Takeaway

Amazon will see greater competition in its smart speaker segment as major tech rivals enter this space. The recent partnership between Google and Wal-Mart will lead to cooperation between a tech giant with second highest market share of smart speakers and a retail giant with second highest online revenue. However, Amazon should be able to protect its turf against these challenges as it has the advantage of complete control of design process and eventual retail sales.

The stock has seen a dip in the bullish momentum in last few weeks. After peaking at over $1,050 it is now trading at $945 which is close to 10% fall. The long term fundamentals of the company remain very strong. Unless a competitor is able to significantly challenge Amazon's lead in Prime membership, AWS and Alexa skills, the growth momentum of the company and its stock will not change. Investors with a longer investing horizon can take advantage of the current dip in Amazon's stock to gain better returns. Amazon remains a Buy at current price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.