Bon-Ton Stores: Unable To Halt Its Sales Decline

Bon-Ton has a modest amount of real estate assets compared to some of the other department stores, so real estate sales are unlikely to alleviate its debt.

However, its comparable store sales are getting progressively worse and are far below the level it needs to be able to refinance its debt.

It is maintaining neutral to positive cash flow for now and doesn't have debt maturities until 2021, so there is no immediate catalyst for restructuring.

I had mentioned last year that the Bon-Ton Stores (BONT) had managed to buy itself a few years to attempt a turnaround and that if it managed to avoid a bankruptcy, then its shares could have significant upside. To achieve this, Bon-Ton would need to keep sales declines to a minimum (such as -1% to -2%), while cutting costs and working to pay down its debt.

Now that it is one year later, I would have to say that Bon-Ton's chances of avoiding restructuring are extremely low. There is no immediate impetus for it to restructure, as it has pushed off its debt maturities (its next maturities are in 2021) and it is able to maintain neutral or positive cash flow for now. However, with comparable store sales declining significantly and Bon-Ton having little money available for investment, there doesn't appear to be a viable way to improve its situation enough over the next few years to be able to refinance its debt.

Real Estate Of Limited Value

Unlike many other department stores, Bon-Ton doesn't have much ability to use its real estate to generate funds to improve its debt situation. At the end of 2016, Bon-Ton only owned 25 stores and one distribution center and had ground leases for another seven stores. It also apparently had pledged 18 of those owned stores as collateral for its credit facility debt.

Aside from that, Bon-Ton doesn't appear to have particularly valuable locations, certainly nothing like Macy's Herald Square location or even Sears's recently sold South Coast Plaza location. Recent sale-leaseback transactions and proposals indicate that Bon-Ton's more desirable owned locations may be worth $14 million or $15 million each. Even if all its owned properties sold for that on average, it would not cover its credit facility debt.

Minimizing Capital Expenditures

Bon-Ton is managing to reduce its debt slightly, having reduced its long-term debt by around $6 million in 2016 and anticipating another $15 million to $20 million reduction in 2017. This is achieved by cutting 2017 capital expenditures to $30 million (net of $11.9 million in external contributions) though. Based on the size of its store base and historical capital expenditures, Bon-Ton's gross capital expenditure requirements should be more in the $80 million to $100 million range. The scrimping on capital expenditures does help Bon-Ton reach positive cash flow, but doesn't help its longer term competitiveness.

Comparable Store Sales Decline Accelerating





Bon-Ton's need to be frugal has left it with limited ability to invest in its business and stores. This is reflected in its worsening comparable store sales. Bon-Ton had -6.1% comparable store sales for Q2 2017, which is its 9th consecutive quarter of declining comps. The trend has generally been getting worse over time as well, going from positive comps in Q1 2015, to around -2% comps from Q2 2015 to Q2 2016, to -5% comps in Q3 and Q4 2016 and now at around -6%.

It is hard for Bon-Ton to break this cycle of declining sales as it basically needs to offset any sales misses with additional SG&A cuts. For example, Bon-Ton initially expected around -2% to -3% comps and $865 million in SG&A for 2017, but now expects -3.5% to -4.5% comps (along with lower gross margins) and consequently has cut its SG&A target to around $836.5 million to compensate.

Surviving For Now

Bon-Ton managed to extend its ABL Tranche A credit facility so that it now matures in April 2022. That makes its next debt maturity its A-1 Tranche of its credit facility in March 2021. As Bon-Ton is able to pay down its debt modestly, I don't believe that it will restructure yet. However, with its debt at around 7x EBITDA , it seems unlikely that Bon-Ton will be able to refinance its 2022 debt maturities. It needs to decrease its leverage significantly to accomplish that, but can't make much headway in deleveraging while its comps are -6%.

Conclusion

Bon-Ton could possibly deleverage itself enough to refinance its 2021 debt if it could keep its sales declines to the low-single digits while also reducing SG&A. However, it is now dealing with accelerating comparable store sales declines and has revised its sales guidance for 2017 down twice already. It is responding to the sales declines by cutting SG&A by more than anticipated, but overall its EBITDA isn't improving. Given its sales trends, limited ability to invest in its business and the diminishing time before its 2021 debt becomes due, it seems quite unlikely that Bon-Ton can avoid a restructuring within four years.

Author's Note: If you thought this article was interesting, please scroll to the top of the article and click on "Follow" next to Elephant Analytics. Thanks for reading!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.