Sears Holdings: A Review Of Q2 2017 Earnings

Some of the cost cutting also makes it more difficult for Sears to stem its comps sales decline.

Sears Holdings (SHLD) reported its Q2 2017 earnings recently. This report showed that Sears has made good progress in terms of cost cutting, resulting in a significant improvement in adjusted EBITDA. However, Sears comparable store sales decline remains in the double-digits, and that rate of sales decline will quickly end up offsetting the cost cuts. Cost cutting activity (including reducing advertising) is also likely to reduce Sears's chances of being able to substantially reduce its comps decline.

Sears's operational cash flow remains quite negative, as store closing and severance costs impacted the quarter, while Sears is not gaining as much benefit from inventory reductions due to tightening vendor terms. However, Sears is likely able to do enough through cost cutting and asset sales to survive until at least 2018.



Large Comps Declines, But Improved Adjusted EBITDA

Sears Holdings reported -11.5% comparable store sales during Q2 2017, which was its third consecutive quarter of double digit declines. This represented only a 0.4% improvement compared to Q1 2017's -11.9% comps, while other department stores typically improved their comps by around 2% to 3% versus Q1 2017.

On the positive side, Sears has managed to cut costs by a large amount, with adjusted selling and administrative expense falling by $325 million, which is a 23% reduction from Q2 2016. As well, Sears's adjusted gross margin improved by around 1.9% as its apparel margins improved and there were fewer clearance markdowns in non-closing stores.

The cost cutting and improved margins helped Sears Holdings improve its adjusted EBITDA from negative $191 million in Q2 2016 to negative $67 million in Q2 2017. Sears also mentioned that it delivered positive adjusted EBITDA in July.

Sales Declines Force Sears Into Perpetual Cost Cutting

Although Sears Holdings has reported significantly improved adjusted EBITDA, it will give back most of that improvement as long as it continues to have substantial comparable store sales declines. For example, another 10+% decline in comps for Q2 2018 would likely reduce adjusted EBITDA by around $100 million, which is around 75% of the improvement that it reported between Q2 2016 and Q2 2017.

This would force Sears Holdings to continue cutting costs in order to prevent its adjusted EBITDA from getting worse. Sears did manage to cut costs by much more than its sales declined in Q2 2017, but I don't know how much more it can realistically cut (other than through store closures). From reading the 10-Q notes, it appears that Sears significantly slashed advertising in Q2 2017, without replacing it with Shop Your Way promotional activity (as shown by gross margins increasing). This would help Sears's financial results in the short-term, but increases the chances of continued double-digit comparable store sales declines.

Operational Cash Flow Remains Quite Negative

While the cost cutting may benefit Sears in the long-run if it can mitigate its comparable store sales decline, Sears is still dealing with very negative cash flow from operations for now. Sears's cash flow from operations was negative $258 million in Q2 2017 and negative $1.138 billion in the first half of 2017 despite a large number of store closures.

$ Million Q1 2016 Q2 2016 Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Cash Flow From Operations -$722 $82 -$880 -$258

Cash flow from operations has been affected in the short-term by store closing costs, while vendor concerns about Sears's viability are eroding Sears's ability to use inventory reduction as a source of cash. Sears's merchandise payables as a percentage of merchandise inventory fell from 28.7% in Q2 2016 to 19.5% in Q2 2017 as vendors demand shorter payment terms. Thus despite a $1.251 billion year-over-year reduction in inventory, Sears's cash flow only benefited by $576 million as merchandise payables fell by $675 million.

Survival Until 2018 Likely

Sears will likely use up a huge amount of cash in Q3 2017 (cash flow from operations was negative $768 million in Q3 2016), although its Q3 inventory build will probably be lower this year due to the large amounts of store closures. Sears has another 150 stores that are scheduled to close by the end of Q3 2017, plus also announced another 28 Kmart closures.

Sears should be able to survive through to 2018 with its available liquidity and continued asset sales though. Sears mentioned that it generated nearly $160 million in cash proceeds from asset sales that were executed after the end of Q2 2017. It would not be surprising if Sears made a few hundred million more from asset sales by the end of Q3 2017.

Conclusion

Sears has cut costs by a large amount, resulting in a significant improvement in adjusted EBITDA in Q2 2017. Sears's cash flow from operations remains heavily negative though, as Sears has large store closing costs to deal with now, while tighter payment terms are affecting its ability to benefit from inventory reductions.



Theoretically Sears should see the benefit of cost cutting in future quarters while store closure and severance costs are short-term items (although there are frequent rounds of closures). However, if Sears keeps delivering double-digit comps declines, the effect of the cost cutting will be offset by total gross margin declines. Sears could then attempt to cut costs even more in order to improve its financials, but some of its cost cutting efforts (advertising reductions, minimal capital expenditures) are detrimental to its ability to reduce its sales decline rate. I think it will be very difficult for Sears to cut its way to profitability without reducing its comps decline.

Author's Note: If you thought this article was interesting, please scroll to the top of the article and click on "Follow" next to Elephant Analytics. Thanks for reading!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.