La-Z-Boy: Don't Buy The Dip

LZB is cheap, and both it and the industry have been notoriously choppy. But even at a sub-13x enterprise multiple, I'm not interested in chasing here.

Broader concerns at the start of the year - primarily that La-Z-Boy was pivoting directly into industry weakness - are amplified by the report.

Here's what I wrote less than six weeks ago after La-Z-Boy (LZB) stock jumped following its fiscal Q4 earnings report [emphasis in original]:

Of course, La-Z-Boy posted a big fiscal Q4 beat last month. If there's been one constant in the consumer furniture space the past few years, it's been that none of the retailers have been consistent, and they tend to zig precisely when they're most expected to zag.

Naturally, I thought the Q4 report was a big one for LZB, assuaging some of the concerns I'd held toward the company for several quarters. And, just as naturally, LZB went and tanked its Q1 report:

source: finviz.com

Given the recent history of not only LZB but the industry, the obvious response would be to back up the truck after a two-day, 25% decline. And indeed, some investors did buy the dip on Friday.

I wasn't one of them, however, history or no. To my eye, it's Q4 that looks much more like the outlier than the disappointing Q3 and Q1. And the company's response to the Q1 numbers raises concerns itself.

There is a bull case here, with LZB trading below 13x trailing EPS (excluding a $0.03 per share gain on sale in Q1) plus over $3 per share in net cash. But if Q4 was the outlier - and it looks like that should be the case - then the strategic concerns here justify that type of multiple.

A Q1 Miss

Q1 was pretty ugly all around, save for a solid performance in the casegoods business. Revenue in the upholstery business rose 2.6% year-over-year, which doesn't sound that bad. But per the Q1 conference call, the increase came from an acquisition of a wholesale business in the UK and Ireland - a business whose products aren't manufactured in U.S. plants. As a result, fixed-cost absorption was limited, and operating margins fell 200 bps to 8.5% even excluding a one-time benefit in the year-prior period.

Retail revenue rose 15.5%, but that too was due to acquisitions. Same-store written sales increased just 0.7%, and delivered sales from 'core' (ie, comparable) stores declined 1.1%. Operating margin declined 70 bps there, to just 1.6%.

The only good news was in Casegoods. A 1.9% increase in revenue might not sound impressive, but in a category that has generally been declining for all public residential furniture makers, La-Z-Boy included, any growth is an improvement. Operating margin cleared 10%, rising 210 bps to 8.6%. The problem is that casegoods sales are less than one-tenth those of the Upholstery business, and strength in the business just isn't enough to move the needle.

Gross margin did improve 30 bps excluding last year's settlement. The problem is that's not enough, given the retail acquisitions, which should help gross margin and hurt SG&A (on a percentage basis). SG&A deleveraged 160 bps, which the 10-Q attributed to higher retail fixed costs, and to a 60 bps increase in marketing spend. All told, EBIT margin declined about 145 bps, again excluding last year's settlement. EPS fell from $0.25 to $0.21, excluding the $0.03 one-time benefits in both quarters.

Clearly, Q1 wasn't a good quarter. But there are two ways to look at the relatively weak performance. On the positive side, Q1 is seasonally La-Z-Boy's weakest, by a reasonable margin. And as CEO Kurt Darrow pointed out on the Q1 call, its manufacturing shuts down for a week in the quarter, which amplifies fixed-cost absorption issues driven by the lower sales. If there's a quarter in LZB's fiscal year with the highest chance of an overreaction, Q1 likely is it.

There's a catch, though. Seasonality or not, La-Z-Boy had an exceedingly easy comparison this quarter. Retail core-store sales a year ago were down 4.4%. EPS declined 7%+ (again, excluding the one-time settlement). And LZB stock plunged, falling 25% over the next two months before being rescued by post-election optimism. In that context, the performance looks even worse. And both the numbers and the commentary resurrect some long-held fears I've had about LZB.

Old Concerns Arise

As an analyst pointed out on the Q1 call, LZB's delivered same-store sales have declined for five straight quarters. Darrow replied that "in the environment that we're in and in comparison to a lot of our peers that is not a terrible performance."

I don't know that I agree with that assessment. Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH) has struggled with comps of late. But it had easier comparisons, and its stock price has suffered as a result, dropping nearly 25% YTD and sitting near a 52-week low. Smaller players like Bassett Furniture (BSET) and Hooker Furniture (HOFT) are posting growth, and even retailer Haverty Furniture (HVT) is posting consistent, albeit moderate, revenue increases.

La-Z-Boy seems to be lagging (and in what should be a decent, or at least improving, economy) the industry. And that creates a number of concerns. The first, as seen in the Q1 results, is that margins can deteriorate rather quickly simply through fixed-cost deleverage. La-Z-Boy has done a lot of impressive work (bear in mind the stock was in the single digits at the beginning of the decade) to improve margins despite relatively modest growth. But that can't last forever, as even Darrow seemed to imply with his post-Q1 earnings commentary, saying "incremental improvement above [the current 8.5%], it's more and more difficult."

The second problem is that La-Z-Boy's '4-4-5' strategy - 400 stores, $4M a store, in five years - is increasing investment in a business that isn't working at the moment. La-Z-Boy is taking on the risk from the franchisees from whom it's acquiring stores - and it's increasing the impact on earnings and margins of lower sales. If that strategy works, it works well. If it doesn't, it amplifies the potential downside in earnings - and, eventually, LZB stock.

And the third concern is that La-Z-Boy sales are stalling out at the same time marketing spend is increasing. Advertising increased 80 bps as a percentage of sales in FY16, and 20 bps the year before. It rose another 60 bps in Q1. That's a significant amount of pressure for a company whose consolidated EBIT margins were under 9% in FY16. And Darrow seemed to say on the Q1 call that spend would stay elevated for the rest of the year, and "hopefully" would be matched by volume.

Overall, margins here look at risk, particularly if sales growth doesn't accelerate. And I'm not sure La-Z-Boy has a good answer for that problem. Darrow talked up an increasing emphasis on e-commerce, citing a potential partnership with Amazon (AMZN) and highlighting existing sales through Wayfair (W). But - as the CEO himself admitted - those sales take away from upsells and pricing. La-Z-Boy - like most of its peers - has created Design Centers with the purpose of generating add-on sales or entire rooms. Those Design Centers don't work if traffic continues to erode. Indeed, it's starting to look like the La-Z-Boy model may not work that well against that declining traffic.

Valuation

In that context, a ~13x multiple doesn't look particularly unjustified. But admittedly, it does leave LZB with a chance at a pretty quick rebound. For all the concerns I have at the moment, there's one quick and easy fix: stronger sales. The nature of the model - amplified by the larger retail presence - does create leverage to revenue growth. La-Z-Boy does have four quarters of relatively easy comparisons on the way, a price hike that took place on August 1st, and the multi-quarter history of confounding expectations in both directions.

I wouldn't be stunned if LZB wound up rebounding with a strong Q2, and Darrow did sound some reasonable optimism toward order levels in the first three weeks of Q2. BSET and HOFT, in particular, have both been left for dead and then jumped: BSET went from $25 to $40 just from March to early July, before pulling back of late.

But I'm not willing to bet on that rebound for this company, this time. Q4 was better, but it wasn't great, and coming out of Q1 it looks more like an outlier than an inflection point. That inflection point may be on the horizon at some point, and if it is, LZB no doubt has some upside. But, recent history aside, there are just too many concerns about both sales and margins to take that bet at this point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.