BASF Is Now Probably Stronger Than Ever Before

Even after taking a capex-heavy H2 into consideration, BASF will do very well thanks to the current up-cycle in the chemical industry.

This article was first published at European Small-Cap Ideas, a Premium service by The Investment Doctor.

Introduction

BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) (OTCQX:BFFAF) doesn’t need a lengthy introduction as it’s one of the largest chemical companies in the world with a rich history which spans over 150 years. The company’s operating structure is divided into different divisions of which chemicals, performance products (vitamins and food products) and functional materials (battery materials, products for automotive purposes) account for in excess of 80% of the revenue.

Source: finanzen.net

The company’s main listing is in Germany where it’s trading with BAS as its ticker sybol. The current share price (as of Friday evening) is 82.3 EUR (which is right in the middle of its 52 week trading range), giving the company a market capitalization of just over 75B EUR.

BASF also is the 5 th largest holding of the iShares MSCI Germany Index (EWG) with a 6.69% weight.

‘Growth’ was the mantra in the second quarter, leading to a good H1

In the second quarter of this year, BASF was able to increase its revenue by 12% thanks to a very strong pricing environment. As you can see on the next image, BASF’s price hikes accounted for 7% of the 12% revenue increase whilst the higher demand also had an impact of approximately 3%.

Source: half-year report

This brought the half-year revenue to 33.1B EUR, a 15% increase, but as the cost of sales increased by 17%, the gross profit increased by ‘just’ 12% in the first semester which obviously is a very strong result. This trend actually accelerated by moving from the gross profit to the EBIT as the EBIT increased by 29% to 4.63B EUR as the other expenses remained relatively stable (the higher SG&A expenses were compensated by a higher ‘other income’).

BASF has also been able to capture the advantages of a low interest rate climate as its net financial expenses decreased from 220M EUR in H1 last year to just 178M EUR in the first half of this year. You might shrug this off as a ‘non-event’, but this 42M decrease represents an increase of the pre-tax free cash flow by 9 cents per share per year. So it definitely does have an impact on the company’s bottom line performance.

Source: half-year report

Talking about the bottom line, BASF’s pre-tax income increased by 34% to 4.3B EUR which resulted in an after-tax profit of 3.33B EUR, of which 3.2B was attributable to the BASF shareholders. That’s a 29% increase compared to last year and caused the EPS to be boosted to 3.49 EUR per share, up from 2.70 EUR per share. A good result considering the applicable tax rate increased from 20.87% to 22.53%.

The capex level will increase in H2, but the free cash flows should remain very strong

BASF’s free cash flows were also very strong in the first semester. The operating cash flow was 3.8B EUR, but this included a 1.68B investment in the company’s working capital position (and according to the updated balance sheet, this was mainly related to a build-up of the receivables). On an adjusted basis, the operating cash flow was approximately 5.49B EUR, much higher than the 4.38B EUR in H1 last year.

Source: half-year report

After deducting the capital expenditures, BASF generated an adjusted free cash flow of 3.85B EUR, which is indeed higher than its net income as the capex level was lower than the depreciation charges (2.1B EUR).

The capex level in H1 was relatively low at just 1.64B EUR, but this will increase in the second half of this year as BASF’s annual capital expenditures will be relatively stable compared to last year. The average analyst consensus on the capex level is 3.9B EUR for the current financial year (as confirmed in the 2017 outlook in BASF’s 2016 annual report). This means the H2 capex number will be substantially higher, at 2.25B EUR. But that’s nothing BASF won’t be able to handle.

Source: annual report

This means you can’t just multiply the H1 free cash flow by two to end up with the full-year free cash flow. Instead, you could multiply the adjusted operating cash flow by 2 (or in this case, I will use 1.8 to take seasonality into account (last year, BASF generated 54% of its FY cash flow in the first half, with a traditionally weaker second half of the year), as well as a potentially general slowdown throughout the chemical sector).

This would result in an expected adjusted operating cash flow of 9.75B EUR, and a free cash flow of approximately 5.75-5.85B EUR, representing approximately 6.25 EUR per share.

Investment thesis

As I pointed out in my article about Covestro (OTCPK:COVTY), certain chemical businesses are taking advantage of an upswing, and BASF is definitely benefiting from this as well. Whilst a free cash flow yield of 7.6% is very attractive for a world leader, BASF will very likely lose some momentum going forward. That’s why it’s important to spend the cash very well.

Assuming a dividend of 3.25 EUR will be paid, BASF will have in excess of 2.5B EUR to spend, and it’s not unthinkable the company will use this money to reduce its net debt which currently stands at 15.6B EUR. That’s not alarming as the net debt/EBITDA ratio is still very acceptable at 1.30, but a clean balance sheet will go a long way in case BASF identifies new acquisition targets.

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.