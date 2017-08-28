A Juicy 4.8% Dividend Yield From This Canadian Bank

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) reported strong second quarter results and once again raised its dividend. The housing market in Canada isn't really a threat for the company's business, and shares continue to look quite inexpensive.

CIBC has beaten analyst estimates once again when it reported its second quarter results last Thursday:

The C$0.11 earnings beat was the result of a four percent earnings per share growth rate, which isn't a very strong improvement, but still a very solid result. For a company that trades at a low valuation and that offers a very high dividend yield, a mid single digit earnings growth rate is enough to deliver strong shareholder returns:

After the dividend increase that was announced on the day of the earnings release CIBC's shares are now yielding 4.8%, which is quite high for the shares of a major bank. If CIBC is able to increase its earnings per share by mid single digits each year (which should make the company's share price raise by four percent as well), the total return of CIBC's shares would come in at almost nine percent -- a nice investment opportunity, especially as it is doubtful whether the broad market will deliver high single digit total returns over the next years as well.

Investors who are focused on income primarily might view the 2.4% dividend increase as a little bit too low, but for a clear picture about the company's dividend growth rates we should look at the full year's dividend growth:

Since CIBC usually raises its dividend more than once each year, the individual dividend increases are smaller, but the year over year growth rate is still strong: Compared to last year's August payment of C$1.21, CIBC has raised its payout by 7.4% -- which, coupled with an initial dividend yield of 4.8%, should satisfy most dividend growth investors.

Investing into Canadian banks implies exposure to the Canadian real estate market, which has run high over the last couple of years -- some investors thus are worried that CIBC or other Canadian banks could get into trouble once prices correct (we have seen some month-over-month price declines in cities such as Toronto over the last couple of months). I believe that a correction in the Canadian housing market is not unlikely, but that such an event would likely not be very threatening for CIBC, as the Canadian housing market is, overall, very solid:

Mortgage delinquency rates are incredibly low in Canada, as they have been for decades. Even if house prices decline in the country, it is unlikely that banks will get into trouble, as loan-to-value ratios are lower in Canada compared to many other countries. Goldman Sachs states that lending conditions were tightened in the last couple of years, which makes it less likely that banks will get into trouble -- the financial crisis that hit many banks very hard was fueled by lending condition easing, the polar opposite of what is happening in Canada right now. House price declines are not problematic for banks per se, they can only become a problem when lenders are not able to pay their mortgages any longer -- which is not a given even if house prices correct sharply.

CM PE Ratio (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce's shares are looking rather inexpensive based on a trailing earnings multiple of just 9.3, the company's forward earnings multiple of 7.7 looks even more promising: With some small multiple expansion (i.e. its earnings multiple based on 2018's earnings increasing to nine from the current level of 7.7) shareholders could see substantial share price appreciation over the next year, on top of a dividend that yields more than twice as much as the broad market.

Takeaway

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is growing its earnings, and, more important, its dividend: The combination of a 4.8% dividend yield, a low payout ratio (less than 50%) and a strong dividend growth rate in the high single digits make this Canadian bank a company that is worthy of a closer look by income investors.

The Canadian housing market could see some price declines, but that does not necessarily affect CIBC in any way -- most mortgages are insured, and mortgage delinquency rates are incredibly low in the country.

Due to a low valuation and ongoing earnings growth CIBC's shares could also see some gains, which means that the company's stock might also be attractive for those seeking capital appreciation.

Author's note: If you enjoyed this article and would like to read more from me, you can hit the "Follow" button to get informed about new articles. I am always glad to welcome new followers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CM over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.