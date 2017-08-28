Ulta: Strong Earnings Is The Problem

Investment Thesis

Many analysts and contributors on Seeking Alpha have rushed to defend Ulta Beauty (ULTA) post-earnings announcement. In fact, several of them had already called for a buy in the days and weeks before as the share price continued to tumble from an all-time high just two months earlier. Including today's loss, the share price has declined around 33% from the peak achieved in June. This is understandable, given the stellar revenue growth both on the brick-and-mortar front as well as the digital channels. The company managed to grow all the while without sacrificing its margins. However, its very success is drawing many players to jump in. Amazon (AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos' famous aphorism is "Your margin is my opportunity". Besides the e-commerce behemoth, traditional retailers are also eyeing the lucrative pie. Its long streak of consensus-beating quarterly results has yet again raised the bars. That brings another two problems: one, the next better-than-expectations quarterly announcement is very likely not going to be an adequate catalyst for the share price to respond favorably; two, if the results were to disappoint ever so slightly (especially in the event that the forward guidance cannot meet analysts' expectations as well), the share price would be crushed. As such, despite the positive results and generally bullish community following the steep correction, the share price might not see much upside in the near term. I suspect it would take at least two quarters for the share price to return to the much-touted $300 level.

Your Margin Is My Opportunity

Since 2008, Ulta Beauty has managed to expand its gross profit margin by around 16%. In the same period, its EBITDA margin rose a whopping 91%! On deeper scrutiny, you would notice that much of that expansion in margins occurred during 2010-2013. The days of easy wins are apparently over.

Nevertheless, the current gross profit margin stood at around 36% while the EBITDA margin is a decent 18%. The comfortable margin level suggests that Ulta Beauty's breakneck revenue growth was not achieved through discounting, or at least not indiscriminately. Competitors, Amazon and Macy's (M) have gross profit margins close to Ulta Beauty's though it's not an apple to apple comparison due to the broad product portfolio at the two companies. What is clear is that Macy's has doubled down on the beauty business with its acquisition of Bluemercury in 2015. It is not difficult to see that the beauty segment is the bright spot in retail given the success of Ulta Beauty. Into the fold of Macy's, the Bluemercury division super-charged its store additions.

As for Amazon, the e-commerce behemoth has had for some time encroached into the stronghold of Ulta Beauty. Much has been said about the loyalty of Ulta Beauty's customers, that its loyalty program and "unique" customer experience would defend itself against competitors, including Amazon. However, Amazon's approach is never in capturing the whole market outright, at least not from the beginning. With its multi-brand, multi-product, and multi-segment, it never had to rely on cornering a large part of any market. To Amazon, an addition of yet another consumer segment or an increase in its market share in an existing segment is a bonus. On the other hand, the loss of market share for specialists like Ulta Beauty is a cause of concern.

The Jump Gets Harder As The Bar Gets Raised

Ulta Beauty is laudable for its long streak of both EPS and revenue beats. You can see its record with the neat compilation by Seeking Alpha. Few companies are in the same league. Unfortunately, each beat inevitably raises the expectations of analysts and market participants. When the going was good for Ulta Beauty, it had no problem meeting the challenge, as we have seen from the successive earnings beats. However, competitors are homing in on the lucrative beauty trade. At the same time, it has to fight the trend of e-commerce. While it is meeting the retail shift online head-on with impressive high double-digits growth in its e-commerce platforms, the digital route clearly does not afford Ulta Beauty its expertise in serving customers physically in stores. Furthermore, it is unlikely for the company to offer the same convenience as Amazon Prime would. To add fuel to the fire, brand owners are increasingly shifting their search budgets to Amazon. L'Oréal UK is one recent example.

In the latest quarter, Ulta Beauty managed yet another earnings beat, albeit just narrowly on the revenue front. Both the EPS and the revenue surprise percentages have shrunk considerably from the prior quarter. While one swallow does not make a summer, it should serve as an early indication that the going could get tougher for the company in the subsequent quarters. If an earnings beat fails to get a beaten down stock rebounding, and in fact the stock got hammered further, imagine what would happen to it if it was a miss.

Conclusion

The second-quarter results have been dissected and discussed in depth both by the management as well as the other contributors on Seeking Alpha. I acknowledged that the company has delivered yet another strong set of performance. I am also aware that the shares have already suffered a significant correction even before today's plunge. Nevertheless, I surmised that Ulta Beauty is a victim of its own success. The company has attracted competitors into its field. Its long string of consensus-beating quarterly results would raise analysts' expectations and make it tougher to surpass each subsequent estimates. Since another earnings beat is not going to please the market, apparently, an earnings miss would result in a more dramatic price correction.

As such, it is suspect that investors in Ulta Beauty would chase the stock back to the $300 level anytime soon. I don't suppose there is much more downside to the stock as the $200 level serves as a strong psychological support and it has already declined more than 30% in less than three months. However, I believe that the upside is limited either. Nevertheless, as the saying goes, the market can stay irrational longer than we stay solvent. Hence, while I like the company for its consistency, I will be standing on the sidelines until there is greater clarity on its prospects.

Do you agree with that the two key impediments to the share price recovery of Ulta Beauty? Please let me know by voting below. I will share the results periodically in a judicious manner (maximum of four times over the next few days).

