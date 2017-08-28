Biotech Forum Daily Digest: Revisiting Neos Therapeutics Before Key FDA Date

All the other notable news, events and analyst ratings from across the sector are below. We also revisit Neos Therapeutics before its upcoming FDA decision date.

Gilead's major acquisition this morning of Kite Pharma should get the sector off to a positive start this week.

Biotech had a nice performance in the week just passed as the overall market broke a two-week losing streak. High beta sectors like biotech and small caps which bore the brunt of the previous decline, enjoyed a better rebound than the overall market.

Sentiment on the sector should get a boost today as we see the first major M&A activity for the industry since February. Gilead Sciences (GILD) announced this morning that it will buy CAR-T concern Kite Pharma (KITE) for $11 billion in an all cash deal. Ironically this is the same price the company paid for Pharmasset in 2011. That move brought in its hepatitis C franchise. I will have more thoughts on this merger on my Instablog this afternoon (this goes automatically to my real-time followers)

Just when you thought things could not get any worse for drug pariah Valeant Pharmaceuticals (VRX). Mutual fund shop Lord Abbett filed suit against the company late last week accusing it of violating the state's RICO law. By invoking RICO, Lord Abbett could seek an award of treble damages, outrageously expensive considering it claims $80B in investor losses. Bloomberg reports this could greatly increase Valeant's possible legal exposure if more funds pursue this avenue.

Xoma (XOMA) finished the week with a rally that was triggered by the announcement that Novartis (NVS) will gain rights to its compound gevokizumab for just over $30 million upfront including a $5 million equity investment. The small cap concern will also be eligible to receive milestone payments and high-single to mid-double-digit royalties on any net sales of gevokizumab. Novartis will also extinguish $12 million of Xoma's debt. The shares were up almost 25% in trading on Friday.

Aveo Oncology (AVEO), whose stock has been 'en fuego' over the past few months should see the next leg of its rally commence today. European regulators have approved its compound FOTIVDA also known as tivozanib for the first-line treatment of adult patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma {RCC} and adult RCC patients who are vascular endothelial growth factor receptor and mTOR pathway inhibitor-naive following disease progression after one prior treatment with cytokine therapy. The shares are up some 10% in pre-market action. We gave a positive 'shout out' on this lottery ticket in mid-May before its big move.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI) was upgraded to an Outperform with a $24 price target at JMP Securities on Friday. The shares rose over 30% on the week. The trigger for the rally was the FDA agreeing that the toxicity from the company's schizophrenia candidate lumateperone observed in nonclinical studies in animal models is not relevant to humans considering their distinctive metabolic pathways. The shares lost a similar amount when the FDA asked for additional information from these studies in May.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (TTPH) was initiated with an Overweight rating and $14 price target by Piper Jaffray. BMO Capital ($13 Price Target) and Stifel Nicolaus ($15 Price Target) reissued their Buy ratings last month. Earlier this month Needham put out its Hold rating again on this small cap concern. We also did a Spotlight feature on this name to begin August.

Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) got a positive recommendation from Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday. The company has an October 12th Ad Comm Panel for its compound LUXTURNA’s use in RPE65-mediated inherited retinal dystrophies. The shares, like most oncology names, should be positive in early trading today on the back of Gilead's purchase of Kite Pharma.

The FDA has been kind to the small cap holdings in the Biotech Forum portfolio over the past month. Near the end of July, a hugely positive Ad Comm Panel recommendation for Dynavax Technologies' (DVAX) hepatitis B vaccine 'Heplisav-B' triggered a huge rally in its stock.

Late last week, the FDA approved ADS-5102 from Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) set off a 40% rise in that Biotech Forum & Insiders Forum holding on Friday. So where could our next FDA win be seen in the portfolio? NT-201 from Neos Therapeutics (NEOS) has a PDUFA date of September 15th. Let's take a look at that small cap concern in front of its pending decision date for today's Spotlight feature.

Company Overview:

Neos Therapeutics is a Texas based pharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative extended-release {XR} products using its proprietary modified-release drug delivery and orally disintegrating tablet technologies. Its products are aimed at the ADHD market in the United States. This is an approximate $10 billion annual market that is showing consistent growth.

Analyst Commentary:

Analysts certainly have been positive on NEOS over the past month. BMO Capital reiterated a Buy rating and $14 price target on the name late in July. On August 9th, RBC capital then reissued their Buy rating and $12 price target on NEOS. This was seconded the next day by Cantor Fitzgerald with a $20 price target. It analyst cited the June approval of the company's second approved drug Cotempla XR-ODT as one of his reasons for optimism on the stock.

Product Portfolio:

Adzenys XR-ODT®

This product was launched in May of 2016 and is showing impressive early growth. Adzenys scripts were 41,954 for the three months ended June 30, 2017, an increase of 29.9% over the 32,296 for the three months ended March 31, 2017. Adzenys XR-ODT has become the preferred alternative dosage treatment for ADHD, as more patients (35%) started on Adzenys XR-ODT than any other alternative dosage form product. To date, Adzenys has seen just under 115,000 scripts filled. almost 75% of the scripts written for Adzenys in the second quarter came from individual transferring over from other ADHD medicines. This provided the vast bulk of the $4.9 million in revenues the company booked in the second quarter.

Cotempla XR-ODT:

This is the first and only methylphenidate extended-release orally disintegrating tablet for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder {ADHD} in patients 6 to 17 years old. This drug was approved on June 19th and will hit the market in the fall.

NT-201:

This is the company’s amphetamine XR liquid suspension product candidate. It should be approved on September 15th and hit the market in January of 2018.

Outlook:

The company ended the first half of the year with just under $80 million in cash on hand after a $30 million secondary offering hit the market late in June. This represents nearly half of company's current market capitalization and takes any near and medium term funding needs off the table.

The company already is seeing substantial growth from its core product "Adzenys" on the market. This should be joined by Cotempla XR-ODT this fall and NT-201 in January. Given all products will be serviced by the same sales force, margins should improved nicely on faster sales growth. The current consensus has the company delivering over $75 million in annual sales in FY2018 after just under $30 million this fiscal year.

Given that growth, funding that is in place and strong analyst support. This 'Busted IPO' should be a solid growth story in the years to come and I expect the stock to trade up into the low or mid teens over the next 12-18 months.

