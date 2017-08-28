Axovant Sciences: The Contentious Alzheimer's Claim

Wunderkind Vivek Ramaswamy has disrupted the biotech space with his unique and cunning methods in pharmaceutical up-cycling and data-mining-esque methods of analyzing prospective drug candidates, garnering interest from one side of the industry, and skepticism from the other. I explore the narrative, and the realistic outcome in this light read.

Background

Founded by former QVT Financial partner and biotech portfolio co-manager Vivek Ramaswamy, Axovant Sciences (NYSE: AXON) (of Roivant Sciences) is clinical-stage biopharmaceutical, focussed on acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics occupying the neurological disorder space, namely Alzheimer’s and Lewy body dementia- now headed by Dr. David Hung, the mastermind behind the $14 billion sale of Mastermind to Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE).

The Company's preliminary focus is on its lead product candidate, Intepirdine (RVT-101), which is for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB). Axovant has another product candidate, Nelotanserin (RVT-102), which is for the treatment of visual hallucinations in patients with DLB and rapid eye movement (REM) behaviour disorder (RBD) in patients with DLB, currently in the latter part of its phase 2 trial (estimated study completion date September 2017).

Ramaswamy’s strategy has attracted plenty of investment. Roivant, in general, purchases large-pharma drug throwaways (could be dropped due to cost/scale issues, changes in perspective, leadership, loss of scientific confidence), and polish these pharmaceuticals up. This is a far less capital intensive and more risk-weary method than developing drugs from scratch.

Alzheimer's Disease

Alzheimer’s Disease (the most common cause of Dementia) is a progressive neurodegenerative disease leading to memory loss, and more severely, issues with communication, awareness/orientation, psychological stability and self-care. Estimates show that there are nearly 44 million people worldwide that have Alzheimer’s or a related dementia (1-in-9 Americans over 65 are said to have the disease), with spending in the US alone totaling $236 billion last year on caring costs for Alzheimer’s patients (Globally, estimated to be circa $605 billion). Alzheimer’s Disease is the sixth leading cause of death in the US.

Alzheimer’s Disease is not completely understood, but it’s attributed to plaques (a cluster of insoluble Amyloid Precursor Protein portions) and tangles (a build-up of transfigured Tau protein, which holds together the microtubule pseudo-skeleton inside the neuron, due to Kinase targeting initiated by plaques). Plaques and Tangles, over time, kill key brain cells (starting their path of destruction at the hippocampus) and spread further into the brain, causing it to shrink (atrophy) over time. There aren’t any comprehensive medications for Alzheimer’s, only drugs with little effect, and that only go towards curbing its development. These are usually Cholinesterase inhibitors: for all stages of Alzheimer’s, Donepezil (Aricept) is available, whilst for mild to moderate stages, Reivastigmine (Exelon) and Galantamine (Razadyne) are available. Over the years, firms of all sizes have tried to develop a successful drug to no avail, recently, Merck halted a Phase 3 trial, following poor interim data.

Axovant to date

Axovant’s first quarter, ending June 30, 2017, boasted a firm balance sheet (circa $300 million cash, having spent nearly $50 million in operating activities, largely R&D expenses) and some key business updates, including that new preclinical data suggests that Interpirdine may have neuroprotective properties against vascular injury and neuronal metabolic dysfunction and FDA granted Fast Track designation to nelotanserin for the treatment of visual hallucinations disorder in DLB.

The MINDSET study (Phase 3 study of Intepirdine in subjects with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease on a stable background of Donepezil therapy) will see the visit of the last patient this month, in preparation for results (study completion date estimated to be this October). Intepirdine (RVT-101) was developed by GlaxoSmithKline PLC (LON: GSK) (sold to Axovant for $5 million, although GSK will be entitled to milestones and royalties at certain points of the RVT-101’s achievement), and trials of the drug (administered in high dosages in conjunction with Donepezil, testing with Aricept has also occurred) denoted a significant statistical improvement in the patients’ cognitive functions (ADAS-cog score) with comparison to those taking the placebo over the 48-week testing period. Unfortunately, all of the other combinations failed to follow suit and deliver this level of efficacy, thus failing to meet the primary endpoint. Following some data-mining style ‘completer analysis’ on GSK’s neglected phase 2b study, Axovant claimed to find deeper and stronger correlations which they believed could lead them to a successful candidate. Phase 2 results can be found here.

The RVT-101 is an antagonist of the serotonin receptor 5-HT6, administered with the cholinesterase inhibitor Donepezil. Whilst this drug does not promise to reverse the effects of Alzheimer’s Disease, it aims to slow down the symptom advancement significantly (when compared to administering Donepezil alone). Needless to say, commercialisation of this drug would spark global interest and generate multiple billions of dollars in revenue. Furthermore, it is evident from their pipeline and testing that intepirdine is robust and may have other applications. Similar drugs, by Pfizer for example, have failed in the later-stage tests. The Pfizer results immediately triggered a 25% tumble in Axovant’s stock price. Whilst Axovant has a few other promising candidates, the key focus will be on the Phase 3 results as a catalyst, because their outcome will have sizable implications on the stock price. However, positive news has helped to raise confidence, with positive results from the Phase 1 RVT-103 trial for Alzheimer’s.

Skepticism

Axovant’s methods and perspective has garnered the attention of skeptics far-and-wide. Negative sentiment has been bolstered by the failures of similar drugs by Pfizer and H. Lundbeck A/S (co-developing with Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd. in their later stages (as well as GSK having failed four times with the RVT-101). Puritans are particularly skeptical of the data-mining approach to drugs, that will fuel Ramaswamy’s next ‘vant’, ‘DataVant’, that will mine clinical data to calculate chances of drug success. These methods haven't been proven to work in the past, and bare no true scientific gravitas. The failure of Lundbeck was an interesting imbalance of safety and efficacy, that led to erratic decisions in a bid to get the drug to approval (changing of dosage), a path that Axovant plan not to go down.

Alzheimer’s drugs have a very low success rate, and the neglecting of this method by GSK and firms who have created similar serotonin receptor 5-HT6-based drugs is very telling. A failure, and subsequent price depression, would pose an opportunity to buy back into their more promising operations on results day.

