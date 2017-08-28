Ray Dalio: Now Is The Time To Tactically Reduce Risk

Image: Tutankhamon statue illustrating the durable attractiveness of gold.

I study many great value investors and they tend to be very bearish at this point in the cycle. Ray Dalio of Bridgewater is a macro expert who is worth listening to. If not for specific calls, he expresses his views in a clear and direct fashion that are helpful to understand the (economic) world.

He issued a couple of public notes in quick succession with one saying 5-10% of one's portfolio should be in gold. And now another that, in a marked change from earlier memos after the Trump election, is fairly dramatic in tone.

it seems to me that we are now economically and socially divided and burdened in ways that are broadly analogous to 1937. During such times conflicts (both internal and external) increase, populism emerges, democracies are threatened and wars can occur.

Gold as tracked by the SPDR Gold Share ETF (GLD) has had a good year, having gained 12%.

Over the last 10 years it is up 88% even though buyers over the last few years have not been rewarded.

The one recurring criticism of gold is that it isn't a productive asset and its price merely dependent on whatever the next fool will give you.

This way of framing the issue kept me away from gold for a long time but over the years I've started to grasp the ideas that gold fans grasp intuitively and part of which is expressed by Ray Dalio.

There are two good reasons to own gold:

1) Gold as an insurance policy

It does not hold up under all circumstances but gold tends to perform well when equity markets are in deep trouble. It wouldn't surprise me at all if we were going into a very poor decade for both equities AND bonds, which is potentially a boon for gold. There is some cost involved with owning gold. There's a fee on the ETFs and there are security or insurance costs associated with storing a sizeable amount of gold at home. The longer you plan to hold the metal, the more important it is to minimize this drag, although it is always important.

2) Gold grants optionality

The criticism that gold is not a productive asset makes a lot of sense. As I admitted it kept me away for a long time. But... if it has the property of going up precisely when equities go down, it means it is at a high when productive assets are on sale.

Just like cash the metal is a store of value. Unlike cash it tends to keep up with inflation. Unlike cash in terms of purchasing power it is quite volatile on a short term basis. On a long term basis it appears that the amount of gold received by a Roman legionnaire may have been roughly equivalent to the salary of a U.S. army man. Gold really differs from cash in that its purchasing power increases right when productive asset prices are cheap.

That potentially gives you a double whammy. Gold would be up strong, which could be a cue to decrease it as a percentage of your portfolio, while stocks are down. Stocks grant their owner the benefit of future profitability (if and when it comes). At that time you'll buy a lot of future profitability as expressed by low P/E ratios and other similar ratios. At this point, meanwhile, we are at very high stock market valuation ratios.

As Ray Dalio put it:

We can also say that if the above things go badly, it would seem that gold (more than other safe haven assets like the dollar, yen, and treasuries) would benefit, so if you don’t have 5-10% of your assets in gold as a hedge, we’d suggest that you relook at this. Don’t let traditional biases, rather than an excellent analysis, stand in the way of you doing this (and if you do have an excellent analysis of why you shouldn’t have such an allocation to gold, we’d appreciate you sharing it with us).

Instead of physical gold or a gold ETF, alternatives are baskets of gold miners or gold mining royalty companies. I don't have much exposure to gold ETFs. I own a little bit of the iShares Trust Gold ETF (IAU) but really love the royalty space.

If you manage $150 billion like Bridgewater it's not really an option to substitute a gold ETF like the SPDR Gold by shares in royalty and mining companies but for me it's the perfect place to look. Companies like Royal Gold (RGLD) and Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) are well known examples.

I've pulled up the 10 year returns for the three major royalty companies, the largest gold ETF and the gold mining ETF (GDX). All three royalty companies beat the physical metal and everything beat the gold mining companies by a mile. The miners experienced a bad decade no doubt but the business model of the royalty companies is advantageous.

RGLD data by YCharts

Depending on the cash flow and debt profile these assets behave different in an number of circumstances and are definitely not a direct 1:1 substitute. What I like about royalty companies specifically is that they tend to have robust debt profiles while being leveraged to the upside.

All three major royalty companies tend to trade at robust multiples because much of the cash flows materialize in the future. Wheaton trades at a very attractive book value multiple while also being more attractive as compared with Royal Gold on an EBITDA basis.

RGLD Price to Tangible Book Value data by YCharts

Wheaton Precious Metals remains perhaps the most attractive although both Royal Gold and Silver Wheaton are companies we both own in the The Black Swan Portfolios.

At the end of the day I appreciate the various ways to own gold for their different features. Depending on circumstances American Eagles can make sense; the gold ETFs are the right choice or it can be worth it to venture into royalty companies or mining companies.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WPM, IAU, RGLD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.