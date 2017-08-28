3 Sectors To Lead The S&P 500 To 2,600

The case for the S&P 500 (SPY) reaching 2,600 in 2017 is building, and the clues are all around us. Many investors continue to miss these clues; Reading The Market specializes in finding the clues investors may be missing. Several parts of the market seem to be bottoming. Consumer Discretionaries, Technology, and Biotech are likely to be the 3 groups that take the S&P 500 to record highs in the Fall.

Consumer Sector

XLY

The bottoming action in the Consumer Discretionary Select SPDR ETF (XLY) comes at a critical support level right around the $88 level. This area of the chart is extremely important, and if it continues to hold, then it is an indication that the sector may have bottomed. There is a similar pattern in shares of Amazon (AMZN). Amazon has a 15 percent weight in the XLY ETF.

Amazon

The red line in both the XLY and Amazon chart reflects a technical support level. The $945 area for Amazon is the region to watch. A move below support would likely cause shares to fall further, potentially to about $900.

Technology

When turning to the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), we see a green trend line which has been in place since the February of 2016 low, and a red support line around the $56.75 level. The support area is of critical importance, representing a potential bottoming of the ETF.

XLK

Apple (AAPL) has a 15.5 percent weighting in the XLK ETF, and like the technology chart, it also has a similar trend line - but this one dating back to July of 2016. The chart also shows a blue support line around the $156 level. It is worth noting that the chart does present what appears to be an ascending wedge, with the red lines, which could be bearish, but seems to be too earlier to call.

Apple

Biotech

The iShares NASDAQ Biotech ETF (IBB) put in a bullish double bottom, with the two green U shaped curves, and also broke the downward sloping red trend line, while managing to hold support around the $303 level. All positive signs, which cause the ETF to rally back towards $330.

IBB

Biogen (BIIB) which has an 8 percent weighing in the IBB, also has found support recently around the $281 level.

Biogen

....along with Celgene (CELG) which also has an 8 Percent weighting, finding support at $127, and breaking its downward sloping trend, a bullish sign for the stock.

CELG

S&P 500

The S&P 500 has found substantial support around the 2,406 level, illustrated by the green sloping uptrend.

S&P 500

Conclusion

In the end, the market appears to be bottoming in an attempt to recover the highs lost at the beginning of August. It sets up a scenario where the market could be getting ready to rally in the fall months.

If you'd like to know where our year end target is for the S&P 500, just look at the red circle in the chart below, somewhere around 2,600.

Historical S&P 500

For a full explanation watch the free video of how I figured this all out.