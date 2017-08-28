Emerging Markets: South Korea - A Case For Strong Performance

South Korea ETF has significant exposure to cyclical sectors that are fundamentally undervalued compared to US equities.

The economy is forecasted to have strong growth based on a new fiscal and monetary policy.

South Korea is an emerging market country that has outperformed other emerging markets and developed countries.

There are many debates about whether South Korea is a developed or an emerging market country. In a previous article, I described an investment opportunity in an emerging market country with characteristics of a developed market country.

In this article, I will analyze current economic/political conditions and provide my outlook on investment opportunities in South Korea.

2017 has been a good year for equities globally as they have experienced significant performance. Emerging markets significantly outperformed developed markets, and the primary driver of the performance was FAMNG (Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL)) and SATT (Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY), Taiwan semiconductor (NYSE:TSM)).

I described the issues with SATT equity in my previous article. South Korea is the second largest country in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (MXEF). Since the beginning of the year, the iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) outperformed the iShares Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) (largest country in the index), iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) (third largest country in the index), iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) (fourth largest country in the index) and developed markets SPDR S&P 500 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) and PowerShares QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

In other words, South Korea is one of the primary drivers determining the performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. The question is whether the performance will continue in the future and if EWY is a sound investment.

In the next section, I will do a top-down analysis of the economic and political conditions, which determine the performance of the Korean equities.

Political Risk

North Korea has been a political threat for years. However, its missile and nuclear development program has now gone beyond the peninsula and is a threat to the US.

South Korea and the US have responded to the threat of sanctions and an effort toward peaceful resolution and denuclearization of the peninsula. Nevertheless, South Korea and the US have different views on the settlement of the conflict.

While Donald Trump has an aggressive stance and blames China for the lack of action, South Korea’s president, Moon Jae-in, has a soft position and believes only in the peaceful resolution.

China is a key player in any possible diplomatic resolution as it accounts for almost all of North Korea’s international trade. On the other hand, China doesn't take a strong position towards North Korea since, though it doesn't want another Korean war, it doesn’t want the Korean reunification either.

Still, while the imposed sanctions will unlikely end the tensions between North Korea and the US, the role of China in the conflict adds to the volatility of the emerging markets.

The other significant risk for South Korea is tension with China regarding the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile defense system, designed to protect South Korea from North Korean threats.

China has a strong position against THAAD, and as long as China is a second largest country after the US in exports, it has a significant influence on the economy of South Korea.

A decrease in exports will lead to the reduction in the current account surplus, slow down GDP growth, depreciate the currency, and increase foreign direct investment outflows. All of these factors have a potential downside pressure on the performance of the South Korean economy and equity.

Like most emerging markets countries, South Korea suffers from corruption, a traditional practice for most of the South Korean presidents. The recent political scandal led to the impeachment of the former president, Park Geun-hye.

Currently, Park Geun-hye is in jail awaiting trial. Ms. Park Geun-hye was dismissed from the office in March of 2017 after massive protests, showing that South Koreans want changes.

On Friday, a Samsung executive was sentenced to five years in prison on corruption charges. These can be considered positive shifts in the country and will likely lead to a sharp increase in business confidence.

Also, the number of defaulting companies has decreased significantly based on the data from the Bank of Korea.

Despite the increasing political risk, financial markets focus on positive outlooks for the economy and the price of South Korean equities, which explains the outstanding performance.

Economic outlook

IMF projects stable growth of the economy over the next years: 2.7% in 2017 and 2.8% in 2018.

Monetary and Fiscal Policy

With the election of Moon Jae-in, South Korea started an expansionary fiscal policy to boost the growth of the GDP through job creation, increased government spending, and public consumption. Unemployment is forecasted to increase slightly from 3.5% to 3.8% in 2017 and decrease to 3.6% in 2018 as a result of the stimulus.

The forecast for growth in government spending increased from 3.3% in May to 3.8% in August 2017. The government is focusing on growth in unemployment, maternity leave benefits, and spending on medical care for seniors.

Since March of 2017, consumer confidence increased significantly. As a result of the fiscal policy, inflation is expected to increase to 1.8% in 2017 from 1.3% in 2016, which is close to the 2% target. Bank of Korea keeps the interest rate at a record low 1.25%, which leads to volatility in capital inflows.

For the first quarter of 2017, foreign direct investments increased from 4,000m to 5,745m.

The current account is forecasted to decrease from its present level of 7% of GDP to 6.1% in 2018.

Despite the low interest rates, markets have a positive outlook on the economy of South Korea, which will lead to an increase in investments, will substitute for the decrease in the current account balance and will keep volatility low.

Government and Private Debt

South Korea has 46.10% debt-to-GDP, which is lower than most emerging and developed countries.

Still, household debt should be a concern for investors as it has gone up significantly over the last five years while monthly average income increased only slightly.

Currency reserves increased from 370bn in December 2016 to 383.38bn in June 2017, which enhances the ability of the government to repay the debt and support the stability of the currency.

The stability of the currency is a significant factor in investment decisions after the Asian crisis of 1997, which led to significant currency devaluations and investor losses.

In the next section, I will analyze the investment opportunity in South Korea. I will use the largest single country ETF - iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF as representative of the investment opportunities and will compare with the SPDR S&P 500 Index ETF to see whether there is an advantage.

Many investors and economists worry that the equity market in the US is becoming too expensive and many stocks are priced far higher than valuations. If investors do not see expected reforms, especially tax reform, markets will see the correction as investors stop favoring "buy the dip."

Thus, diversification in the ongoing uncertainty is essential. I have created a correlation matrix, which shows that adding the iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF to the portfolio increases the diversification effect.

Compared to the SPDR S&P 500 Index ETF, the iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF is cheaper based on the P/E (12.07 vs. 20.90), P/CF (6.14 vs. 13.84) and P/B (1.08 vs. 3.10).

On the other hand, the dividend yield is lower (1.5 vs. 2.01). The largest sectors of the iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF are informational technology (38.55%), financial sector (14.90%), consumer discretionary (12.46%), industrials (10.11%), materials (9.07%), consumer staples (7.33%), energy (2.70%), healthcare (2.04%), and telecommunication services (1.31%). The top three industries comprise 65.91% of the ETF.

While 91.14% of EWY are cyclical, 8.86% are defensive. In other words, the ETF construction is favorable to the growing economy and strong fundamentals.

The iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF has a low correlation with the Technology Select Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XLK) - 0.551 and the SPDR Financial Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) - 0.088, which can be used to diversify existing positions and enhance the returns. Based on the sector breakdown and fundamentals, informational technology, financials, and consumer discretionary are cheaper based on P/E, P/B, and P/CF.

The dividend yield is higher for the financial and consumer discretionary sectors. The top iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF sectors significantly outperform the SPDR S&P 500 Index ETF sectors. On the other hand, the volatility and the possibility of losses (VaR at 95%) are higher for the EWY. Comparing to the ADR, the ETF has better liquidity and tax benefits.

The other benefit of investment in the iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF is an opportunity to take a position in Samsung Electronics whose equity is traded only on the Korean Stock Exchange.

Notably, Samsung Electronics is the largest holding in the portfolio - 23.46% of the portfolio and 60.86% of the information technology sector. One of the largest issues with Korean companies is poor corporate governance, or "chaebol," a culture where no employee can contradict the management.

As a result of this poor corporate culture, Samsung Electronics had a fiasco with Note 7 last year (it is worth noting that the batteries for the iPhone are produced in the same factory). "Chaebol" families were involved in the corruption scandal at the beginning of the year.

One of the promises of the Moon Jae-in administration is to deal with the "chaebol" issue. The first results were seen this Friday when the Samsung executive was sentenced to five years in prison.

Activist investor Elliot Management has been fighting for years to bring more transparency through company reorganization and listing Samsung Electronics on the NYSE. The recent political changes in South Korea may lead to the realization of those efforts. Most analysts have a "buy" rating for Samsung Electronics with a price target above the current price.

Since the beginning of the year, Samsung Electronics' fundamentals have improved significantly: P/E decreased to 11.06x from 14.90X.

The reduction of P/E was due to the earnings growth for the last year.

The dividend yield dropped, meaning that the company is reinvesting more to support future growth. Based on the forecasts, the P/E should decrease to 7.67X in the next four quarters and 6.85X by 2019.

The dividend yield is expected to increase to 2.83%. Also, Samsung Electronics has solid fundamentals growth for the next two years: EPS, P/CF, P/B, P/S, EV/EBITDA, EV/Revenue, and EV/EBIT. The fundamentals support analyst consensus to "buy" regarding Samsung Electronics.

The Bottom Line

Political risk comes from North Korea and tensions with China, which will add volatility in the future.

South Korea has a history of corruption that is slowly changing as the country becomes more transparent.

As a result, MSCI can reclassify South Korea from an emerging markets country to developed markets.

Since the beginning of the year, South Korea has been one of the strongest performers.

Present fiscal and monetary policy will create an environment of strong growth of the economy and will attract foreign direct investments.

Fundamentally, Korean equities are undervalued compared to US equities and have strong forecasts.

