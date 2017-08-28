Cato: Covering The Short, And Hoping For Another Shot

Long term, I don't think the decline here is over, but with $9.50+ in cash, upside for a short is getting thin.

The pressure continues unabated at Cato Corporation (CATO). A business that less than two years ago looked like an outlier in retail has seen comps collapse and margins deteriorate. As I've pointed out for a couple of quarters, Cato has been able to camouflage those declines through aggressive tax 'initiatives' and other accounting moves (including adding ~$0.07 to FY16 EPS by changing its recognition of gift card breakage).

But Cato is about out of tricks, and the company's Q2 report last week shows just how bad things are for the company. Same-store sales declined 14%, and EPS reversed from a $0.57 gain last year (albeit with a very low tax rate) to a $0.03 loss this year.

Cato stock looks something close to ridiculously cheap, with the company ending Q2 with net cash of $9.58 per share against Friday's close of $13.77. Cash flow numbers have been better than earnings: Cato actually generated $37 million in cash through the first half.

But Cato also is heading into what for it is a seasonally weaker half (unlike most retailers, Q1 is Cato's strongest quarter, not Q4). Inventory will need to build, and history suggests that Q2's loss will repeat in Q3 and Q4. CATO's post-earnings decline below $13 provided an opportunity to cover my short of the stock, if only because downside seemed limited. That's a far cry, however, from making CATO a risk worth taking.

-14% Comps!!!

I can understand how an investor could look at CATO and see potential value. Trailing 12-month EPS, even after the ugly Q2, is $0.74, implying a valuation of sub-6x EPS plus cash. Cato is only six quarters from closing out a pretty solid FY15 (ending the following January), when EPS hit a record $2.39 and rose 11% year over year. With $9.58 per share in cash, downside seems somewhat limited, and Cato's low-cost merchandise and niche positioning would seem to give it some protection from e-commerce. CEO John Cato, in the company's limited disclosure, repeatedly has cited "merchandise missteps", and if those missteps get fixed, perhaps there's some hope going forward.

But contradicting all that optimism is one single figure: same-store sales declined 13.9% in Q2, per the 10-Q. And, the trend suggests there's more going on here than just a couple of missed assortments:

Source: author from Cato press releases

July comps of -9% did seem like a modest step in the right direction, after eight straight months of double-digit declines (averaging March and April to mitigate Easter shifts, as recommended by Cato itself). And, the -13.9% print actually is a sequential improvement from Q1's 17.0%.

But both July and Q2 as a whole benefited from much easier comparisons; same-store sales actually were flat in Q1 FY16. Meanwhile, margins are collapsing. Gross margin fell a whopping 590 bps year over year. Higher markdowns and deleverage of occupancy, purchasing, and sourcing costs both contributed. SG&A declined nearly 5% Y/Y and still deleveraged 280 bps. EBIT margin went from 8.4% last year to -0.3% this year.

As bad as US brick-and-mortar retail has been, I don't recall seeing such a starkly negative quarter elsewhere in the space. Again, comps fell nearly 14%, and EBIT margins fell 870 basis points - in one year. The sell-off in CATO over that time - the stock is down 60%+ in the last 12 months, and its enterprise value has declined over 80% - isn't an overreaction. 4-6 quarters ago (depending on how close an investor looked), Cato was a retailer that looked like it had some protection from e-commerce and perhaps more like a TJX Companies (TJX)/Ross Stores (ROST) kind of story than the pressured mall retailers. Now, it looks as bad as any company in the space.

Can This Get Better?

I don't think Cato is being dishonest in citing merchandise misses for the weakness of the past few quarters in particular. But at this point, it's hard to believe that's all that's going on here. Cato offers very limited disclosure, but John Cato did cite weaker traffic and online competition in the Q4 release. But Cato also guided for just a low-single-digit decline in comps for the full year - and recent commentary has suggested those missteps haven't been corrected despite past optimism.

The problem is that even 'fixed,' I'm not sure Cato can start growing earnings again. SG&A has been slashed absolutely to the bone, and perhaps further. I've pointed this out in the past, but almost every single review on Glassdoor of Cato cites low pay as a negative. And yet, SG&A has been cut 5% this year and was held ~flat the last two years, excluding impairment charges. That's at a time when companies like TJX, Wal-Mart (WMT), and even McDonald's (MCD) are raising wages, and most companies are citing higher healthcare costs as well.

There's perhaps some room for improvement in terms of gross margin if assortment improves and markdowns can be reduced. But it's a big ask for Cato to get comps stable, even with easy comparisons on the horizon. And, trying to get back to full-price selling has proven a nearly impossible task for pretty much everyone else in the space.

CATO Isn't That Cheap

The other problem is that CATO isn't really as cheap as it looks. Trailing 12-month EPS is $0.74. But that EPS includes a negative tax rate. Free cash flow for the first half looks impressive - but working capital (notably inventory) likely will reverse in the second half ahead of the seasonally key Q1. On a trailing 12-month basis, the EV/EBITDA multiple is 4.9x - which isn't out of line in the space. And, I'd expect both cash and EBITDA to continue to decline in the second half, further expanding that multiple.

There are some retail stocks with a decent bottom-fishing case at current levels. CATO is not one of them. But below $13 post-earnings, the upside left to a short is just too thin to take on trading risk (and that level was around my 12-month target anyhow).

Covering a short is hardly turning bullish, however, and this remains a very dangerous stock, no matter how cheap it looks. Above $15, the short case becomes viable again, and I'd happily take another bite of the apple. This is a business in free fall, with no bottom in sight.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.