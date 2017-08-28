Sprouts Farmers Market: In Play

Even with price cuts on Monday from the merger with Amazon, Whole Foods is unlikely to match the low prices of Sprouts.

With Amazon (AMZN) expected to close the Whole Foods Market (WFM) deal on Monday, Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) turns interesting. The new entity promises to aggressively price in the natural and organic food sector, but Whole Foods was so far above Sprouts prices that one has to question the reality here.

Wal-Mart (WMT) and Kroger (KR) were once rumored as bidders for Whole Foods. The news was surprising as the logical fit doesn't exist with those two customer bases, but one shouldn't automatically eliminate Sprouts Farmers Market from being in play.

Sprouts was originally hit hard by the news that Amazon was buying Whole Foods and eventually rallied. As the organic and fresh food stock trades back down, should investors turn to Sprouts that trades roughly $3 below where the stock traded prior to the big buyout?

Prior to the big Whole Foods merger announcement in June, investment firms had become increasingly bullish on Sprouts. Gordon Haskett liked the positioning of the organic grocer with discounted produce. At the time, the stock was speculated as potentially part of a bidding war that included the likes of privately-held Albertsons (ABS).

The news that Amazon is turning aggressively to the grocery market should only hasten the urgency to consolidate in the sector. In addition, Sprouts provides a unique focus on produce that possibly provides the best option for repeated customer orders and deliveries per week. Something that Wal-Mart is aggressively working on and might value the expertise of Sprouts.

As of August 3, Sprouts only had 279 stores in 15 states. The company lacks some of the scale desired by the likes of a retail giant like Amazon, but on the flip side, the organic grocer offers the growth opportunity in the sweet spot with produce prices typically 20% to 30% below competitors.

The issue with Amazon cutting prices at Whole Foods dramatically is that the premium organic grocer only had operating income margins of 5% in the last quarter. So, while the market freaked out last week on the thought that Amazon was cutting prices on Day 1, the e-commerce giant did only mention a select few items. With real price cuts feared by the markets, Amazon will quickly turn a profitable acquisition into a money-losing operation.

Remember that Whole Foods is only slightly larger than Sprouts with around 460 stores but cost Amazon $14 billion. Sprouts could easily be had for $4 billion now considering the current market cap is only $3 billion.

With the FQ2 report in early August, Sprouts increased revenue growth estimates to 13.5% for the year. Very impressive, considering the deflationary and competitive food sector that is causing rival Whole Foods to accept a buyout by Amazon.

The fears of more competitive pricing at Whole Foods are a threat to this revenue growth, but it's going to take more than a few price cuts to attract customers away from Sprouts. Customers aren't going to be willing to pay any higher price, and this is where the merger flaw exists from the Amazon side. Amazon is used to cutting prices to the lowest levels while such a move at Whole Foods only serves to lower the internal margins of the premium product on the market without possibly attracting new customers.

With an EPS target of $1.06 for FY18, Sprouts definitely isn't a cheap stock trading at slightly below $22. The fresh and organic grocer still offers tons of expansion beyond the 15 state foot print that makes the stock appealing.

The key investor takeaway is that the Amazon/Whole Foods combination is still unlikely to offer produce prices that can match Sprouts. At the same time, the unique positioning of Sprouts should make the company a target of the retail giants in the grocery industry to combat an aggressive Amazon.

Ultimately, Sprouts provides a unique asset likely in play with the buyout of Whole Foods. Use the dip as an opportunity to buy Sprouts trading near the all-time lows from the 2013 IPO.

