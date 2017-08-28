CenturyLink: Overcoming The Spectrum Crunch

Company and Industry Overview

CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) provides telecommunication services for US homes and businesses by enabling Internet, TV and Communications solutions. The company has roughly 11M access lines, 5.9M broadband subscribers and 250K Prism TV subscribers.

In October 2016 the company announced plans to acquire Level3 Communications (NYSE:LVLT), an international integrated communications company which provides internet, cloud storage, online security and IP and data services for enterprises and individuals.

Following the announcement the company's stock price took a hit on its debt load prospects and doubtfulness of true integration practices:

The acquisition does not come as a big surprise, the telecommunications industry as a whole is experiencing a spectrum crunch for the past several years with a limited amount of customers and a vast amount of competition.

CenturyLink has a roughly 4% domestic market share in the voice network which constitutes roughly 37% of total revenues and a 4.6% market share in the network access market being over 50% of total revenue, leaving it with plenty of room to gain once its Level3 integration allows the company to expand its product offerings and services.

Level3 acquisition: the right way forward

With its announced acquisition-merger of Level3 Communications, the company is destined to move on from the spectrum crunch occurring in the industry and shift to a more tech oriented service offering.

Level3 has an overall 6% market share in the domestic data services, giving it definitive room to grow alongside CenturyLink and gain market share from its top competitors across the industry.

Other telecommunication companies are fighting spectrum crunch in a similar way by expanding their product portfolios like Verizon Communication (NYSE:VZ) buying Yahoo! services allowing it to expand its online offerings. Consolidation efforts by other telecommunication companies are underway with T-Mobile's (NASDAQ:TMUS) plan to acquire rival Sprint (NYSE:S) and AT&T's (NYSE:T) planned acquisition of Time Warner (NYSE:TWX).

With the current consolidation going on in the telecommunications sector it should come as no surprise if these types of deals continue to get struck even among the biggest players in the field.

The integration: communications giant

The combined company of CenturyLink and Level3, pending more regulatory approvals, is set to create a dominant tech services company that can take on challenges addressed by many of the leading technology and services companies around the world in this day and age.

The combined company is set to take on the current needs for expansive bandwidth and internet services for small, medium and large businesses and help incorporate them with both CenturyLink's and Level3's other offerings.

CenturyLink also expects to use roughly $2B of Level3's accumulated net operating losses as credit against taxes.

Looking at CenturyLink's overall revenue growth stagnation in recent years following consumer preferences and new offering by its closest rivals, shows a worrying trend. Analysts do, however, expect revenue decline to level off in the upcoming quarters with increased enterprise spending.

Level3's revenue, however, is growing at a healthy pace gaining new customers following new products and services offerings. Analysts expect the company to continue these healthy sales gains in the upcoming years.

The integration of the 2 companies will allow them to leverage each others' services and utilize the demand for a combined solution for businesses worldwide.

Number one risk: Debt load

Before getting into its debt issues, we want to emphasize that the acquisition-merger is still in need of approval from the California regulatory authorities. It has been approved by other authorities thus far and is expected to hit some hurdles in the upcoming review but most expect the deal to close in 2017.

CenturyLink is expected to fund the Level3 acquisition by debt, pushing up its already massive debt load. The company now holds over $25B in debt, paying roughly $1.2B interest expense annually.

The company's free cash flow is already strained by its quarterly dividend of $0.54/share, paying out over $1.2B every year, amounting to nearly 100% of its free cash flow. The integration of Level3's shares, which are expected as part of the deal, will amount to just over 100% of its combined FCF but remain fairly stable moving forward. A dividend cut is a prime risk for an investment.

Bottom line

When it comes to investment prospects for telecommunication companies we believe CenturyLink is well positioned to outperform the broader market and its peers with its focus on services offering and expanding markets. Enterprise need for expansive networks will work well into the domestic expansion of CenturyLink's core business portfolio in the long run.

We believe this approach is favorable over some of its competitor's effort to gain market share by diving into media and entertainment or consolidation.

