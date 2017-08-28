Key Oil Demand Is Strengthening

In addition, I believe the evidence points toward a scenario where demand of distillate fuel will be revised higher, which could mean other categories will strengthen as well.

Over the past week, energy prices have gyrated quite a bit but generally stayed within the range they've been stuck in for a while now. In what follows, I will go over some data provided by the EIA (Energy Information Administration) that covers some recent but important developments for the energy space and give my thoughts on why the data suggests that we continue to see improvements for oil bulls in this space.

Mixed inventories

*Created by Author

According to the EIA, the crude oil picture over the past week was quite positive for oil bulls. If the organizations is correct, crude stocks for the week came in at 463.2 million barrels. This represents a decrease of 3.3 million barrels compared to the 466.5 million barrels seen a week earlier. While it is true that this decrease is smaller than the 3.5 million barrel drop analysts anticipated and was worse than the 3.6 million barrel decline calculated by the API (American Petroleum Institute), any drop of this magnitude is a good one. In the graph above, you can see the trend that stocks have taken over the past 52 weeks and, in the graph below, you can see the same graph but zoomed-in on so that you can more easily see weekly fluctuations.

*Created by Author

In addition to seeing crude stocks drop, we saw some other categories post improvements. If the EIA is accurate in its assumptions, then motor gasoline stocks declined by 1.2 million barrels, falling to 229.9 million barrels. Fuel ethanol stocks also dropped by 0.3 million barrels to 40.2 million barrels. It should also be mentioned that the "Other" category of petroleum products, as well as distillate fuel stocks, both remained flat at 294.7 million barrels and 148.4 million barrels, respectively, week-over-week.

Sadly, not every category improved. Based on the EIA's estimates, kerosene-type jet fuel inventories rose by 0.8 million barrels to 40.2 million. Residual fuel stocks rose higher, climbing 1.1 million barrels to 34.4 million. The biggest increase, though, came from propane/propylene, which saw its inventories soar 3 million barrels to 72.2 million. Due to these increases, the sum of crude and petroleum product stocks remained flat for the week at 1.3045 billion barrels.

Production's rising but demand remains strong-ish

*Created by Author

One bad thing pointed to by oil bears is the fact that U.S. oil production continues to grow. This trend has persisted for months now and may not stop anytime soon. If the EIA's numbers are right, production in the U.S. came in at 9.528 million barrels per day. This was up 26 thousand barrels per day (or 182 thousand barrels for the week) compared to the 9.502 million barrels per day seen a week earlier. While this is bad, it should be considered that most of the increase (all but 12 thousand barrels per day) stemmed from Alaska which, as I've warned, was due for an eventual increase in output again. In the graph above, you can see the trend that production has taken over the past 52 weeks and, in the graph below, you can see the same graph but zoomed-in on so that you can more easily see weekly fluctuations.

*Created by Author

While production continues to climb, demand, in some ways, has remained strong. According to the EIA, the four-week average figure for distillate fuel, for instance, came in at 4.237 million barrels per day. This is an impressive 14.4% above the same time last year when it averaged 3.705 million barrels per day. Week-over-week, motor gasoline demand also was nice, coming in at 9.629 million barrels per day compared to the prior week's period of 9.522 million barrels per day. It was a bit lower than last year's figure of 9.659 million barrels per day, but not by much. Similarly, the four-week average figure for motor gasoline demand came in at 9.698 million barrels per day, down 0.4% compared to 2016's 9.736 million barrels per day.

The rig count dropped yet again!

A positive in the eyes of oil bulls can be seen thanks to Baker Hughes, a GE Company. According to the firm, the oil rig count in the U.S. recently stood 759 units. This represents a decrease of 4 units week over week, but it should be mentioned that this figure was still far higher than the 406 units in operation the same week last year. Meanwhile, in Canada, the oil rig count dropped by 6 units to 115. Though the difference between this current level and the 84 units in operation during the same week last year is quite large, the spread is more narrow than we've seen in a while.

I'm expecting a government revision

In the past in these articles, I've addressed the topic of distillate fuel demand, but my main emphasis was either in how we were stacking up compared to prior years and/or was based on using seasonal fluctuations to predict the future. Now, however, I'd like to look at distillate fuel in a different sort of light. You see, according to the EIA, in its Short-Term Energy Outlook, it was expected that product demand under this category would average 3.98 million barrels per day this year, up 2.6% compared to the 3.88 million barrels per day seen in 2016. In 2018, demand is expected to average 4.06 million barrels per day. In the table below, you can see these predictions.

*Created by Author

Well, truth be told, I believe that these numbers are materially understated. To see whether this might be the case, I went back and looked at weekly and quarterly figures, as provided by the EIA. What I found was that, as you can see in the table below, demand in the first quarter and second quarter of this year should have come out to 3.95 million barrels per day and 3.92 million barrels per day, respectively. This is fine, but by my calculations, first quarter demand averaged 3.96 million barrels per day while second quarter demand surged to 4.12 million barrels per day. This doesn't look like much but if you compare the EIA's expected numbers for this year to the weekly estimates, you'll find that first and second quarter demand in this product category alone was, perhaps, underestimated to the tune of 19.1 million barrels.

*Createdy by Author

What's more, figures for the third quarter of this year are looking particularly robust. You see, the EIA had thought that demand would average 3.99 million barrels per day in the third quarter but my math suggests that number is more like 4.22 million barrels per day. To be fair, the quarter is just a little over halfway done, so there is time for this to weaken. However, if this spread sticks for the full quarter, that would be an understatement from the EIA's report of an additional 21.16 million barrels. This is quite material no matter how you look at it.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, I must say that, while some results have been negative, the overall conclusion here is that we are seeing some inventories fall while demand is acceptably strong and may actually be growing stronger than expected. There are still certain risks associated with the market, but I would argue that the rewards seem to outweigh the risks for long-term investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.