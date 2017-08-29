Ventas Is A No-Brainer For Conservative Dividend Investors, Yield 4.7%

Going forward, we expect VTR to deliver to investors a return of above 12% per annum, based on its current dividend yield, plus our projected long-term growth rate.

The current dividend yield of 4.7% may appear on the low side low for some high-yield seekers, but it is crucial to consider the growth potential and risk profile here.

VTR is one of the bluest blue-chips among REITs. Its portfolio, balance sheet, management, and track record are all impressive.

This research report was jointly produced with High Dividend Opportunities co-authors Jussi Askola and Philip Mause.

We do not usually start research reports with a picture, but the above is illustrative of our investment thesis. Since the beginning of 2000, Ventas (NYSE:VTR) has delivered an industry-leading compounded annual total return to shareholders of 25%, significantly outperforming both the REIT market and the broad equity indices. At the same time, it managed to grow its annual dividend per share by 8% per year, while maintaining a sustainable payout ratio and a solid balance sheet.

Such performance is TRULY exceptional and in itself should convince investors that this REIT is a real gem. It is not a coincidence that Ventas has managed to perform so well. It follows a differentiated investment strategy with an attractive risk-to-reward profile and is led by industry veterans with above average capabilities and resources.

Will this substantial outperformance continue into the future? As a market leader, Ventas remains perfectly positioned to continue to benefit from the rising need for healthcare facilities. Ventas is not a huge bargain anymore, but considering its solid fundamentals, it remains a great pick for more conservative REIT investors. We would not expect a 25% annual return, given the increased valuation and lower capacity for FFO multiple expansion. That said, we remain very bullish on the name and expect it to continue to perform exceptionally well.

Aging Population + Market Fragmentation = Opportunity for High Growth

Ventas is the 2nd largest healthcare REIT with a well-diversified portfolio of about 1,300 seniors housing and healthcare properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. As such, the company is well positioned at the intersection of two industries: real estate and health care.

This combination of both industries makes the business particularly appealing as it allows Ventas not only to earn steady cash flow through rents but also experience relatively high growth as a result of the increasing demand for healthcare and high market fragmentation.

In fact, we believe that the long-term outlook of this industry is exceptionally positive, given the fast aging population which is expected to result in faster growing demand relative to the new supply of healthcare properties.

Source: Welltower

Over the next 35 years, the U.S. population over 65 years old is projected to double, and the 85+ population is expected to triple. In fact, there are approx. 10,000 baby boomers reaching retirement every single day at the moment, and this trend is expected to continue for many years to come. Naturally, this will result in higher demand for different healthcare facilities, including hospitals, skilled nursing, assisted living, and so on. This is particularly true when considering that we live longer and longer.

Moreover, the market remains notoriously fragmented with large REITs such as Welltower (NYSE:HCN), Ventas, and HCP (HCP) only having captured a fraction of their potential market share so far.

Source: Ventas Presentation

REITs have already captured significant market share in most property sectors but still remain in the early innings of healthcare REIT ownership (with only 12% to 15% market share). This provides a great opportunity for growth.

This combination of rising demand for healthcare facilities and high potential for further consolidation provides a great opportunity for REITs to keep growing their FFO at above average rates. Ventas is well positioned as a leading landlord, and its track record and fundamentals indicate continued above-average growth prospects.

Focus on Strong Markets + Low Government Pay Risk = High Quality Portfolio

Ventas can be differentiated from most other healthcare REITs by its strong concentration on the highest quality properties, most of which are private pay. It favors properties enjoying barriers to market and lower risk profiles, generating sustainable and recurrent cash flow to its shareholders.

Looking at its portfolio structure, the first thing that catches our attention is the 1% exposure to Skilled Nursing facilities. ONLY 1%! Skilled nursing properties are considered riskier than average, given their higher exposure to government pay risk, and it is nice to see that Ventas is maintaining a low exposure to this segment. Ventas used to be more heavily invested to this sector but recently decided to spin off most of its skilled nursing facilities into a separate REIT called Care Capital Properties (CCP). We believe that the management made the right decision as it allowed Ventas to reinforce its portfolio and reaffirm its positioning as a lower risk REIT.

Source: Ventas Presentation

Today, about 99% of the cash flow is generated by private pay, making Ventas particularly resilient to government policy changes. More than half of the portfolio is composed of senior housing, another 20% of medical office properties, and the remaining include life science, inpatient rehabilitation facilities, long-term acute care, health systems, hospitals, and others. It provides shareholders exposure to many segments with one single name.

When assessing the locations of its properties, it is also very apparent that Ventas mostly focuses on superior markets:

Source: Ventas Presentation

The above map shows the senior housing portfolio which makes up 55% of the overall portfolio. Over 67% of senior housing portfolio "Net Operating Income" is generated from high barrier-to-entry coastal markets with median home values 2.1x national average and household income 1.3x national average.

Similar quality attributes exist for every segment of the portfolio. Ventas is generally focused on superior markets and lower risk properties operated by strong operators. You can find greater detail on each targeted property sector from slide 24 to 52 in the corporate presentation HERE, but the important take-away here is the focus on High Quality.

Superior Credit Metrics + Low Risk Portfolio = Conservative Capital Structure

The conservative investment strategy is also well reflected in the lower risk capital structure of Ventas. The REIT could certainly take on more leverage, but it intentionally decides to remain liquid in order to sustain shareholder value in times of adversity. We believe that this is part of the reason why Ventas has performed so well during the last 17 years. Financial crises did not create permanent damage, and the conservative balance sheet allowed the REIT to keep growing cash flow even during difficult times.

It has today best-in-class fixed charge coverage ratio of 4.6x and holds a BBB+ investment grade rating.

Favorable Relative Valuation + Capacity for Superior Growth = Market Opportunity

The best comparables for Ventas are arguably HCN and HCP. When comparing their fundamentals and valuations, we conclude that Ventas deserves to trade at a premium to its peer group, and yet, it trades at a slight discount.

Source: Ventas Presentation

Ventas has a better growth profile, a lower allocation to skilled nursing homes, a better diversified portfolio, a higher fixed charge coverage ratio, and a superior track record. Almost every metric is superior to its peer group, indicating higher overall quality.

Despite that, the FFO multiple of Ventas is slightly lower at 16 times, compared to 17.4 times for HCN and about 16.5 times for HCP.

Source: NAREIT August 2017

Don’t get us wrong: Ventas is not a huge bargain here, but it certainly isn’t overpriced either. A blue chip company deserves a blue-chip valuation, but this just isn’t the case here. For example, consider the case of Realty Income (O), which is considered to be a blue-chip company, which now trades at 20 times FFO.

We see no reason why Ventas would not deserve to trade in line with Realty Income. In fact, it could be argued that Ventas deserves a premium to Realty Income, given the higher risk and lower growth profile of retail real estate.

At about 16x FFO, Ventas also trades at a 16% discount to the broad REIT market that sells for about 19x, which does not make much sense. If one company deserves a premium, we believe it should be Ventas.

At the current share price, Ventas yields about 4.7% which may not seem to be generous enough to high yield investors, but when you consider the long-term growth potential, the total return profile appears very appealing.

The track record of outperformance is truly exceptional:

Source: Ventas Presentation

Assuming that the dividend keeps growing at the historic rate, the expected total return would equal:

4.7% + 8% = 12.7% expected return per annum.

12.7% from a blue chip backed by relatively lower risk investment is an attractive risk-to-reward outcome.

Risks

The performance of Property REITs is usually dependent on the state of the U.S. economy. REITs tend to underperform when the U.S. economy hits a recession. Having said that, the recession risks in the United States are at their lowest since the last financial crisis. Therefore, the risks of investing in property REIT companies are currently pretty low. Also, as a healthcare REIT, VTR is a defensive stock and tends whether recessions much better than most REITs.

Conclusive Notes

When investing in the healthcare REIT space, a fast growing market with a very favorable long-term outlook, it is often best to pick the highest quality company as it is likely to benefit the most from the increased demand.

We believe that Ventas is perfectly positioned to remain the capital partner of choice to many of the operators which are set to be tomorrow's winners. Ventas has been in business for a long time and has built valuable relationship that will allow it to keep consolidating market share far into the future.

A final chart for the skeptics:

Ventas has when the demographics work in its favor. The 65+ population is expected to grow at 3.5x faster through 2035.

Ventas is a blue chip in a high growth market. The short-term performance can always be uncertain, but the long term looks very bright.

===

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on my latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

About "High Dividend Opportunities"

High Dividend Opportunities is a leading and comprehensive dividend service ranked #1 in dividends on Seeking Alpha and is dedicated to high-yield securities trading at attractive valuations. It includes a managed portfolio targeting 7-9% overall yield - and a selection of the best high-yield Master Limited Partnerships, BDCs, U.S. Property REITs, Preferred Shares, and closed-end funds. Our "Core Portfolio" has returned 55.4% since January 1, 2016 (figure as of June 30, 2017). We invite readers for a two-week free trial currently offered by Seeking Alpha to have a closer look at our investment strategy, our Top Buy list and our extensive report on the "Best High-Yield Stocks and Securities For 2017." For more info, please click here.

Note: All images/tables above were extracted from the Company's website, unless otherwise stated.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VTR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.