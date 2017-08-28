Hematologic Oncology Portfolio Will Transform Jazz Pharmaceuticals' Fortunes In Future Years

In my previous article, I discussed at length Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ (JAZZ) sleep disorder portfolio and its role as a major short-term growth driver for the company.

I can say without doubt that rare oncology and specifically hematologic oncology is the future of Jazz Pharmaceuticals. With drugs that have already demonstrated exceptional efficacy, safety, and tolerability in few indications and have the potential to replicate this performance in other adjacent indications, Jazz Pharmaceuticals definitely stands a strong chance in deriving robust revenue and earnings benefits in future years.

In this article, I plan to explain to long-term retail investors the fundamentals and market opportunity available for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ oncology portfolio in greater detail.

To start with, let us have a look at the company’s hematology/oncology portfolio, developed since 2012.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals is confident of resolving supply challenges for Erwinaze by 2018

Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ Erwinaze is a drug indicated for acute lymphoblastic leukemia (or ALL) patients with hypersensitivity to E.coli-derived asparaginase. In January 2017, Erwinaze manufacturer, Porton Biopharma Limited, received a warning letter from the FDA, citing repeated GMP violations. The FDA has complained about Porton’s aseptic manufacturing facilities as well as about the particulate matter such as metal and cardpaper fibers found in the finished batches of Erwinaze.

While this issue is expected to weigh in heavily in 2017 affecting supply of the drug in certain international markets, Jazz Pharmaceuticals remains confident of solving this problem by 2018. Porton Biopharma has already started hiring new talent and expanding its operational facilities, to restore drug supply as early as possible. The company has also taken all necessary steps to resolve the FDA’s concerns. Jazz Pharmaceuticals expects to take up this matter with the FDA in Q3 2017, and thereby receive a clean chit for the Erwinaze manufacturer.

Defitelio continues to witness rapid adoption in the adult veno-occlusive disease segment

Of the 56,000 patients in the US and European Union that undergo stem cell transplant from blood or bone marrow, a process termed as hematopoietic stem cell transplantation or HSCT, annually, around 9,300 patients are considered to be high risk candidates for an ultra-rare and life-threatening liver disorder, veno-occlusive disease or VOD. Around 5,100 patients (linked above) are estimated to suffer from VOD every year. In 2016, Jazz Pharmaceuticals launched the first and only therapy available for these VOD patients who are already suffering with kidney and lung abnormalities, thus targeting a patient population with significant unmet demand.

It has been seen that in late 2016 and first half of 2017, adoption of this drug in the adult patient population advanced at a much faster pace than that was originally expected by Jazz Pharmaceuticals. By end of Q2 2017, 142 accounts (linked above) which together constitute 85% of the total transplant volume, had ordered Defitelio. And this is despite the drug’s average daily wholesale acquisition cost at recommended dosage coming to around $7,425 (linked above).

It should, however, be remembered that since the drug targets a very small patient population, it does not have significant impact on the overall budget of the hospitals. Besides, managing an HSCT patient who develops VOD with multi-organ dysfunction or MOD, implies 2.5x cost to the transplant center. Hence, despite the higher cost, Defitelio as an intervention therapy only costs on average an additional $7,000 per adult patient (linked above) and $1,000 per child to the center on a daily basis, which is a cost-economical option to other management alternatives.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals is also exploring Defitelio’s efficacy in other endothelial cell damage conditions that are side effects of HSCT.

HSCT is one dangerous therapy and is known to result in complications in around 38% cases. Patients have been found to suffer from various endothelial cell damage conditions, which ultimately result in irreversible multi-organ dysfunction. Since Defitelio has managed to demonstrate its efficacy in one severe endothelial cell damage condition, VOD, Jazz Pharmaceuticals is confident that the drug will prove effective in treatment and prevention of other such conditions.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals is going all out with Defitelio, exploring the drug as prevention therapy in high-risk VOD patients and in Graft versus host disease (GvHD). With complete absence of a prophylactic therapy in these segments, these research programs and subsequent label expansion will definitely give a strong boost to the drug’s sales in future years.

There is significant unmet demand in the secondary AML segment.

According to WHO guidance, people with 20% or higher blasts, which are earlier progenitor stem cells that fail to mature properly to lymphocytes and other mature blood cells in the bone marrow, are considered to be suffering with AML. Myelodysplastic syndrome or MDS is also associated with maturation of progenitor stem cells, though less severe than AML. However, this condition can eventually progress to the AML if percentage of blasts in the marrow reaches up to 20%.

Again AML is further categorized as de novo AML or that which arises due to no traceable condition and secondary AML or that affecting patients with prior MDS, cMMol, and other hematologic malignancies or due to radiation or chemotherapy for past cancers. And then there are also those de novo patients who had high risk chromosomal abnormalities similar to MDS, but yet were missed in previous blood screening tests, also categorized as secondary AML patients. All of the secondary AML conditions demonstrate poor prognosis levels.

There are two stages involved in the treatment of AML patients. In the first stage called induction, chemotherapy is given to patients to induce remission, i.e. to reduce the blast percentage to 5% or less and platelet count to 100,000. After 1 or 2 cycles of induction, patients are treated in consolidation stage with additional HSCT therapy to prevent recurrence of leukemic cells.

Various factors such as age, cytogenetic and molecular abnormalities, comorbid conditions, performance status, and pre-existing MDS are considered while evaluating the fitness of AML patients for chemotherapy. These criteria, however, are subjective to the physicians involved in treatment.

Now since there is no consensus or guidelines to determine whether AML patients are suitable for chemotherapy, it may happen that certain fit patients remain untreated or undertreated. They may receive only hypomethylating or HMA agents or in worst case, just palliative care.

Further, the current standard of care chemotherapy regimen, a combination of cytarabine and anthracycline, known as 7+3, has been found lacking in certain fit AML patients who could not achieve remission and hence never reached the HSCT stage. The current 7+3 regimen has also demonstrated safety and tolerability issues as well as deterioration in overall quality of life of the patients. Despite increasing diagnosis rates, the rising incidence of the disease has kept down the 5-year survival rate for AML patients to just 28.1% (linked above).

The 7+3 chemotherapy regimen has been seen to be difficult to tolerate or even fatal in AML patients above 60 years of age. The current 5-year relative survival rate in AML patients above 65 years of age today stands at a dismal 5% (linked above). The efficacy of this chemotherapy is also lower in elderly patients due to higher percentage of chemo-resistant leukemia cells. Comorbidities such as diabetes and other organ abnormalities involving kidney, lung, or heart have been seen to result in additional treatment-related complications.

Then we have around 40% high risk AML patients who do not respond sufficiently to existing chemotherapy regimens. And finally, relapsed/refractory AML patients have also been seen to demonstrate poor outcomes.

All these facts highlight the high level of unmet demand that is currently present in the AML segment and more specifically for older AML patients, high-risk secondary AML patients, and denovo AML patients with MDS-related cytogenic abonormalities.

Vyxeos has demonstrated statistically significant improvement in efficacy as compared to standard of care therapy.

Approved by the FDA in August 03, 2017, Vyxeos is mainly targeting around 3,000–4,000 secondary AML patients in the US either suffering with therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia or t-AML or AML with myelodysplasia-related changes or AML-MRC. The approval is based on results from Phase 1 study, Study 101 that established maximum tolerated dose of Vyxeos, 3 Phase 2 studies that established the drug’s cardiac safety, and a Phase 3 trial, Study 301.

In Study 301, Jazz Pharmaceuticals enrolled around 300 treatment-naïve AML patients in the age group of 60 to 75, who demonstrated one out of the four high risk features including t-AML, AML with MDS history with or without taking HMA therapy, AML with history of CMML, and de novo AML with MDS karyotype.

All of these patients were also fit to tolerate standard induction chemotherapy. Patients were then stratified across age groups 60–69 and 70–75 as well as across these risk features and were randomized to either receive Vyxeos or 7+3 regimen. For all those patients who managed to reach remission after two cycles of induction, up to 2 cycles of consolidation were administered.

The primary endpoint of this trial was median overall survival with patients tracked till death or 5 years after completion of study. In the Vyxeos arm, the median overall survival was 9.5 months compared to 5.9 months for patients receiving standard of care regimen, implying 31% reduction in risk of death (linked above) for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ drug.

Vyxeos also fared better in case of 12-month and 24-month survival rates as compared to “7+3” regimen. The trial also demonstrated higher complete remission rates as well as reduced 30-day and 60-day mortality rates for patients on Vyxeos as compared to standard of care, which helped more patients opt for allogenic HSCT. Finally, at the end of 30 days, both Vyxeos and “7+3” showed similar adverse event rate.

Combiplex technology has helped optimize Vyxeos therapy.

While traditional combination-regimen based chemotherapy such as “7+3” is administered to patients through intravenous infusions or IV, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has developed Combiplex technology, which ensures optimal delivery of Vyxeos. In case of IV, drugs are administered individually one after the other. This leads to uncoordinated pharmacokinetics as the distribution and excretion of individual drugs can vary, resulting in sub-optimal delivery of the combination regimen to the tumor sites.

Combiplex is effective in delivering optimal combination therapies to patients. This nanoscale delivery complex combines the two drugs, cytarabine and daunorubicin, together termed as Vyxeos, within the lysosome and delivers fixed and synergistic dosage to the tumor.

Beyond Vyxeos, Combiplex technology can also help Jazz Pharmaceuticals use this delivery mechanism for treating other cancers as well as for diseases other than cancer. It can also help accelerate clinical trial process and regulatory approvals for new investigational drugs in Jazz’s pipeline.

And Vyxeos is well placed to capitalize on a significant part of this underserved market.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals has developed a well-rounded strategy to rapidly boost adoption of Vyxeos in the US. This includes expanding sales force team strength from 35 to 55 and expanding field reimbursement teams. The company already has personnel trained in ALL, Bone Marrow Transplant or BMT, and AML areas. And Jazz has benefitted from the overlap in Defitelio and Vyxeos accounts.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals has picked up 75 high transplant volume accounts (linked above) in the US comprising of academic centers, community hospitals, and physician practices. The academic centers are the primary target for the company since they account for 6% of total institutions treating AML patients in the US, but have managed to administer therapy to 47% AML patients.

And the company is also actively reaching out to payer community, creating awareness for the burden of the disease and explaining how Vyxeos can prove to be a cost-effective option.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals is all set for both geographic market expansion as well as label expansion of Vyxeos. The company has planned to submit marketing authorization application or MAA in Europe in Q4 2017. (linked above). Jazz Pharmaceuticals has already started taking steps to increase sales force team and create awareness amongst payer, physician, and patient community in Europe.

And then for expanding the label of this drug, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plans to position Vyxeos as a backbone therapy instead of “7+3” in combination with other cytogenetic agents for t-AML and AML-MRC patients. Jazz Pharmaceuticals is also striving to extend clinical benefits of Vyxeos to other AML patient segments. Currently, Vyxeos is being explored in Phase 3 trials for AML patients with FLT-ITD mutation. The long-term goal of the company, however, is to expand label of Vyxeos in other hematologic malignancies such as MDS and ALL.

Erwinaze and Defitelio may pose certain risks to Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ revenue growth.

While the company’s oncology portfolio seems extremely promising, it should be remembered that there are operational challenges with Erwinaze and Defitelio, while it will be too early to comment on Vyxeos, given its very recent market launch.

Though the company anticipates to control supply challenges for Erwinaze by 2018, there still remains a high uncertainty about Jazz Pharmaceuticals' ability to stick to the timeline, given the involvement of external UK government-owned drug manufacturer, Porton Biopharma Limited. Defitelio has also been seeing adult patients delaying treatment, which can ultimately result in reduced revenue growth.

Finally, given the high price of Vyxeos, payer community across the world may introduce several pre-authorization constraints as well as demand higher discounts to add the drug to their formulary.

Investors, thus, should be cognizant of these risks before picking up Jazz Pharmaceuticals as a long-term investment opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.