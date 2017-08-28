L Brands - Looking For Positives In The Q2 Earnings Report

L Brands Q2 earnings headlines

On August 16, L Brands (LB) reported Q2 earnings. EPS came in at $0.48, beating earnings consensus by $0.04. The company reduced FY 2018 EPS guidance to $3.00-$3.20 versus previous guidance of $3.20-$3.40. Investors responded negatively to the earnings report and shares fell another 5% on August 17. On a year to date basis shares are down 44%

LB data by YCharts

Figure 1: L Brands - Year to date change in share price

In Q2, Victoria's Secret comparable sales came in at -14%. After adjustments for the exit of the swimwear and apparel categories, comparable sales are -5%. Comparable sales for L Brands are -8%, or -2% adjusted for the exit. These results aren't necessarily good. However, there are positives in the other segments. The other segments include Bath & Body Works, International, and Other (La Senza, Henri Bladel). The article will take a closer look at these segments.

L brands sales distribution between segments

Figure 2 shows the distribution between Victoria's Secret domestic market sales and the other segments sales.

Figure 2: Victoria's Secret domestic market and other segment sales

The figure shows Victoria's Secret domestic sales comprise over 60% of total sales in Q1, Q2, and Q3. The numbers are lower in Q4, due to seasonality in Bath & Body Works sales. The figure shows a decline in Victoria's Secret domestic market sales as a percentage of total sales. Victoria's Secret domestic sales in Q2 2017 are 60% versus 65% in Q2 2016. Victoria's Secret domestic sales were 63.1% in FY 2015, 61.9% in FY 2016, and are 61.2% year to date.

The positives in the other segments

All numbers in the paragraph are sourced from the Q2 2017 earnings presentation and Q2 earnings commentary (Available here under Quarterly Earnings).

The first positive is Bath & Body Works sales growth.

Figure 3: Bath & Body Works - Sales and YOY growth.

Bath & Body Works sales growth has been consistent in 2016 and 2017. The only exception is Q1 2017. The sales growth for Q2 2017 is 7.4%, driven by 6% growth in comparable sales. The operating margin is 18.2% down slightly from 18.5% in Q2 2016. Operating income is up 5% driven by the sales growth.

Bath & Body Works direct sales growth is the next positive. Direct sales are $107 million in Q2 2017 and comprise 12.5% of total Bath & Body Works sales. Direct sales are up 16% for the quarter.



Figure 4: Bath & Body Works direct - Sales and YOY growth.

International sales are $114 million in Q2 2017. Sales are up 14.2% for the quarter and comprise 4.1% of total company sales.

Figure 5: International - Sales and YOY growth.

International operating margin and income are both down significantly. Margins declined from 7.6% in Q2 2016 to 1.5% in Q2 2017. The company reports: "Operating income declined by $6.0 million to $1.7 million, as an increase in the franchise businesses and travel retail was more than offset by increased infrastructure and pre-opening rent costs in China and a decline in the UK business" (Source: Earnings commentary p.10). The decline in margins is driven by investments in the business. Pre-opening costs are a one time expense. The company opened 2 stores in China this year and will open four more. The new store openings will put further pressure on 2017 international margins. There is a good chance margins will bounce back in 2018.

The other sales segment consists of La Senza and Henri Bladel. The sales growth is 11% in Q2 2017. Sales growth is accelerating, but operating income is negative. Operating income is -$40 million and the operating margin is -29.9% versus -23.4% a year earlier. The company should lever sales growth or, if trouble persists, sell the segment.

Figure 6: Other segment - Sales and YOY growth

The last positive is Victoria's Secret direct sales. I have written quite negatively about the direct sales in the article: L Brands - Victoria's Secret Direct Sales Are Bleeding. This was unwarranted. The company reported: "Direct sales declined 26%, driven by the exit of swim and apparel. Go-forward sales in the direct channel increased 11%" (Source: Earnings commentary p.6). The 26% decline in direct sales is completely driven by the exit of swimwear and apparel.

Conclusion

The 2017 earnings guidance and Victoria's Secrets results weren't good. However, the company is performing well in the other segments. The sales growth in these segments is between 7%-14%. Additionally, Victoria's Secret direct sales are growing 11% on a go forward basis. The company is set for growth in 2018, and attractively valued on an 11.5x forward PE ratio.

