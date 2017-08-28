USA Technologies: Growth Slowing And Cracks Beneath The Surface. 50% Downside To Fair Value

This week USA Technologies formally reported the previously announced 4Q17 results. Total revenue grew by 56% y/y to $34.3M, comprised of 22% growth in License & Transaction revenue and 134% growth in Equipment sales. In aggregate gross margins fell 450bps y/y to 21.9%, the lowest level since the fourth quarter of fiscal 2009. Equipment sales gross margin fell from 17.0% in the year ago period to 8.9%, and License & Transaction gross margin increased from 30.5% to 32.8%, y/y. Operating income was $432,000, yielding operating margins of 1%, and cash from operations was negative $2.5M as the company is still unable to generate any positive economic return. In addition, because cap-ex has been elevated, free cash flow was negative $3.7M in the quarter, and negative $10.8M for the full year. This is a 180 degree turn from the strides the company made in F2016 when it generated $6.5M in free cash flow, and helps explain why the company completed an equity offering despite having net cash on the balance sheet and supposedly being on the cusp of a free cash flow inflection point. The company also gave F2018 guidance for revenue of $122M-$127M and Adjusted EBITDA of $9.6M-$10.6M. While revenue guidance was higher than the $118M the street was expecting, EBITDA guidance missed the $11.6M consensus number. This higher revenue guidance and lower Adjusted EBITDA imply downside to consensus margin estimates in 2018. These results, in addition to deteriorating per connection revenue generation, reinforce my thesis that the company is not at a profitability inflection point, and will have to further sacrifice margins to sustain the growth Wall Street is expecting. At 30x forward EBITDA, a 200% premium to peers, there is 50% downside to fair value of $2.89.

One of the primary points of the bull thesis for USAT over the past three to four years has been that the company is at a profitability inflection point, on the cusp of generating significant amounts of free cash flow. The most recent quarter and fiscal year exemplify why this is not the case, and if anything proves the company is back to its old money-losing ways. The biggest drag on profitability in the quarter was that gross margins continued to decline dramatically, taking another step function down to 21.9%.

Interesting to note that while revenue growth accelerated to 56% y/y, the vast majority (~80%) of that growth was due to hardware sales, where gross margins fell 810bps to 8.9%. It’s not a shock that the company was able sell more units: If you dramatically lower the price of your product you will create more demand. Moreover, there’s very little differentiation between USAT’s products and its competitors’. Based on discussions I’ve had with former employees, the decline in gross margins has as much to do with increased competition as it does USAT’s willingness to lower prices in order to grow its connection base. As you can see from the following pictures, there is essentially zero differentiation between USAT’s products and those of its competitors:

(Source: USAT website, Cantaloupe website, Crane website)

Both competitors also have sophisticated inventory management and route optimization platforms. Crane and Cantaloupe both claim their software reduces working capital expenses, reduces the length of routes by >40% and creates a significant same store sales lift. Moreover, while the bull narrative is now centered around increasing unit adoption in order to generate sales on the backend services, in reality USAT already has a vendor management system offering, and in fact it was being subsidized as recently as 2Q17.

(Source: USAT website)

Even if you were to completely disregard the fact that gross margins have fallen by 2000bps over the past four years, there are other metrics that indicate that the underlying economics of the business are deteriorating. The first clear example is that License & Transaction revenue per connection fell year over year by 5.2% this quarter, the fifth straight quarter of year-over-year decline.

(Calculated as: L&T Revenue/Average Number of Connections in a period.)

I believe there are likely two reasons for the decline. The first reason is likely due to the company’s lowering of the price of some of its services, as seen in the above VMS advertisement pulled from USAT’s website. I think this is probably due to increased competition in the space. I believe the second possible explanation is that the new units are being installed at less profitable locations, i.e. the market is becoming saturated. It would only make sense that the highest grossing vending machines would get upgraded first; and, now that there are 550,000+ connections it is likely the incremental units are being added at second- and third-tier locations, which inherently generate less revenue per connection. Therefore, we are seeing a clear divergence between net connection growth and total License & Transaction revenue growth. Notice that while net connection growth has been higher year over year in four of the past six quarters, License & Transaction revenue growth has actually been materially lower year over year in each of the past four quarters.

As you can see, License & Transaction revenue growth has not only been diverging from net connection growth, but it also has been falling nominally on a year over year basis. It’s an interesting dichotomy, because the slowing License & Transaction revenue growth has coincided with small sequential gross margin improvements in each of the past four quarters. This is validation of my thesis, which I believe will continue to play out: Revenue growth, in both Equipment sales and License & Transaction sales, will slow, and margins will firm, or margins will continue to fall as management tries to keep up with Wall Street revenue growth expectations. With respect to License & Transaction revenue it seems management has made the decision to slow revenue growth in order to hold gross margins, for the time being at least.

On top of plummeting gross margins and slowing License & Transaction revenue growth, there is another concerning aspect to the most recently reported results: USAT has reverted back to burning a significant amount of free cash flow. This is surprising given that the company should be generating lots of cash from operations due to the Quick Start program, and also because capital expenditures have unexpectedly risen significantly compared to the prior two fiscal years. With respect to the first issue, i.e., a lack of cash from operations, what’s interesting is the Quick Start program was designed to alleviate the issue of USAT having to finance its growth on the company’s balance sheet. The program is designed so that USAT sells the device to a third-party lessor, who in turn leases the device to the customer, and gives USAT a portion of the fees. This theoretically allows USAT to recognize the sale up front, off-load the device from its balance sheet to the lessor’s, and run the expenses through COGS rather than capital expenditures. However, in a surprising development, USAT has been financing the Quick Start program on its own balance sheet over the past two quarters, which has inflated both sales and ‘financed-receivables’. Because the company is recognizing the present value of the lease payments as a sale, but doesn’t receive the payments up front, this has been a significant drag on cash from operations over the past two quarters and fiscal year.

The obvious effect is that because USAT is recognizing the sale on a GAAP basis, but there’s no cash generated, free cash flow is significantly less than reported net income. In fact, free cash flow (defined as cash from operations less capital expenditures) was the lowest since F2010. This might help explain one reason why the company wanted to do an equity raise that diluted the share count by ~24%, and use the proceeds from general corporate purposes.

Also take note of the selective disclosure by management. For example, the fact that the company was generating positive amounts of free cash flow in 2016 was highlighted at the top of the press releases. However, “free cash flow” has not been mentioned in a press release since 2Q16.

What’s concerning about the increased use of the company financing Quick Start leases on its own balance sheet is two-fold: 1) The obvious free cash flow drag, and 2) The fact that the company previously stated that it did not expect financed receivables to increase in the future, and the reason why. From page 29 of USAT’s 2015 10-K:

This is concerning, given that financed receivables have now increased significantly in the most recent two quarters, as shown in the table above. Therefore, is USAT financing QuickStart leases for customers who are unable to secure third-party leasing? And, if so, what does that imply regarding the certainty and sustainability of future cash flow from the program? In addition, it’s interesting to note that the sequential increase in equipment sales revenue is close to the amount of increase in finance receivables.

It’s worth noting that USAT’s CFO mentioned on the call that due to timing of finance receivables the cash balance would’ve been $20M at the end of the quarter versus the $12.8M on the balance sheet. This implies a $7M cash inflow that the company will likely record in 1Q18. However, even including this $7M timing issue, the company would have still generated negative ($3.8M) of free cash flow during F2017. As was the case in the two press releases listed above, I’m sure the company will highlight this cash flow next quarter, just as they omitted the negative cash flow development over the past two.

Fiscal 2018 guidance also highlights the creative ways management likes to paint the financial story. The company gave guidance for $122M-$127M of revenue and $9.6M-$10.6M of Adjusted EBITDA. From the press release:

This is extremely misleading, however, as the company just issued 9.6M new shares in a secondary offering, increasing the diluted share count by 24%. Using the new, correct total diluted share count of 50.1M, Adjusted EBITDA growth guidance is a paltry 9%-10%. This is 75%-80% below the growth rate the company highlighted in the press release (35%-50%), and a deceleration from the 18% growth in F2017.

There’s another potential negative development: The company’s three-year agreement with Visa, which grants USAT certain promotional interchange reimbursement rates, expires on October 31, 2017.

(Source: USAT 10-K. Emphasis mine.)

It’s unclear the severity of the potential implications, but it stands to reason that if temporary promotional discounts are rescinded, the margin profile for the License & Transaction segment could come under incremental pressure.

With the stock trading at 52-week highs and 30x forward EBITDA, it seems unlikely that any of the fundamental deterioration and risks are being factored in at the moment. Going forward I believe that you will start to see more of what is occurring in the License & Transactions segment, i.e., either year over year growth will slow because the company wants to maintain margins, or margins will continue to come under pressure for the sake of maintaining revenue growth to appease Wall Street. Moreover, despite large increases in revenue and net connections (which as a reminder are two of the primary metrics management’s bonus incentives are based on), the company burned through the most free cash flow since 2010. Based on the above factors I believe USAT’s fundamentals are breaking down, as opposed to the story-telling about a grand inflection point you’ll hear from most. As these trends continue to become more apparent, I believe the multiples at which the stock trades will come under pressure, and that there is 50% downside to fair value.