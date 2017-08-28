Post-Harvey, The Case For Small-Mid Cap Economy-Sensitive Stocks

After prior disastrous hurricanes the past 25 years, the economy and stock market have been strong; this pattern may repeat.

The article explains the premise of the argument and briefly presents specific examples of relatively unheralded stocks that may continue to "work."

Background

Tracking the positioning of speculators versus commercial hedgers in key futures markets has provided actionable information many times for me since I began doing this post-Great Recession. Currently, a potentially noteworthy pattern appeared at the end of the week that supports the thesis I laid out on August 11 in The Case For North American Cyclical Stocks.

This technical pattern also supports the general idea I've been getting at to be wary of mega cap or very large cap stocks where the valuations and/or fundamentals do not justify the prices.

An explanation of the FINVIZ charts used in this article: net positioning is shown via three colored lines at the bottom panel or panels that FINVIZ places below the price charts.

The green line represents the net positioning of the commercial hedgers. For the first chart, that would tend to be copper miners or other companies that are inherently "long" copper but want to hedge their exposure to copper prices.

Whatever level the green line is at is equal and opposite to the net positioning of the speculators, i.e. specs. The specs are shown by FINVIZ into large and small specs. The large specs are generally commodity trading advisors called CTAs in the literature, as well as large hedge funds and other funds. Small specs may be individual traders, small funds, etc.

In classic commodities trading, the specs are right more often than they are wrong, and thus following their net positioning should be better than using them as a contrary indicator. That's because in classic deliverable commodity trading, such as in agricultural products, the specs essentially have acted as profit-seeking insurers. In contrast, the commercial hedgers have been most interested in preventing a wipe-out if prices crash and have sold some or most of their production forward at a predetermined price that, on average, induces the specs to commit capital to this market.

How much these patterns are still true today is not something I can comment on; and in financial futures, which are generally considered non-deliverable, I'm not sure if the old theories that applied to ag producers of a bygone age apply in theory, or in practice, today.

Because each futures trade has a party taking one opposing side of the trade, in and of itself, positioning of one class of traders - specs vs. hedgers - does not move prices.

Before presenting these points, clearly, they are just a piece of the puzzle. Whether they have any value at all is to be determined. I do find them worth looking at, as unlike sentiment surveys, these show real money put on the line by speculators and commercial participants.

Supporting the bull case for the economy first up is a multi-year look at "Dr. Copper," oft-said to be the commodity with a Ph.D. in economics.

Copper (JJC) goes from bearish to bullish, and so do the specs

The chart below presents a multi-year view of copper from FINVIZ, i.e. the "W" or weekly view. (The tabs on the top right of the web page allow the common "D" or daily view to be seen, as well as the "M" or monthly ultra-long term view.)

The time frame for copper and the other charts presents a 5+ year view.

Note the trend reversal that began around the time of last November's US election. Also, note how the commercial hedgers were generally taking the long side of the trade while the specs went short, all the way from early 2013 to Q4 last year. Then, the specs figured out or guessed right last year that the long bear market in copper was over, and the large specs went long. This trend change is seen by the red line going from mostly negative to mostly positive, and the green line doing the opposite since the beginning of last November (timing best seen on the "D" view):

I actually began going long and writing bullishly on the cyclicals in June, after the Brexit-related sell-off, before the trend change that the Trump victory catalyzed.

This change in how copper was acting solidified my views.

What we see now is rising bullish spec sentiment together with a price breakout. Since these traders have been right on trend for years, whether bearish or bullish, this pattern may favor a continuation of the bull trend in copper, though perhaps with another horizontal consolidation as occurred for over half a year, given the extent of the move above $3.07 Monday morning.

Not shown, but the rise in copper prices has been accompanied by a rise in some other sensitive metals prices. Many of these are not traded on public markets, but other are, such as palladium (PALL).

Note further that these sorts of basic commodities do not by themselves move general consumer prices much anymore, but when they are rising, interest rates tend not to fall further. So, increases in prices of raw materials do not necessarily mean that inflation is going to rise, or at least not rise much.

I'm not going to show crude oil because of the mega-disaster of Hurricane, now Tropical Storm Harvey. WTI crude prices could drop while world prices rise. RBOB gasoline prices have to soar. How many refineries will be shut down, and for how long, is not known yet. Apparently, the effects of Harvey on crude oil production in the US will be relatively small.

Next up: an interesting technical disparity between small and large cap stock indices.

Is the Russell 2000 (IWM) ready to move on up?

When the specs have gotten bearish on the Russell 2000 as much as they are now, it has marked a bottom. Here is the IWM chart showing the latest sell-off in the uptrend, with heavy net bearish betting by the large traders, joined very recently by bearish net bets by the small traders:

This bearishness by the specs has been a contrarian bullish pattern several times in the past five years, going back to the interim bottoms in late 2012 (after Hurricane Sandy), Q3 of 2014, and Jan.-Feb. 2016 to see comparable or lesser degrees of bearishness on IWM. While there is no certainty on timing, the green line seen now is so far above the zero line (heavy long positioning by commercial hedgers) that its extreme level may be a bullish portent going forward.

This pattern has worked during this year as well; the late March-April and late May minor bottoms in IWM were also marked by surges in spec bearishness, matched by hedgers taking long positions.

So, this pattern has worked well all 2017 as well as for the past five years.

Since the commercial hedgers have been correct when positioned nearly this amount long, and the bearish specs have been wrong, the conclusion I draw from this is to evaluate smaller names for long positions, or simply to buy IWM.

In view of the negativity by the specs for IWM, it was a bit surprising that the positioning in the futures in the major large cap indices, SPY and DJIA (DIA), gave me opposite signals.

Checking out who's been right on the SPY and DIA - why it's flashing orange or even red right now

The DIA is the more dramatic of the two. The bullish positioning of the specs, basically the large traders (red), is extreme. Focus on the bottom panel only (DIA x 5):

This sort of extreme has been problematic in this index both going to 2012 and within the past year, which suggests caution in adding new money to a Dow-type stock right now, unless there is a specific reason to want to own, or own more of, that particular name. Note that trading in DIA futures has probably picked up in volume over time, beginning from a low base.

The much more popular S&P 500 (SPY) has indicators I found that are more subtle, but it is also suggesting caution. Here, I watch the blue line, the small traders. For some reason, they have been wrong on trend for the full size SPY (top panel) and predictive on the e-mini (bottom panel). Here's the graph:

Looking at the top panel, virtually, every time the small traders on this full size contract got excited and got net bullish, with the blue line going much above the zero line, a short term top ensued. A tip-off that the bull market was resuming was the blue line going negative; thus, a good contrarian indicator.

This pattern was seen in the choppy uptrend in 2012-3. It was seen most dramatically in the sell-offs in Q3 2015 and Q1 2016, when these small traders got very bearish just when they should have been getting bullish. When those corrections ended and the breakout ensued, then the short term top of the move up was accompanied by the small specs going bullish.

In contrast, the small specs on the e-mini, or ES, contract, have generally been positioned opposite to the small specs on the standard contract and have been good traders with whom to be aligned.

As of the above chart, even on the multi-year time frame, we can see that the small traders are positioned bullishly, which has been a reliable signal for lower prices even during the uptrend periods. The small traders in the e-mini are bearish on balance, and that's been a signal to follow.

Making sense of the stock market signals

The two strongest signals are contrarian bullish ones on the very small cap names, the Russell 2000, for which a leading ETF is IWM, and a bearish one for the DJIA, for which the DIA is the prototype ETF.

The weaker signal is for the S&P 500, and that's bearish but more subtle, but still with a good track record going back to 2012.

As a long-only investor, seeing a potential buy signal in the Russell 2000 supports my interest in smaller less-followed names, which may have been less prone to momentum trading in its various forms and which may have certain value characteristics, or at least relative value characteristics.

Now, we need to think of the macro event of the huge disaster of Harvey.

How may Hurricane/TS Harvey change things? A look back...

A significant minority of US refining capacity is now offline. If there is less refining done, then gasoline prices need to rise, but WTI oil may be less valuable. Instead, price increases could be centered on world crude, such as Brent and various Arabian and other crudes. The futures curve on the out months in gasoline does not suggest a big impact for more than a few months.

Best wishes to all harmed by Harvey.

After the disaster, rebuilding occurs. This causes an uptick in (unwanted) economic activity. After Hurricane Andrew in 1992 and Hurricane/storm Sandy in 2012, the stock market and economy moved up, having been in somewhat of a funk. Neither of those did much if any damage to refineries. Hurricane Katrina in 2005 is the closest example to Harvey, and separately, other hurricane damage was done to Texas later that season. Looking back at the SPY in 2005 from the time of Katrina onward, nothing much happened to it. It dropped about 1% after Katrina and then kept advancing in its established bull trend.

Interest rates moved up after all three hurricanes mentioned above.

So, without knowing just how bad things will be when the storm finally moves on, it can be predicted that a large amount of renovation and rebuilding will be needed in the South Texas area and environs. With new home construction in the US running around 0.8 million homes per year and numerous homes and commercial buildings damaged badly or destroyed by Harvey, this could well be a macro event for the price of lumber, concrete, other building materials - and for labor. Harvey should be good for home supply companies such as Home Depot (HD) and Lowe's (LOW). Looking back at HD, it closed around $38 on Sept. 1, 2005, just as Katrina was doing its damage. By November 1, HD hit $43 and reached as high as $44 in Q1 2006 before succumbing to the collapsing housing bubble, eventually bottoming as low as $17.49 in Q1 2009.

Some smaller construction and supply companies had much stronger performance post-Katrina, of course.

It's always strange and disconcerting to think this way, but the serious devastation caused by Harvey may well be reflected in the financial markets as bullish.

Bullish for the wrong reason, but bullish nonetheless for a number of economically sensitive stocks.

Concluding thoughts - putting multiple factors into the mix

With all the usual caveats, the main point of this article is to put forth for your consideration the idea that markets could be at or near an inflection point. Smaller stocks may have been relatively neglected in favor of famous names or "safe" dividend stocks such as GE (GE); but some of these have stopped working for investors. Interest in alternative themes could increase.

Rather than the same Internet names and other "growth" names that were large cap and are now mega cap, or were mid cap and are now large cap, it may be time for investors to rediscover and revalue some unglamorous names with solid earnings trends, solid financials, dominance in their areas of concentration, and, often, above-average dividends.

And, the trend of economies surprising to the downside could be over for a while, as well.

Some of the revaluation could be relative. For example, I am long Target (TGT) and added to it when AMZN made its late-week announcement that Monday, Whole Foods (no more stock symbol) would belong to it and the price-cutting will begin. TGT, at $55 at Friday's close, is just below the $30 B market cap level that may differentiate mid caps from large caps. It's not undiscovered; but compare it to AMZN's market cap, and TGT is tiny in the stock market, at a low P/E. One can say somewhat similar things about Costco's (COST) valuation versus that of AMZN, though COST has been a large cap for years.

Moving to even more economically sensitive names, Thor Industries (THO), the world's largest RV manufacturer, is neither cheap not expensive on various metrics. It is, however, cheap to the market, and if high gas prices post-Harvey do not harm sales, it's in a hot industry that may be recovering from years of relative depression. Among the dining-out sector, Darden (DRI), proprietor of Olive Garden and other concepts, is off its high despite far outperforming its peers lately in same store sales. A bargain name relative to the market and its own trading history is the small cap, Cheesecake Factory (CAKE), which has also been outperforming its peers operationally. CAKE has close to 20% of its float sold short, possibly on the theme that since it's largely mall-based, it's in trouble. But it's in Class A malls that are doing well.

There are aspects to the theme laid out in this article and others by me over the past months that reprise themes that worked in the 1999-2000 period, namely to begin focusing on value rather than growth, and physical "stuff" rather than electrons.

Of course, the differences were more stark by sector then. And, there had been no QE, so the overwrought equity markets left interest rates in 2000 attractive relative to inflation. And, Old Economy stocks were valued normally, i.e. attractively, in absolute terms. Cash yielded 6% or higher in parts of 2000 and also was a reasonable place to hide, with inflation more like 3%.

Today, cash rates are below the rate of inflation and all financial asset prices key off that and have been fueled by years of QE, trillions of dollars worth in the US alone. Thus, there are few truly attractive stocks in a classic sense; relative value is what I see and investing in relative that often requires patience.

So, to wrap up, this article suggests that net positioning of speculators in the futures market may point to:

ongoing strength in copper prices (supported by other sensitive metals), which is a positive for the global and US industrial economy

contrarian rebound potential for small cap stock indices such as the Russell 2000

short term danger in large and mega caps such as those that comprise the DIA and, to a lesser extent, the SPY.

The above leads me to a bias toward economically sensitive less well-known names.

Supporting that are the following points:

overwrought valuations in many glamour stocks and aging industrial names

depressed relative valuations in many small and mid cap stocks

continued importance of the physical world, not just the digital world (exemplified sadly by Harvey)

preference of the administration to grow manufacturing jobs in the US

the Tech Wreck, followed by a bull market in "stuff"

historical pattern of improving economies post-major disasters.

I accept the premise that due to QE, forward returns from financial assets in the US are likely to be lower than previously.

With a patient time frame, I continue to find investable names in stocks that perform real services and produce or transport real things, that have traditional valuations (though never really cheap anymore), that usually pay dividends, and that are mostly out of the hype cycle of the mainstream financial media.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HD, COST, DRI, CAKE, THO, AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.