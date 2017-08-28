Wells Fargo Is Wrong About Exxon Mobil

Last week, Wells Fargo (WFC) stated that Exxon Mobil (XOM) should try to ramp up its share price by hiking its dividend -- that is not only an unsustainable dividend policy, it is also contrary to everything Exxon Mobil stands for as a company. Exxon Mobil has merit as an income investment, but not due to the proposed strategy that Wells Fargo wants to see.

Wells Fargo has proposed that Exxon Mobil should boost its dividend in order to lift the price of its shares, as such a signal by the company's management would (according to Wells Fargo) attract more investors to Exxon Mobil's shares.

XOM Free Cash Flow (ttm) data by YCharts

Over the last year Exxon Mobil's free cash flows have covered the company's dividend payments, but that was due to the impact of asset sales: In the most recent quarter, for example, operating cash flows (without asset sale proceeds) totaled $6.9 billion, which means free cash flows of $3 billion after we subtract $3.9 billion in capital expenditures.

Since Exxon Mobil's current quarterly dividend payments total $3.2 billion, the dividend was not fully covered by the company's cash flows (adjusted for asset sales).

Due to the fact that Exxon Mobil's production was actually down by one percent over the previous year's quarter (and in other recent quarters Exxon Mobil's production growth rates also were not that convincing) I believe that asset sales are not in the best interest of shareholders, especially if the proceeds are used to pay dividends instead of investing into future sources of revenues and earnings.

If Wells Fargo's wish came true and Exxon Mobil would hike its dividend substantially, the company would either be forced to accelerate its asset sales further to bring up the cash needed for those dividends, which would mean that Exxon Mobil's production would likely continue to fall, which would ultimately also lead to lower cash flows and earnings, or Exxon Mobil would be forced to take on a lot of new debt.

Exxon Mobil always was the oil major with the strongest balance sheet, rewarded with an AAA rating for many years. Over the last couple of years the company's balance sheet has gotten meaningfully weaker though, and Exxon Mobil's net cash position of $25 billion (ten years ago) turned into a net debt position of almost $40 billion.

A big increase to the company's dividend would accelerate the growth of Exxon Mobil's net debt further, and that would likely lead to even more downgrades going forward -- that is not in the best interest of the company's shareholders, especially those with a long term focus (which are not interested in short term price gains due to some dividend increase anyways).

XOM Net Total Long Term Debt (Annual) data by YCharts

Among the oil majors Exxon Mobil has always been the one delivering the best capital returns, and that's what the company should aim to do in the future as well:

XOM Return on Capital Employed (ttm) data by YCharts

Exxon Mobil's return on capital employed took quite a hit over the last couple of years, but has started to improve again, and is still higher than that of peers such as Chevron (CVX), Shell (NYSE:RDS.A)(NYSE:RDS.B) and BP (BP).

Exxon Mobil should focus on what the company has done best in the past: Project execution and delivering superior returns on investment relative to its peers. If the company should get into more debt at all, it should use those proceeds in order to invest into high grade projects that increase its capital returns -- lending money at a 3% rate and investing it at a 10% rate would be smart, lending money at a 3% rate and paying it out to the company's owners in order to produce a short term spike in its share price wouldn't be smart, I believe (it would lastingly damage the company's balance sheet).

Even if Exxon Mobil's free cash flows are growing again and the company's dividend payout ratio drops, big dividend increases should not necessarily be the top priority for the company:

XOM Stock Buybacks (ttm) data by YCharts

Exxon Mobil has put a focus on share repurchases in the past during times when its free cash flows were very high -- the company has bought back up to $35 billion worth of stock in one single year, whilst never paying out more than $13 billion in dividends in any single year.

XOM data by YCharts

Due to the fact that Exxon Mobil's shares are trading at a rather low price (and at a rather high dividend yield) compared to the trading range over the last decade, I believe that share repurchases could be beneficial at the current level (once Exxon Mobil starts to generate excess free cash flows). They would lower the share count and thus increase Exxon Mobil's EPS and free cash flow per share, and they would lower the total dividend payout (as dividends would have to be paid to less shareholders going forward).

Since the current valuation would make buybacks effective, and since we know Exxon Mobil is eager to reduce its share count with excess cash flows, I believe buybacks could be a better long term choice for the company to spend its cash on once cash flows are substantially higher than the current dividend level.

Exxon Mobil should still continue to raise its dividend once a year (as the company has done earlier in 2017), but the goal shouldn't be to manipulate the share price via a one time big dividend increase -- dividend increases should rather come in at a more consistent, slower pace that offsets inflation for those investors dependent on their dividends for their living expenses.

Takeaway

Right now Exxon Mobil is not producing free cash flows that are substantially higher than the company's dividend payments -- hiking the dividend substantially would weaken the company's balance sheet further.

Exxon Mobil should focus on bringing its returns on capital back to the level they were at a couple of years ago via cost cutting and high grading its project portfolio, and once that has happened and the company's cash flows are higher the company should rise its dividend slowly and steadily whilst reducing the share count -- a one time boost to the dividend is not in the best interest of long term focused investors, I believe, even if it could produce a short term price spike.

