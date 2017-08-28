Starbucks Is Getting Attractive

One company that is getting a lot of attention it doesn’t want is Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX). Instead of headlines about growth in China and the success story of revenue growth in the United States, the news is suddenly dominated by a declining stock, discussions if Starbucks’ growth story might have come to an end as well as analyst downgrades. Starbucks has been on my personal watchlist for quite some time, and in the following article, I will discuss if it will only stay on my watchlist or if it is time to buy.

To answer the question if investors should really be cautious and stay away from Starbucks as high growth rates are only yesterday’s news or if the decline is rather an over-reaction and might present a buying opportunity, we carefully examine different aspects. We take a very close look at the different aspects of Starbucks’ growth. We also look at the big potential threats (mostly China and the danger of a recession), but we also discuss the economic moat Starbucks has without any doubt. In the end, we try to combine all the information and provide an intrinsic value calculation to know if Starbucks is a buy right now or not.

The growth story

We start by taking a closer look at the growth story of Starbucks and especially examine the last few years. In the last quarter, Starbucks reported 8% revenue increase YoY as well as a 12% non-GAAP EPS increase YoY. The result was one of the biggest drops in the stock for quite some time. While many other companies (especially companies from the retail sector come to mind) would certainly be more than happy if they could report similar growth rates as Starbucks, for the coffee company these growth rates (and some other aspects) were a big disappointment. Starbucks has its own long-term growth target of more than 10% annually for revenue and between 15% and 20% for the earnings per share and these high growth rates are also reflected in Starbucks’ valuation.

Although there are bigger fluctuations, I think it is clearly visible that revenue growth declined over the last quarters. In 2015, the growth rates were significantly higher than in the years before, and for three quarters, Starbucks reported 18% YoY revenue growth, but since then the growth rates declined. This trend is visible through the orange 4-quarter average revenue growth rate that is declining since 2015. But more important than revenue are the earnings per share. In Q4 2013, Starbucks reported 37% YoY growth, and with some fluctuations, the growth rate declined to 12% in the last quarter. The yellow 4-quarter average also shows this constantly declining growth rate. Earnings per share still grow in the double digits, but obviously the growth rates are slowing down.

If we examine the growth potential of companies in the quick service restaurant (QSR) or retail sector, one of the most important numbers are the comparable sales because they tell us if a company is only growing by opening new stores (which is more expensive) or if they are also able to increase revenue in already existing stores (and increase margins). In the last quarter, the reported comparable sales still grew 5% in America - yet another growth rate that many other companies wish for. But for Starbucks, this number is rather problematic for two different reasons.

The comparable stores sales have been as high as 10% in previous quarters and slowly declined to only 5% right now. In the previous two quarters, the growth rate was only 3% and therefore as low as it hasn’t been in a long time. A second problem is the question where growth stems from. Until the beginning of 2014, growth mostly came from growing traffic – the growth rates were between 4% and 7% and only a small part came from increasing tickets. In 2014, the traffic growth rate fell to only 1% and overall comparable stores sales stemmed mostly from ticket growth. In the last 5 quarters, traffic growth was literally non-existing (traffic declined even in some quarters).

Although we have to acknowledge that growth is slowing down, it is certainly no reason to panic as there are many different ways how Starbucks can still grow its revenue. First of all, the number of Starbucks stores is still increasing – even in America. Starbucks opened 244 new stores during the last quarter and 1,002 new stores over the past 12 months in America. But aside from America, there are many different regions in the world, where Starbucks can still grow by just opening new stores. In my last article, I showed what countries are most promising – the big names will certainly be China, India, Brazil and Japan. Aside from growth by opening new stores, a big part of revenue growth will still come from comparable stores sales growth. Even if Starbucks is only able to increase comparable stores sales about 3-5%, the combination of new stores in countries like China or Brazil and comparable stores sales growth should enable them to meet their 10% revenue growth target.

Aside from the main drivers of growth (new stores and increasing comparable stores sales), there are some other possibilities of growth for the coffee maker. In some aspects, Starbucks could just follow the roadmap McDonald’s (NYSE: MCD) already provided: Similar to the drive-in, Starbucks could expand the possibilities to order quickly and take your coffee with you. Starbucks can also try to increase revenue by offering new products to attract new customers at those times of the day where traffic is rather weak right now. What the introduction of breakfast was for McDonald’s could be the offering of lunch or beverage and food in the evening for Starbucks. Other possibilities are greater peak-hour capacities to avoid awful long lines and new concepts like mobile payment (increased to 30% of transactions in the US) as well as mobile order and pay (increased to 9% of transaction in the US).

China as chance and potential problem

One of the most important countries for Starbucks right now is China. The coffee maker is present in China for 18 years and a big part of future growth is relying on China, which is a fast-growing market with currently about 2,600 stores in 127 cities. According to the earnings call, comparable sales grew 7% in China and growth was mostly due to the increase in traffic. According to Kevin R. Johnson, Starbucks is opening roughly 500 new stores in China every year and the growth rate will accelerate over time. In the last quarter, revenue grew 9.4% in the Asia-Pacific region, operating income increased 22.4% YoY. In my last article about Starbucks, I showed the relation between coffee consumption, the GDP, the urbanization rate and the number of Starbucks stores. According to the presented formula, China has the potential for 3,000 additional Starbucks stores, and with an increasing GDP and urbanization rate in China, the number could be much higher.

But China is not just an incredible opportunity for growth in the next years but also a potential risk. The concerns over China are not of economical nature but rather political. If relations between the United States and China get worse, it could have negative effects on Starbucks’ business. Many problems could arise like heavy fluctuating exchange rates with a negative effect on revenue. Even worse would be a trade war with dramatic consequences for many companies including sanctions or even the ban of foreign companies. Although first warning signs are on the horizon, there is no reason for concern yet. But if you are familiar with The Black Swan (by Nassim Taleb), you should know unexpected things with drastic consequences can happen. I personally still expect high growth rates in China for the foreseeable future, but I also want to address the potential dangers and will factor them in my calculation by using a high margin of safety.

Danger of recession

A second potential risk is another recession – maybe in the United States, but in other countries as well. Although coffee is an addictive product, Starbucks is not an anti-cyclical company. In times of recession and credit-contraction, there is no need for people to buy their cup of coffee at Starbucks. When people might lose jobs or probably can only work part-time, they have to cut back on their spending and a cup of coffee at Starbucks is money that could be saved because one can also drink coffee at home or buy it at another place where it is cheaper.

I am not saying that a recession is around the corner, but you shouldn’t be surprised if the economy might struggle in the next one or two years. Once again, we can mention the black swan as good metaphor. We don’t know if it might happen, but we should consider the possibility and it should be reflected in our intrinsic value calculation and buying decision.

Wide moat

Usually retailers and restaurants have difficulties to prevent people from switching to other retailers or restaurants because their business model is very simple. In the end, Starbucks is just selling coffee. The switching costs for customers are very low, the competition is intense as you can buy coffee almost everywhere and the barriers to entry are almost non-existing (it is not difficult to open a coffee shop). Starbucks has nevertheless a very wide moat – its brand name. According to Interbrand, Starbucks was ranked 64th of the most valuable brand names in the world and on the 6th place of the top growing brands in the world. Starbucks is also on the third spot of the most admired companies in the world (behind Apple and Amazon).

Every customer can choose which product to buy again and again – and there are plenty chances to buy a cup of coffee. The decision process is often led by different factors (we might buy the cheapest product, we might buy the product that is available the quickest way), but a recognizable brand name helps us to speed up the decision process – or maybe even skip it entirely. A recognizable brand name will make us choose only by the name and ignore other factors like price or sometimes even quality, because the brand name helps us to avoid the decision process and we often associate the brand names with different qualities and a feeling we might want to live through again. The brand might lead us to ignore price (Starbucks is certainly not the cheapest), fast availability (long lines at Starbucks) and instead we will choose the same as always because we know what quality to expect and maybe like the atmosphere or know we can count on free WiFi.

The wide moat and recognizable brand name will lead to many customers choosing Starbucks over other coffee shops and will make it particularly difficult for competitors to gain market share from Starbucks. This leads to pricing power for Starbucks (the ability to raise the price for a cup of coffee again and again without losing customers), which will lead to higher and long-lasting revenue growth for Starbucks.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

As we already showed above, the growth of Starbucks is slowing down, but the fear that Starbucks might not be able to grow any more seems to be exaggerated. For the following intrinsic value calculation, I assume that EPS growth will slow down gradually over the years to only 5% as final growth rate. Usually I assume that a company will grow about 3% into perpetuity, but for Starbucks we have to consider the above-mentioned moat that justifies a 5% growth till perpetuity (maybe even growth rates of 6% or 7%). For the last decade, free cash flow was about 88% of net income and we use the same number in the following calculation. And as always, I use a 10% discount rate.

By just looking at the intrinsic value of $69.56, Starbucks is undervalued right now, but we also have to consider the above-mentioned risks. On the one hand, we have the danger of another recession; and on the other hand, the risk of political problems or a growth slowdown in China. These risk factors are reflected by a high margin of safety – depending on your personal risk profile, I would advise at least 20% or even 25% as margin. Starbucks should therefore not be bought for more than $55.65 or for $52.17.

Conclusion

According to our intrinsic value calculation, Starbucks is already a buy if we consider a 20% margin of safety. In my opinion, there are currently two good entry levels, where Starbucks might find its temporary low. Currently, Starbucks is near the lows of February 2016 ($52.50) and November 2016 ($50.75) and these lows as well as the 200-week simple moving average at $50.45 are support levels for the stock. A second – and my preferred – entry level would be $42, where Starbucks marked the intraday low during the short panic in August 2015 (among many other stocks). As I wrote in my last article, this would be my preferred stock price, but I wouldn’t bet on that scenario to happen. One possibility would be to split the position and buy one part of the shares at current levels and another part if the stock will actually drop further.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SBUX over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All charts in this article are my own work and are based on Starbucks' SEC filings.