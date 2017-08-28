U.S. Dollar Continues To Fall Reaching Lows Of January 2015

Whereas a weaker dollar may be beneficial to the United States economy in the shorter-run, the longer-run implications of such weakness may not be in the country's best interest.

It appears that the value of the dollar will continue to decline further in upcoming months as international monies leave the United States.

The value of the US dollar continues to fall, but the Jackson Hole Conference appears to have had nothing to do with the decline.

The value of the US dollar continues to fall. For one, it now costs over $1.1900 to purchase one Euro.

The Wall Street Journal publishes two, dollar index numbers, the US dollar index was at 92.47 on Monday morning, August 28. This index had not been this low since January 14, 2015.

The WSJ dollar index was at 85.54 and again one has to go back to early January 2015 to find such low numbers.

Concerns have been expressed that money was leaving the United States and moving especially to Europe but also to other places in the world.

The interesting thing is that nothing earthshaking came out of the meeting of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming this year. Fed Chair Janet Yellen spoke about not pushing back recent bank re-regulation and Mario Draghi, President of the European Central Bank spoke about not going back to a world of protectionism.

It seemed as if the central bankers were well aware of how fragile global financial markets are at this time and went out-of-their-way to avoid getting into any discussion that might set off major movements either up -- or down.

So, we move on to other news.

“Safe haven” monies continue to leave the United States or move into other risk averse assets, like gold.

An ounce of gold on the morning of August 28 cost over $1,300. Right around the election of Donald Trump, an ounce of gold sold for around $1,225.

The biggest concern that now seems to be weighing on investors minds is the political risk that now seems to be buzzing around in everyone’s minds.

The first thing that strikes everyone here is the debate over the US debt ceiling that must be decided upon by the end of September. The other factor that seems to be on people’s minds centers on the Federal Reserve system.

Three things here: first, the “forward guidance” given markets by the Fed was that there would likely be another increase in the Fed’s target range for the federal funds rate this December.

Right now, however, “investors see only a 42% chance that the Fed sticks to its projection for another rate-increase this year….”

The second factor that investors have some concern over is the pending move by the Fed to begin to reduce the size of its balance sheet. Right now, the asset size of the Fed’s balance sheet is $4.5 trillion. Federal Reserve officials would like to reduce the size of the Fed’s balance sheet so that, if needed, the central bank could use “normal” open market operations - the buying and selling of US Treasury securities - to conduct monetary policy.

Since the end of the Fed’s third round of quantitative easing, which occurred in October 2014, the Federal Reserve officials have only use other tools, like repurchase agreements and term deposits, to manage Federal Reserve operations.

The use of “other” tools have been stretched pretty well to the limit and the Fed needs to get back the use of “normal” open market operations so as to be able to operate more effectively.

The third factor is the filling of the position of Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. Janet Yellen’s term ends in February 2018.

Gary Cohn, the head of president Trump’s National Economic Council is being touted as the leading candidate to take over once Yellen’s term is over.

Mr. Cohn has indicated that he is not in favor of a strong dollar. This is consistent with the views of president Trump, who has several times talked about achieving a weaker dollar. Mr. Cohn tends to favor lower interest rates and the support of a strong stock market.

This is just the opposite of what international markets seemed to be wanting from the United States last year as dollar cost of a Euro was around $1.0700, with the real belief that the value of the dollar might be heading to a $1.0000 Euro.

Now, faith appears to be waning over the commitment of the US government to a strong dollar and the economic policies that would be needed to achieve and sustain a strong dollar.

So, connected with the uncertainty of US economic policies and the uncertainties surrounding the future of the Federal Reserve, investors seem to be bailing out on the dollar.

Interesting that one year ago, global investors were supporting a future where the value of the dollar might be around parity with the Euro, and now is looking toward a future where the value of the dollar might be in the $1.2000 to $1.2500 range for the Euro.

This is a huge turnaround in the attitudes people have with respect to the value of the dollar and future of the United States.

The value of the US dollar has even declined since early November 2016 against the British pound. In late October 2016, it cost less than $1.2200 to purchase one British pound. Recently, the price of a pound has been in the $1.2800 to $1.3200 range, again reflecting the weakness of the US dollar.

And, this weakness has taken place as the British government, under the leadership of the Conservative Party and Prime Minister Theresa May, have floundered in the worst way about its efforts to leave the European Union, Brexit. Still the British pound rose in value against the dollar.

Paul Volcker, former Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, argued that the price of a country’s currency in foreign exchange markets was the most important price for an economy. I agree with him on this point.

A weaker currency may provide some boost to an economy in the short-run, but over the longer run a weak currency only implies a weak economy. So, to me, the falling value of the US dollar in foreign exchange markets does not really bode well for the US economy. Therefore, in my view, we are heading in the wrong direction.

