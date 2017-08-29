Patterson Companies: New Deals Could Begin Turnaround

Patterson Companies (PDCO) shares have slid to multi-year lows as two top executives stepped down and investors became concerned with market adversities facing each of the company’s businesses. While the company made no indication why its CEO abruptly stepped down, it did indicate that its animal health leadership change was part of its effort to build upon its sales momentum, synergy capture efforts and drive greater profitability for such division. We surmised that even greater change maybe ahead for the company whether by it selling itself as a whole entity or in multiple pieces. The company, which has two businesses (animal health and dental) participating in two markets with long-term favorable trends, continues to face near-term adversities caused by its transformative efforts. Over the past year, the company refocused its dental technology portfolio by electing not to extend its exclusive distribution rights for Dentsply International's (XRAY) Sirona CEREC technology. Such decision allows PDCO to expand its distribution platform to a wider range of product offerings that will allow it to provide the proper digital solution to any clinical environment. The ending of such exclusive agreement, however, has caused investors to sell off the company’s shares in the face of likely revenue/profit declines due to the end of such

PDCO’s most recent quarterly report saw it exceeding earnings estimates but missing revenue estimates. The company’s shares rose on the news, ending a month-long sell off. At the outset, the company noted it is in transition to: 1) meet the needs of dental practitioners and their demand for innovative technology; 2) improve sales and marketing efforts for its animal health business; 3) improve margins for its animal health business; and 4) make progress in its enterprise resource planning implementation. PDCO sees the dental equipment market as being in a period of change and combined with the company’s internal changes, its dental business has significantly impacted its latest quarter. In addition to sales force related impacts, the company’s equipment sales during the quarter reflected several factors including an influx of new digital equipment that will allow more customers to access a significantly wider range of digital dentistry options. While XRAY’s Sirona CEREC technology will remain an important strategic (but non-exclusive) partner for PDCO, the company has been preparing for the transition in its relationship with XRAY. Such preparation includes the company entering into new distribution dental technology agreements as the end of the exclusive agreement for Sirona CEREC technology approaches in September 2017.

Days before its latest earnings announcement, PDCO announced new deals for competing dental equipment designed to fill the gap from the end of its exclusive Sirona CEREC technology agreement. Just prior to its latest earnings report, the company announced distribution deals likely beginning to fill the void left by the exclusive Sirona CEREC deal. First, PDCO announced its agreement with developer-manufacturer 3Shape to distribute 3Shape TRIOS 3D intraoral scanners as well as its related software for dental practices including 3Shape Orthodontics, 3Shape Design Studio and 3Shape Implant Studio. Such agreement begins September 2017 and expands PDCO’s digital technology product portfolio in the U.S./Canada. The company sees such agreement as enhancing its ability to offer an expanded product portfolio to allow dental practices to meet their objectives with the 3Shape TRIOS intraoral scanner (which is known for its high accuracy, speed and wide range of treatment options.) Second, PDCO announced a distribution agreement for Align Technology’s iTero Element intraoral scanning system (which enables dentists to quickly scan, visualize changes in dentition, and perform restorative and orthodontic workflows). Such U.S./Canada agreement also begins in September 2017.

With respect to PDCO’s animal health business, it is concentrating on two key areas within such business including: 1) margin improvement through stronger partnering with product manufacturers; and 2) sales execution. In its latest quarter, the company saw stable to moderately improving end market conditions across its companion and production animal businesses. PDCO’s production animal customers experienced more favorable macroeconomics during the period with lower feed input costs and stronger end market pricing for animal protein. The company saw sales strengthen across all species categories in its production animal business. With respect to its goal of margin improvement, the company is executing well and gained share in its latest quarter as it aligns its marketing initiatives more closely with its manufacturers and improves its sales mix. Such efforts are having a positive impact and resulted in improved margins in the quarter. Aside from such animal health efforts, PDCO remains focused on its enterprise wide productive and efficiency initiatives that are essential to optimizing its operating model as it works towards driving revenue growth. The company is also becoming more disciplined in its spending, marketing and working capital optimization, and, such efforts are reflected in its lower level of operating expenses in its latest quarter.

PDCO recorded consolidated sales for its fiscal 2018 first quarter of 1.3 billion, a 2.1 percent decrease from the year-ago quarter. The company’s adjusted operating margins decreased to 5.6 percent as operating margin improvements in its animal health business were more than offset by the planned incremental costs from its ERP implementation. GAAP net income was 30.8 million (or $0.33 per share), a decrease from 38.9 million (or $0.40 per share). Adjusted earnings per diluted share from continuing operations were $0.44, a 14 percent decrease. The company’s dental business revenue decrease reflected the impact of its strategic initiatives as sales interruptions were higher than anticipated in the quarter for both dental consumables and technology equipment. The decrease in equipment sales was due to a decrease in Sirona CEREC product sales and other digital technology equipment. The company expects its technology equipment business adversities to persist through fiscal 2018 as it transitions to its expanded technology product portfolio. With respect to PDCO’s animal health business, however, it was encouraged by its sales performance and market share gains across such business in the quarter as animal health sales increased 1.8 percent.

As noted above, PDCO’s performance in its production animal business reflects stronger sales/share gains across all species. As such, the company is seeing production animal market improvement in end market pricing, which enables its producer customers to improve their profitability. Although the company’s animal health business gross margins remain under pressure, it continues to make progress on improvement at the operating margin level. Such margin challenges in animal health are largely a function of the company’s integration efforts where operational priorities led to under investments in marketing support and less focus on product mix. The company will continue to work to improve its animal health operating margin as follows: 1) better marketing and focus on sales product mix; 2) by more effectively partnering with its vendors; and 3) continued focus on cost controls and capturing the remaining integration synergy which will truly leverage the strength of its combined animal health platform. With such animal health efforts in mind, the implementation of PDCO’s ERP system rollout continued to progress as it is running over 75 percent of its U.S. computing animal and dental business on the powerful new platform. The company is already realizing some ERP-related distribution center efficiencies and how they pick, pack and ship orders.

PDCO’s new ERP platform will help it run its entire business with greater agility and with less working capital to free up cash for other strategic uses. In the near-term, however, the ERP system implementation is causing inconvenience and disruption to its customers and suppliers. With such ERP developments in mind, as noted above, PDCO’s new dental technology agreements begin in September 2017, which by no coincidence is when the Sirona CEREC exclusive technology agreement ends. Investors should see such agreements as a positive to drive growth past the dip in revenue/earnings resulting from the end of the exclusive Sirona CEREC agreement. With respect to the company’s animal health business, it has created a larger platform for growth through its expansion into the production animal market. PDCO's animal health business is now exposed to two markets with strong long-term growth catalysts, continuously improving companion animal (pet) trends and the growing global market for animal protein due to major demographic shifts. The company believes it has completed its major integration milestones to create a foundation for growth. Despite such belief, however, the company has admitted that its current financial performance has not yet reflected the strength of its transformation. (See our prior article for a discussion of PDCO's supplemental growth initiatives.)

Although PDCO continues to face near-term adversities, positive trends favor its businesses. Such trends include: 1) an aging human population; 2) a growing companion pet market due to strong relationships between pet owners and their pets; and 3) a growing production animal business due to an increased demand for protein. We believe that investors should consider PDCO shares now to collect a 2.75 percent dividend yield and to benefit from share price appreciation from the company's transformation as it unfolds through positive market trends and new distribution agreements.

Our View

Owning PDCO shares in recent years has not been an easy ride. Such shares are slightly lower than our $39 purchase price about 3 years ago. Few investors could have predicted the adversities the company has faced from its transformative activities. The rapid recent departure of two top executives does not help either. With that said, we are inclined to stay invested in the company’s shares a little longer to see how its transformation shakes out given the positive market trends the company sells into. New investors may want to consider investing in the company’s shares. While PDCO has taken steps to drive growth through acquisitions/divestitures, such efforts have adversely affected the company's businesses. Such adverse effects include: 1) its decision to move away from exclusivity and expand the dental sales channel to include new digital technologies beyond CEREC technology; 2) its ongoing acquisition integration efforts in its animal health business; and 3) its enterprise resource planning implementation. Although PDCO undertook its transformational initiatives to improve its long-term performance, it also recognized the short-term disruption these choices would likely cause.

We believe PDCO will work to adapt to and overcome any weakness in its animal health business due to animal health manufacturer consolidation which caused significant margin pressure on decreased rebates, product mix issues, and contract renegotiations. We also believe that the company will overcome weakness in its dental business due to market changes resulting from its ending of its exclusive Sirona CEREC agreement. The above-noted new agreements are a step in the right direction. Finally, if PDCO cannot resolve its transformational adversities in a timely manner, then the company will likely be sold off. We believe that investors should purchase the company's shares now on overall market weakness as the company will benefit by selling into markets that have positive long-term trends. PDCO's current price-to-earnings ratio is 26.25 and its forward price-to-earnings ratio is 16.40 based on fiscal 2018 earnings estimates of $2.30 and 15.25 based on fiscal 2019 earnings estimates of $2.48. We should note such estimates have fallen slightly in recent months. Over the long term, we believe that PDCO's transformation, despite the near-term adversities, will drive long-term growth and will reward an investor with share price appreciation, dividend growth and share buybacks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PDCO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.