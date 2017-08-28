I Sold Nvidia And Bought Delta Air Lines

Earlier in the year, Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (BKR.B) made headlines as massive investments into the domestic airlines were disclosed. I found these interesting, because I knew that Mr. Buffett had previously thought that airlines were an unattractive place to store capital (mainly, because they had a propensity to burn through it quickly). However, his mind must have changed, because in a matter of quarters, Berkshire had amassed near double-digit stakes in several domestic players in the industry. This seemed to be a call on the airline industry as a whole because of BRK’s willingness to own shares of all of the major players. We’ve watched as the domestic airlines have consolidated into the four major players that we know of today, alongside several regional and discount players as well. Now that the industry as matured, the airlines are posting record profits. What’s more, demand for air travel remains one a strong, upward trajectory, and it appears that Mr. Buffett and Berkshire plan on joining in on the profits.

And they weren’t the only ones. When Warren Buffett shows such great conviction, it only makes sense for other investors to follow. Why wouldn’t you? He’s one of if not the greatest investors of all time. I don’t know whether or not Berkshire was the chicken or the egg in this situation, but either way, as much as I might have liked to join in on this potentially lucrative trade, I didn’t want to chase the stocks as they soared (pun intended) ever higher. The airlines, which had been unloved by the market for years, suddenly spiked, more than 50% above 52-week lows, in several cases. For months now I’ve been waiting for this crowded trade to cool off. Well, after recent geopolitical unrest and several terrorist attacks, both domestic and worldwide, the airlines have shown a bit of weakness. I’ve decided to take advantage of this weakness, initiating a position in Delta Air Lines (DAL) at $45.52/share.

Before I get into Delta, I’ll discuss the trade that I put on to raise the funds for the DAL shares: trimming my Nvidia (NVDA) position at 165.28. I purchased a couple of lots of NVDA shares back in January and February of this year at $110 and then $117. I was up more than 40% on some of the shares that I held in a tax advantaged account and decided lock in some of these gains. Other than AMZN, NVDA is the most expensive stock that I own on a traditional price-to-earnings basis. NVDA currently trades for more than 40x the upper end of the range when it comes to analyst projects for 2019 earnings. This is a hefty premium, for sure. With this being said, I almost hated reducing my NVDA position because I’m still so bullish on the company long term. NVDA remains one of my larger positions, making up more than 2.15% of my overall portfolio after my recent sale. This weighting is down from 2.7% or so, prior to the sale.

Even though I have a hard time letting go of NVDA, which has been a big winner for me in the short term, this trade is an example of disciplined portfolio management: selling high and buying low. While NVDA trades for more than 40x forward earnings estimates, DAL trades for ~7.5x forward earnings estimates. Analysts expect Delta to earn $5.42/share in 2017 and $6.05/share in 2018. In 2016, DAL reported a GAAP EPS of $5.79. Right now, shares are trading in the $45 range, meaning that on a ttm, current year, and forward basis, we’re looking at single-digit P/E ratios all around.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Now, obviously it’s not fair comparing an airline to a semiconductor company head to head, but I do see them both as companies that operate in industries that thrive in bull market conditions (and would likely experienced above average suffering in the event of a bear market). They’re both relatively cyclical industries, though I think there are investors out there who would argue that both NVDA and DAL are benefiting from long-term secular tailwinds as well (I’m one of them). With that said, I wouldn’t be surprised to see above average volatility from both cutting edge semi’s as well as airlines. This industry outlook played a role in my willingness to swap NVDA out for DAL. I was considering selling a couple of defensive names that are expensive relative to their historical norms, but these are companies that would likely perform well in the event of a bear market and I didn’t want to shift my portfolio’s exposure in terms of cyclical versus defensive.

At the end of the day, I think both stocks are potential risks, but one is noticeably cheaper than the other. I acknowledge that I’m potentially reaching out for a falling knife with regard to DAL, and the airlines in general. That’s oftentimes what buying into weakness appears to look like at first. This is a risk that I’m willing to take. I’ve made good money in the past buying stocks that are selling off and while I’m not claiming that DAL is bottoming, I like the valuation proposition at current levels and if I’m wrong and the stock continues to fall toward prior lows, I’ll be more than happy to buy more shares, lowering my cost basis and increasing my yield on cost along the way. This is why I average into stocks slowly. I actually wouldn’t mind diversifying my exposure to the airline space, a la Buffett, over time as well. Southwest Airlines (LUV) boasts some attractive metrics, especially with regard to margins and profitability, and if the industry continues its negative trend, I’d like to add shares of LUV to my portfolio as well. I went with DAL first, because of its much higher yield, though I admit that LUV may well have better dividend growth potential than DAL moving forward.

It’s also worth noting that DAL is cheaper than its airline peers for a reason. This is surely one of the best airlines in the world, boasting leading unit/revenue metrics amongst its peers. DAL’s PRASM (passenger revenue per available seat mile) increased nicely in the recent quarter, up 2.5%. This company is focused on profits as well as returning cash to shareholders (more on this in a bit), but it doesn’t come without problems.

DAL has the oldest fleet of U.S. legacy carries and this will require increased capex to address in the future. Older planes tend to require more maintenance. This is a cost that DAL investors must beware. Older planes are also less fuel efficient. Right now, with oil prices so low, this isn’t hurting DAL much, but if fuel prices were to rise, it would benefit the carriers with newer planes. With all of this is mind, DAL has proven its ability to maintain its older fleet very efficiently from a capex standpoint in recent years and I don’t see this changing. Management also has shown shrewd ability to haggled with aircraft manufacturers when it comes to buying new planes and receiving concessions. All in all, over time I think DAL’s costs may increase a bit, but I also think this is likely priced into shares.

Before I mentioned shareholder returns…well it doesn’t get much better in that regard over the past five years for DAL. DAL management focused on returning ~70% of cash flows to shareholders in recent years. This has come in the form of dividends and buybacks. DAL has reduced its outstanding share count by ~15% since 2013. This is a significant reduction and has surely added value to longtime shareholders’ positions. Even better than this, the company’s quarterly dividend has increased ~5x since 2013, from $0.06/share to $0.305/share. DAL has increased the dividend at a 50% rate for the last three years. Obviously this sort of trend cannot continue forever, but I still wouldn’t be surprised to see double-digit increases over the medium long term due to newfound profitability in the domestic airline space. DAL’s current payout ratio is a conservative 24% on a ttm basis. I don’t think DAL management will want to push this too high due to the volatile nature of the business and potentially risk cut, but I do think there is still significant room for it to grow. Right now, DAL is yielding 2.6%.

This company’s yield, combined with its outstanding dividend growth metrics and the bargain barrel valuation, was what attracted me to the name. Buffett’s approval of the airline space went a long way as well, in terms of my confidence that this is a trend of profitability and not a fad. I will surely be monitoring Berkshire's 13Fs with regard to the airline exposure. If they begin to sell, I may follow suit, assuming that Buffett and Munger have better insight into this industry than I do. Like I said before, this investment surely doesn’t come without risks. I’m putting my trust in DAL’s management team, hoping they will stay disciplined with regard to capacity plans. In the event of a war, airlines will likely suffer. In the event disease, or terrorism, or any number of events that would effect consumer sentiment, airlines will suffer as traffic decreases. These companies need to get their fuel hedging right. And the U.S. legacy carriers are forced to deal with state sponsored competition when it comes to international flights. There are many potential bumps in the road here, but I’m happy with my entry price when it comes to DAL and the apparent value it is offering me.